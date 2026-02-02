In recent years we have seen a lot of historical references thrown around, repeatedly, making comparisons that stretch back 80 years or so. Those comparisons are invariably focused on one of these related things:

Hitler’s rise to power. Mussolini’s Fascism. Appeasement of Hitler in the 1930s.

We can see these comparisons everywhere. The war in Ukraine and Russia under Putin is compared to the annexations and invasions by Nazi Germany that led to World War Two. Putin is portrayed as another Hitler. More specifically, the Russian explanation of the war, their description of ethnic Russians in the eastern Ukrainian oblasts requiring their protection from the Ukrainian government in Kiev, is compared directly with false Nazi claims of Germans in the Sudetenland requiring protection.

But in that conflict it is also the case that BOTH sides describe it as a repeat of Nazism. The West and the Ukrainians put that comparison on the Russians, but the Russians point to Ukraine’s status in World War Two as a Nazi ally, to the continued Ukrainian respect for Stepan Bandera as a national hero, and to paramilitary elements like the Azov Brigade with Nazi ideology and symbology in Ukraine as the real cause of the conflict.

It doesn’t matter for this piece and isn’t the concern of this article whether either claim is true. It’s simply remarkable that this is a modern war, with modern causes, in which both sides accuse the other of being Nazis from the 1930s. That itself should have been an odd feature of the war worthy of analysis, but has instead been summarily dismissed either by lazily accepting the labelling of Putin, or by, in an equally automatic fashion, dismissing Russian reference to Nazism regarding Ukraine as absurd propaganda with no foundation in reality (an inconvenient fact here is that, prior to the war, western media was full of the same claims about Neo Nazi influence in Ukraine that Russia makes. This concern only became ‘baseless Russian propaganda’ as soon as the Russians invaded).

But of course the references to the 1930s don’t begin and end with the Ukraine War. They are everywhere else, too. Donald Trump is also ‘literally Hitler’ to his increasingly rabid and unhinged opponents, which includes the entire Democrat Party, the entire Democrat vote, and offended leftists, progressives and globalists throughout the western world. A few years ago people like Robert Reich, an arch-partisan Democrat demagogue, were the ones calling Trump Hitler, comparing MAGA to Nazism, or endlessly telling us that Trumpism was simply American Nazism which was an existential threat to Democracy. But these comparisons have spread and spread, escalating through the first Trump term and becoming the standard official Democrat position in 2020 and through a Biden term filled with demonising propaganda relentlessly repeating claims of fascism and Nazism, which were used to justify the Biden administrations own unprecedented departures from democratic norms via lawfare and the hypocritically totalitarian treatment of J6 protestors.

The Biden administration represented a really very curious and deeply depressing aspect of all this, which is that the best method of justifying and explaining total control, tyrannical actions, and oppressive suppression of opposition is by falsely describing the things and people you are mistreating as Nazis or fascists. The great irony is that once you do that everything else you do, which is itself fascistic, becomes respectable and excusable. The Biden administration was easily the most oppressive, most criminal, least accountable, least democratic US administration we have ever seen. It was an administration that tried to imprison its primary political opposition on spurious and invented charges. It was an administration that got into power by stealing an election and by itself genuinely copying a Nazi trick that cemented their power (the Reichstag Fire and J6 are very similar). And it was an administration that employed the FBI as as a completely partisan secret police force, that mass arrested dissidents, and that held hundreds of people for years in semi secret detention facilities while denying them fair trials.

J6 defendants were in multiple cases tortured while in detention. All were denied due process. All faced inflated and false charges. All of them were illegally held for long periods before trial. All of them were denied prompt and impartial justice. All of them faced judicial and prosecutorial misconduct. All of them were subjected to novel interpretations of the law and charge stacking. All of them were denied full disclosure and access to exculpatory evidence. The J6 event, arrests and trials were in every sense actual fascism, which included the State murder of unarmed female protestors, far more objectively provable as extra-judicial State murders by police forces than the deaths of two Democrats attacking ICE agents are.

Thus domestically within the US and in international media portrayals of ICE and the Trump administration we face a similar issue to understandings of the Ukraine War. We see that there is an obsession with references to fascism, Nazism and the 1930s, as if no history existed before that point or as if everything today can only ever be understood by these references alone. Those who hate Trump write thousands of articles calling him Hitler. Those who don’t defend him by pointing out that the Biden administration and Democrats have used fascist methodology and enacted fascist rule themselves. Again, both sides accuse the other of fascism and Nazism and it seems that history began in 1933 and ended in 1945.

No other frames of reference are deployed.

What explains this phenomenon is that in most cases no other frames of reference are known. The people doing this know almost nothing. They don’t know history beyond very modern slogans and understandings of that history. They have watched a five minute YouTube video on World War Two and dimly remember two or three school lessons on the same thing. But the vast majority of their awareness is very contrmporary and very shallow. In many cases they could barely name anyone from the 17th, 18th or 19th centuries, let alone tell us something accurate about them. History before that is a blur of pop culture references and the kind of in depth knowledge needed to understand the Back to the Future series of films or a kid’s TV show set in the past.

They have never looked at primary sources or even secondary sources beyond one or two famous quotes whose origin they won’t know. The only interest they will take in history of any is via modern media and modern indoctrination referencing it. So they might for example know the name of Shakespeare and believe that Shakespeare was actually black (and female, as a recent academic book claims). Or they might believe that Churchill invented gassing people, or starved Indians, or go so far as to know that Jefferson had slaves. But this will be ALL they ‘know’, things which are untethered from real awareness of the period and tethered instead to a shallow pool of hate driven contemporary ideology. In other words they will only have one or two references, and these will solely be the ones selected by race baiters and contemporary ideologies.

All of two and a half thousand years of western civilisation is almost completely unknown to them. And this is not something that applies just to teenagers and left wing students. It is the standard for almost everyone, and certainly for globalist leaders, politicians and journalists. It’s next to impossible to be a politically, historically and culturally informed person today if you rely only on mainstream media, and equally so if you rely on State schooling and university degrees, since these are all controlled by people who themselves know next to nothing real. It’s all been replaced by contemporary, ideologically suffused, political fiction. If a politician quotes Thucydides, as Mark Carney did in his revolting Davos speech recently, it will probably be the first time they themselves have heard of Thucydides and will probably also have been obtained via a Google search. There’s barely any Thucydides left in classics courses or military history training for officers, let alone in materials supplied to robotic globalist bankers.

However, other frames of understanding, pre 1930s references, are both possible and necessary. And I will give Democrat propaganda, insane as it is, some due in that they have tried to apply a different framing at least once. I’m referring to the No Kings slogan and protests. Now as with charges of fascism and Nazism it’s ludicrously inaccurate. But at least it seems to acknowledge that there was a world before the 1930s. When Democrats seek to cast themselves as inheritors of the American Revolution and Trump as a would-be monarch, at least it shows some dim perception that a past before 1933 existed. At least it escapes the tiresome inanity of Everyone Except Me is Literally Hitler.

Even here, of course, it’s deeply ironic. I’ve seen Democrat propaganda telling us that Alex Pretti was very much like the Founding Fathers. I have seen depictions of him with Angel wings, and I’m sure a halo is soon to follow. There is a stream of Democrat propaganda now casting anti ICE protests and domestic terrorism as a resurgence of the Revolutionary Spirit of 1765 onwards to the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1783 and the final recognition of the Revolution’s victory. This is a fundamental miscasting, of course, given that the insurgency against Donald Trump’s rule is much more akin to the Russian Revolution (and conducted by modern Communists) than it is to the American one. There is a supreme irony in invoking a legitimacy for your Revolution in the example of those who founded it, when your intent is the destruction of the nation they founded and when your usual attitude towards those Founders is one of loathing and contempt.

Nevertheless, the absurd stupidity of the No Kings propaganda does open up another frame of reference and historical comparison which thankfully escapes the redundant stupidities of comparisons with Nazi Germany. It’s a slightly less demented form of propaganda and one a little bit more aware of history before 1933.

In that spirit, and in more detail than any asinine Democrat march will give you, maybe we really should look at the lessons from monarchies that have fallen (or been ousted from specific countries). What aspects of the revolutions that toppled them are pertinent today? For this reason I’m going to briefly summarise a few examples, primarily through the character of the monarchs facing uprisings. There might genuinely be some worth in doing this and comparing it to today. I’m going to look at Charles I, George III, Louis XVI and Tsar Nicholas II.

Charles I

“Now, I would know by what authority – I mean lawful – there are many unlawful authorities in the world – thieves and robbers by the highways – but I would know by what authority I was brought from thence and carried from place to place…”

Charles I, at his trial.

The bloodiest conflict ever fought in England itself was the English Civil War of 1642-1646, which formed part of a larger series of wars encompassing Wales, Ireland and Scotland as well. The battle for authority between Charles I and Parliament was the final end of any possibility of absolutist monarchy in Britain, and a severe blow to the concept of the divine right of Kings under which Charles had governed.

But there is a deep and fundamental irony here. Charles I, it is true, engaged in expensive and unsuccessful wars that prompted public discontent. He also dismissed Parliament and governed for years without Parliament sitting and consenting to his decisions. And he also believed that as King his right to do so came directly from God. But while these things would in modern times characterise a tyrant, they probsbly didn’t do so in the 17th century. That is to say, Charles was not an excessively malign or tyrannical ruler, and Parliament were not faultless and perfect in the disagreements that led to the Civil War either. Before the final split and the King’s decision to raise the standard at Nottingham commencing the war, Parliament had done things like openly defying the monarch in ways that might justly be considered treason, or using its fund raising power and public agitation of discontent to press the King into decisions he bitterly regretted, like the execution of key advisors and personal friends Parliament had turned against.

The King did not rush to Civil War, but felt himself pushed there by Parliamentary obstruction and opposition. And in the religious controversies of the era, a key issue for the King’s rule was not that he was an extremist tyrant in religious affairs, but that his opponents were. The King was considered too soft on Catholics or possibly a secret Catholic, and radical Puritanism was one of the main sources of opposition to him, focused especially on hatred of his Catholic bride. Attempts to provide a Book of Common Prayer and some uniformity to religious practice were within legal precedent and the King’s role as ultimate head of the Church of England, but explosively disastrous when applied to the Calvinist and Lutheran Protestants of Scotland and when viewed by Puritan fanatics within England (which included Cromwell). The causes of the Civil War depended as much on failed foreign policy, and internal religious fanaticism and propaganda which became anti-monarchical, as it did on Charles being an autocrat. In modern religious terms he was the moderate facing an uprising which was fuelled by vast amounts of anti-Catholic religious prejudice and, crucially, by the birth of mass propaganda from pamphleteers and Puritan publishers.

One feature of the English Civil War that is often neglected is that it might be described as the first war to be mostly created by ‘the media’. Wars of Religion in Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries prior to this share that characteristic to an extent, but the Elizabethan religious settlement had largely solved that within England and it required a larger, more organised, more extensive, more influential explosion of printing press propaganda to make the English Civil War happen. Despite blunders and arguments with Parliament, unpopular taxes or high handed governance, it’s mass printing press propaganda that hardens attitudes and ensures the disagreements become violent. Radical propaganda demonising the King and his family occurred before the War and helped create the war, and fuelled it too during the war. It was a novelty for pamphleteers to have this level of impact, an impact that requires widespread literacy, the printing press, and a religious or fanatical element to thr production of inciting lies.

This was at least as important as the novelty of Parliament, as part of the King’s system of rule, becoming a key engine of revolt against his rule. What you see is the difference between organic or local rebellions based on real immediate grievance, and revolution with ‘Establishment’ support as one part of the system turns against its superior, motivated by powerful religious fanaticism born and spread by the 17th century equivalents of modern mainstream news outlets.

Charles I was an autocrat, but not a tyrant. He was highly intelligent, and a decent man devoted to his family and his country. He acted out of a sense of deep loyalty to his people and nation, considering two things true at the same time: first, that he had a right to rule given to him by God which nobody could take away or supersede, and second of all, that he had a duty to serve his nation and people. For a sincere believer in the divine right of kings these were not contradictions at all. At his trial Charles contrasted a kingly authority given by God and to which he was duty bound to serve his people, with Parliamentary dominance won by the sword in civil war, which he compared to the right of any bandit or brigand to seize things by force which they do not own. He gives an extraordinary and moving defence of his rule being more legitimate and more moral than that of the Parliament that defeated him, arguing that those who can seize things from a King or take a King’s life can and will do the same to any subject below a King.

The personal flaw of Charles I that helped him to his death, which he faced with noble courage, was not really found in him being a tyrant, in the sense of being someone who wants to rule malignly. It was in a luckless combination of hesitation and stubbornness, whereby Charles refused to be brutal with opponents soon enough, and equally refused to be cowed by them when they had all the power in reality. Cromwell was more decisive and brutal than Charles, and far more militarily brilliant. Parliament was more devious and dishonest than Charles, and far more prepared to behave abominably. And Charles I had no answer at all save personal courage and conviction to mass produced vile propaganda inciting violent revolution, with no Royalist equivalent of the street fanatics pumping out anti-monarchist tracts. Charles I lost that propaganda battle before he lost the armed battles of the war itself.

George III

“But the truth is that George was simply not tyrannical; rather he was a good-natured, enlightened constitutional monarch, who inconveniently for the Founders also genuinely admired the Glorious Revolution of 1688 as much as they did—not least because it paved the way for his family to come to the British throne despite his great-grandfather George I only being the fifty-first in line.

As Queen Elizabeth II’s recently released one hundred thousand pages of George III’s papers—expertly curated by the George Papers Programme in London—has revealed, the King was a man who was horrified at the concept of royalist tyranny, as practised occasionally on the European continent, and he denounced it at every opportunity. He was so enamored of the Magna Carta and English common law that he never considered trying to use extra-legal powers against the American Revolution until the first shots had been fired at Lexington and Concord.

Andrew Roberts, America’s Last King Wasn’t the Crazy Tyrant You’ve Been Led to Believe.

The ‘tyrant George’ is again a figure more tyrannical in the imagination of his enemies than he was in reality. The British monarchy was already effectively a limited and constitutional one, not an autocracy at all, thanks to the outcome of the English Civil War and thanks to the English tradition of liberty. When George Washington first rebelled he stated that he was fighting for his rights as a ‘freeborn Englishman’, and most of those engaged in the Revolution at its earliest stages did not at that point envisage a new nation. George III may have had much more direct political power than a British monarch has today, and may have partly guided government, but was already incapable of being an absolutist ruler by the nature of the British political settlement. He worked within limits, which a tyrant does not do, and he was subject to Parliamentary party politics and changes of faction either for or against policies he favoured in ways that made Revolutionary depictions of him as a bloody tyrant inherently absurd.

Nor was British rule of the American colonies unusually onerous by the standards of the day. In fact, it might be said that Abraham Lincoln took more extreme measures and unusual measures prior to American Civil War than Britain took prior to the Revolutionary War. Novel taxes did indeed infuriate American colonists and were responded to with uprising. The most damaging of these was a 3% tax, and the tax burden overall was massively lower than modern levels. Taxation without representation was a real issue as well as a slogan. But the fact is that the colonies were governed rather lightly and people have accepted and endured much worse, overall, under modern governments, without revolution. Violent resistance came BEFORE most of the violent repression. This is why, at the start of the conflict, those Americans who wanted a violent separation from the British Crown were a minority, not the majority, and why even after years of war and British defeat, 100,000 colonists who had remained Loyalists preferred exile in Canada to staying within the new nation.

The truth about the American Revolution, that George III was not a bloody tyrant but a generally well-meaning monarch stubbornly clinging to the colonies in clumsy ways that were not for the most part tyrannical (particularly at the start) is an uncomfortable one for both US patriots of the Right and for US Communists and Democrats of the Left, and may be one of the few things Left and Right in the US still agree on. For US patriots George III has to be viewed as a monster to properly celebrate the legitimacy and uniqueness of the younger nation-it has to be a case of Americans becoming more free, or the entire national exceptionalist argument so central to American self-conception and pride is undermined. For leftists, there is just as much invested requirement to view George III as a monster too, because The British Empire is the traditional bogeyman of the anti-colonialist rhetoric of the Hard Left, and because Marxists are anti-imperialists who frame all western civilisation as imperialism, as the illegitimate rule of white conquerors, settlers, capitalists and colonisers.

Celebrities of course, are the contaminated public font from which the public are told to swallow sewage. But the stolen lands formulation goes hand in hand with the No Kings nonsense.

It’s simply distressing to patriots to understand that the Revolution was led first and foremost by merchants who didn’t want to pay reasonable and explicable taxes, and it’s equally distressing for leftists (who love heavy tax burdens in the modern world) to realise that anti-colonialism isn’t a long history of legitimate uprising but mainly an invention of their predecessors as revolutionaries lying about monarchical systems the same way they today lie about capitalism or about Donald Trump. Anti colonialist sentiment is not something handed from the Founders to the modern Democrat domestic terrorists (despite their own revolution, the Founders would have viewed these people as ‘the mob’ and suppressed them with forthright conviction) but something handed to these modern revolutionaries by the Soviets and by Critical Race Theory, along with their entire language of resistance.

In other words, modern anti Trump revolutionaries (including those Democrats in power in Blue States) are inheritors of the Russian Revolution, not inheritors of the American Revolution, except in one regard. The Founders also used propaganda and also exaggerated the supposed wrongdoings of the system and leader they were opposing.

George III of course, shared some of the lucklessness of Charles I. His capability was hindered by long bouts of serious medical incapacity, during which he was neither in real power nor much aware of reality. This severely limited his ability to be a monstrous tyrant, but his own moral inclinations did so far more. And as with Charles I facing a part of the system rebelling against him, that is, Parliament in revolt, George III found himself opposed in trying to retain the American colonies by entrenched establishments both in the thirteen colonies themselves (much of the American merchant class) and at home (a political faction and public sentiment in England highly sympathetic to the American cause).

The British did not take any extra-judicial actions until the colonists were already in armed rebellion, and most of the 28 points that Jefferson drafted in the Declaration of Independence were gross exaggerations, with some being outright lies, if contrasted with actual policy.

Similarly propaganda and pamphleteering was vital to move the rebellion from limited and organic grievances that could have been addressed without separation, to a revolutionary severing of British ties and political authority. What we see with the Revolution is much more already organised groups composed of elite interests that had been part of the established system of rule (delegates of colonial legislatives becoming members of anti-British Committees of Correspondence, which in turn set up the First and Second Continental Congresses) than it was entirely spontaneous revolt throughout. And propaganda was at the very heart of it-hence Committees of Correspondence. The ‘debate’ and the development of organisation and the discussion of what rule should look like was itself part of the fuel of revolution and of a logic of moving towards ever more total (and violent) uprising. This is not to say that blunders on the British side were not present (like rejecting outright lists of colonial grievances supplied by the First Continental Congress).

Nevertheless the fact remains that people like Thomas Paine or even people like Samuel Adams or Thomas Jefferson were NOT the voice of the majority. They were the most radical and the most radicalising, who gradually persuaded (often through lies) the majority to either do nothing or agree with them. Once again propaganda made the Revolution BEFORE oppressive response, and crimes which ANY system would have had to try to deal with occurred before that system was overthrown. Injustices existed, but were massively exaggerated. The Committees of Correspondence, if their exact actions were repeated today against a US government, would be guilty under modern US law of seditious conspiracy, while the Boston Tea Party was vandalism, theft and destruction of property accompanied by violence, and therefore probably fitting modern US legal code definitions of domestic terrorism.

The comparison of modern insurgency against Trump with the American Revolution says worse things about those making these claims or the Founders then it says about Trump, or, ironically, about George III, because although the American colonists were far more justified than modern activists and Communists are, the only patterns they share regard the breaking of existing laws thar made sense, the demonisation of an existing rule that was nowhere near as bad as its portrayal, and the willingness of the advocates of these disturbances to move to full on war regardless of them not being, at the time, representative of the opinions of the majority of people.

AND that the forces of Revolution were much more an entrenched Establishment than is generally acknowledged, turning representative forums into engines of violent disturbance. In the face of that the monarch again had far less propaganda awareness than his opponents, and again combined (both personally and through his government) vacillation and delay with stubborn intransigence ill-fitted to the kind of adroit management and bold confidence the crisis demanded.

Louis XVI

Thanks to this being a colonial rather than a home revolution, George III at least managed to keep his head. This was not the case with the unfortunate monarch faced with the French Revolution, Louis XVI. It is hard to find in history a more luckless leader than this (are we spotting a theme?). The fate of Louis XVI and his family is a deeply tragic one, and an end that none of them deserved. It came with horror and terror, and stands as one of the most profound indictments of the spirit of revolution ever witnessed. It also remains one of the most influential, with much of our political rhetoric still framed by the French Revolution (‘Left’ and ‘Right’), and nearly all of the excesses, evils and propaganda techniques deployed by the Bolsheviks or the Soviet Union or by modern radical progressives having their ultimate origin in the period between 1789 and 1799.

Since it’s possible to obtain an excellent summary understanding of the character of Louis XVI through AI query, I will do that here, although I’ve read a fair amount on the topic and recommend others do so as well (after all, I could hardly give the criticisms I give above of historical ignorance and then solely rely on AI answers). But this response to query really does capture what I already knew, so here it is:

“Louis XVI was a deeply intellectual, shy, and conscientious man, widely regarded as intelligently gifted but notoriously indecisive. Born Louis-Auguste in 1754, he was the second son of the Dauphin and became heir to the throne after the deaths of his older brother and father. Though physically strong and academically accomplished—fluent in Latin, English, and Italian, with expertise in history, geography, astronomy, and the sciences—he was overly cautious and lacked the assertiveness expected of an absolute monarch.

He was deeply committed to reform, aiming to improve France through Enlightenment ideals. His reign saw significant progressive actions: the 1787 Edict of Versailles granted civil rights to non-Catholics, serfdom was abolished on royal lands, torture for confessions was banned, and the corvée (forced labor) was replaced with a land tax. He also supported scientific exploration, including the La Perouse expedition, and promoted education and medical advancement.

Despite these efforts, his indecisiveness and inability to confront the entrenched power of the nobility led to failed reforms and deepening financial crisis. He was genuinely concerned for his people, often stating he wanted to be “loved” by them, but this desire made him vulnerable to manipulation and ineffective in crisis. His marriage to Marie Antoinette, though initially strained, grew into a devoted partnership, and the couple had four children and adopted six orphans.

Ultimately, Louis XVI was a man of principle and compassion, caught in a system and era beyond his control. While critics labeled him weak and out of touch, modern assessments often portray him as a well-meaning but ill-fated king, a victim of circumstance rather than a tyrant. His execution in 1793 marked the end of over 1,000 years of French monarchy.”

For anyone who already knows something about the French Revolution, all this rings true. The truth is that Louis XVI was a gentle, moderate reformist. He was trying to improve the lives of his people. Nevertheless his reign saw problems build that would leave subjects starving and ripe for violent revolution, particularly in Paris.

A great deal of the problem came from financial incompetence, or rather from a financial system no longer fit for purpose. The nobility paid no taxes, and refused repeated monarchical attempts to get this situation changed. The nation near bankrupted itself in unsuccessful wars against the British, and in a successful (but expensive) revenge support of the American Revolution. Reforming the tax system would lose the support of the nobility, and not reforming it would lose the support of the peasantry. The French middle class, such as it was, was full of grasping, ambitious, demanding individuals jealous of noble privileges and contemptuous of peasant manners, turned increasingly anti-monarchical and increasingly radical by the fact that opportunities for advancement are limited in times of hardship (Robespierre, a lawyer, was fairly representative of this class).

Many of the features of propaganda that worked against Charles I worked against Louis XVI. Like anti-monarchical sentiment against Charles, hatred focused especially on the monarch’s wife. Again, this wife was a devout Roman Catholic, and Protestant prejudice contributed to public dislike. Marie Antoinette was also criticised as a foreigner, despite this being no rare thing for a French Queen, and guilty too of an innocent, genial and open nature that is often hated more completely than malice ever is. A penchant for believing that rural life is bucolic and wholesome, and establishing a private farm on royal grounds as a place of retreat, is not a very evil thing at all, but was easily interpreted as such by those facing bread shortages when told, completely falsely, that the Queen and her courtiers were skipping around pretending to be shepherdesses. Her genuine attempts at charity, such as selling royal silver to provide funds for the poor or donating her personal funds to the victims of a stampede, were ignored, while pure malicious fictions (like the ‘let them eat cake’ quote or like the 1785 Affair of the Diamond Necklace scandal) were both widely believed and fuelled virulent hatred of her. Lurid and ludicrous sexual crimes were attributed to her, apparently based on little more than her outgoing nature and enjoyment of socialising. As the move towards the Terror built, and for years before its culmination, pamphleteers accused her of increasingly disgusting crimes including incest, for which there was no evidence whatsoever.

What we see with the French royal family destroyed by the Revolution is an especially brutal and vile response to national failure, financial mismanagement more incompetent than malign, and excessive, out of control propaganda stoking revolutionary violence. While some people did face extreme and genuine hardship leading up to the Revolution, the idea that this was deliberately inflicted on them by monstrous Royals was pure invention, and the rule of the revolutionaries would prove to be in every worse than the ancien regime had been, both more bloodily oppressive and more monstrously incompetent. A telling symbolic reflection of this can be found in the still mythic and celebrated storming of the Bastille, which France has long taken pride in. In reality under Louis XVI the Bastille was virtually empty when it was stormed, since his rule was not tyrannical at all. There were just 7 prisoners in the Bastille when it was stormed (four convicted forgers, two diagnosed lunatics, one young aristocrat held at his family’s request on suspicion of murder, and one person who had tried to assassinate Louis). It was, however, quickly filled up by the French revolutionaries when they had control of it,

Where Louis had held only seven prisoners in the Bastille, the Revolutionary Terror saw 17,000 people executed by guillotine in just one year, and a further 10,000 dying in prison in the same period.

Nicholas II

Looking at these monarchs who faced revolutions against them, and concluding with Nicholas II, two oddities becomes striking, the first of which is that gentle and hesitating monarchs are far more likely to be overthrown than confident and brutal ones are. Every monarch on this list had more brutal and oppressive ancestors who were also much more successful as kings or leaders. All of them were personally pleasant. All of them made fatal misjudgements. All of them faced violent opposition prompted more by wider circumstances (in the case of Nicholas, the disastrous Russian involvement in World War One and the multiple defeats at the hands of Germany) than by excessive domestic tyranny. Several were active reformers trying to move their nation in a more liberal direction.

Trying to be loved proved more dangerous than relying on fear, just as Machiavelli would have predicted.

But the second oddity is that the very worst thing a monarch can do, apparently, the thing that stokes revolution more than anything else, is to genuinely love his wife and children. Even George III’s marriage was an unusually happy one, and he was notable among monarchs of the time for never taking a mistress. It was marred only by his later periods of mental illness, which perhaps understandably frightened Queen Charlotte, who nevertheless remained loyal to him. All the others had happy marriages too, with that of Nicholas II and Alexandra Feodorovna (a granddaughter of Queen Victoria) being perhaps the most passionately devoted of all.

Love of his wife, who was no more politically astute than himself, and of his children, led Tsar Nicholas towards disaster. When Nicholas foolishly decided to take personal command and responsibility for Russian armies being severely beaten by German forces in World War One, the seperation of husband and family was intensely painful to both of them. Letters they exchanged are full of somewhat cloying professions of love and adoration, sometimes deeply moving ones too, together with mutually adoring baby language, affectionate nicknames, and references to sexual intensity. The disastrous reputational damage of friendship with the grotesque mystic Rasputin was also motivated by perfectly natural family love and devotion, since the sinister monk genuinely seemed able (whether by hypnosis or some other method) to genuinely alleviate some of the symptoms of the haemophiliac Tsarevich Alexei Nikolaevich, heir to the throne and the couple’s only and much loved son.

In other words more damage was done to the stability of the Tsarist system and his own rule by a patriotic desire to actively engage in the operation of the war, and by a love of his wife and son, than by any deliberate actions of a tyrannical nature. It’s true that Tsarist Cossack forces could be brutal in suppression of uprising and that the Tsars had their own Siberian prisons before the Soviet Gulag Archipelago, but Tsar Nicholas was the least autocratic Tsar there had been and very much a moderate by comparison with the revolutionaries who murdered him and his family. Even moreso than the contrast between the ancien regime and the Terror in France, the removal of a supposed monarchical tyrant ushered in far more bloodthirsty replacements. French revolutionary terror after all was soon supplanted by Bonapartism and then by a series of Republics, but the tsars were switched for Lenin, Stalin and millions of State murders, which one might call a century of Terror (almost).

The Shared Features

So what then are the lessons from this older history of revolutions? Which of these lessons apply to modern times better than Nazi analogies?

Well the lessons of monarchies that fell to Revolution (British Communist historians, by the way, long tried to get the English Civil War renamed as the English Revolution) are these:

It is far more dangerous to be falsely accused of tyranny than it is to actually be a tyrant. The tyrant will expunge the people making such claims, and the victim of false claims will let them grow and fester precisely because they aren’t tyrants. Revolutions are almost never purely organic and spontaneous. They always have external backers, funders and instigators. Even the most benign revolution is foreign backed most of the time (as the American Revolution was). The propaganda of revolution will always include grotesque sexual claims, smears and lies, often accusing the innocent of depraved acts and tastes, and often transferring the depraved sexual crimes of revolutionaries onto the people they wish to depose. For example, lurid claims circulated about the Tsarina and Rasputin that were false. But the Soviet hierarchy that replaced the Tsars was perfectly happy with rape as a weapon of war at the end of World War Two, and included figures like Beria before that, who was a notorious rapist. Revolutions are particularly dangerous and fatal when they have internal Establishment support, when there are existing institutions, considered respectable, that participate. The revolution will often begin as a power play by part of the existing system. The French Revolution established most of the key features of modern revolution, including perfecting the moral inversion and false condemnation seen in earlier uprisings. The Bolsheviks and Soviets further systemised and codified the means of turning Revolutionary minorities into dominant forces, primarily through propaganda which builds towards violence and then uses the violence it has caused for more propaganda (the template of heroic martyrdom applied to George Floyd or Alex Pretti fits this tradition). Our current situation doesn’t consist of an oppressive populist government facing organic and moral protest. It consists of a combined media psychological warfare delegitimising and demonising the Trump administration (or any populist government) with foreign backing and internal institutional backing, all of which collectively refuses to allow normal governance. Hesitation in dealing with revolutionary forces is more dangerous than oppression. A faltering response demoralises your own side and emboldens the revolutionaries. The logic of revolution is always escalatory. Revolutionaries do not de-escalate. Their rhetoric always increases, their crimes always increase, their violence always increases, And there is no end of the Revolution. If they are met with concessions, they escalate. If they are met with opposition, they escalate. If they win power, this simply allows more escalation. The Revolution doesn’t stop, it only extends. It will devour its own rather than stop. No victory is ever sufficient. It does not become less radical over time, only more. Revolutionary propaganda is key to revolutionary action. Revolutionary language is the engine of revolutionary escalation. If you stop the propaganda, you prevent the action. Therefore you cannot offer free speech to revolutionary forces. Revolutionary propaganda, language and action all have Establishment and institutional support in the West today. What we face is mainstream extremism which is far more difficult to deal with than revolution solely conducted by fringe actors. Mainstream globalist and progressive parties and their media are deliberately inciting violence and doing so in ways that would have been recognisable to propagandists from the English Civil War on.

The conclusion from these points is that once you are dealing with revolutionary forces, the only possible responses are capitulation or force in opposition to them. If your force is less determined than theirs, their escalation continues. It is only determined superior force which ends revolutionary action. It cannot be ended by negotiation or de-escalation, which only encourages it to feel that victory over you is near.

It must meet a force stronger than itself.