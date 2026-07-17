Only semi-dictatorial measures are adequate to deal with the scale of money and lies behind the progressive dominance of media and culture.

By semi-dictatorial I mean the blacklisting and banning of particular individuals from the media and entertainment industries, the revoking of media licences in radio, TV and streaming services, the banning of certain newspapers and news organisations, the seizure of funding, assets and property from the worst offenders, and arrests and jail terms for the worst offenders whose reporting, filming, or other activities are funded by foreign enemies or encourage domestic terrorism.

Even things which don’t directly incite violence can be banned if they promote generally Communist or anti-national ideology. There is no shame in McCarthyism. The shameful thing was when we stopped keeping communists out of entertainment, education, media (and government).

We cannot accept the media and entertainment worlds as they currently exist. That’s if WE want to continue to exist.

The networks of corruption are so vast and entrenched, and the determination to make all rightwing opinion and policy impossible so fanatical, that I no longer feel like any of it can be solved by elections or by voting. It is no longer possible for anyone rightwing to ignore the cultural dominance of the Extreme Left which continues regardless of electoral results.

We will either be denied those election and voting pathways before they occur, or the policies are completely blocked even when we win, facilitated by their control of media and entertainment.

And it’s the vast media and entertainment system that ensures this happens and that ensures other branches of the malign cancer (like the Deep State, like judicial activism) can get away with what they do. Where there is no criticism and no consequence, where even their worst treasons and crimes are promoted throughout society as noble and good, then there is no hope of changing anything or of asserting any of the things we believe in.

Cutting off USAID has instantly allowed South America to start healing from Communist and corrupt regimes. USAID was funding, more than anything else, the perception of leftwing regimes and their control of media and information. How important that media element was to preserving these regimes can be seen in how quickly they have fallen once the funding was removed.

But USAID was tiny compared to the media networks constantly distorting politics in the West, their total destruction is required, and that can’t be enacted by cutting off one stream of revenue. It’s not dependent on one stream of revenue. It has multiple sources of income from foreign enemies and domestic traitors and transnational bodies.

So you either take measures that are outside the old normative politeness on what you can do to them, or you accept that no rightwing government gets to change anything.

They, by the way, haven’t been following the polite limits for the last 80 years. The most respectable mainstream media institutions on the planet have been openly encouraging and steering people towards the murder of rightwing figures for quite some time. None of their positions are moderate or self-limiting of bound by the polite limits we have been obeying.

So they must be crushed for the preservation of our own safety and rights and for the sake of our national security. Old classical liberal fantasies about fighting to the death for the free speech rights of our enemies are simply invitations towards our own extinction and passive agreement that we deserve to be destroyed. Those things work in a high trust civilisation where all sides limit themselves. They do not work when you are facing Communism, Islam and Globalist backed Progressivism.

We must not face Communism, Jihadism and Globalism with trembling knees, to paraphrase a famous Israeli Zionist declaration. Our weakness has been our consent, and our consent has been used to move towards our murder.

If we are serious about surviving, the polite routes have already been closed. We must off-road with any hint of power we achieve, to ever reach the destination of our safery and preservation. And this must be focused in the first instance on media and entertainment because politics is downstream of culture.

And here the things which lead me to this conclusion:

1. The mainstream media refusal to criticise Obama for anything.

2. The vast media campaign against Trump since 2016 going to extremes that encourage murder.

3. The uniform media lie that 2020 was an honest election.

4. The difference between media coverage of the deaths of Stephen Lawrence and Kriss Donald in the UK.

5. The portrayal of violent terrorists, killers and rapists from black supremacism as heroes (Malcolm X, Black Panthers).

6. The Super Bowl celebrations of black supremacism (Beyoncé) and South American Communism (Bad Bunny).

7. The universal mainstream media campaign against Brexit and the subsequent media supported refusal to accept the vote, plus the continued Remain propaganda since.

8. The co-ordination between the UK government and Netflix to turn a real world issue of black knife crime into a school campaign demonising white boys and maleness in general.

9. Vast media complicity with extremist Jew hatred in response to Oct 7th and Gaza such as BBC employment of Hamas families for a documentary.

10. Similar extreme propaganda and bias from ‘respected’ sources such as the BBC doctoring of footage of Trump to present the insurrection lie.

11. US, European and UK efforts to force the primacy of ‘respectable’ media on all platforms.

12. The refusal of all mainstream media to challenge COVID policies and the extremist rhetoric regarding the unvaccinated from mainstream TV personalities.

13. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ narrative regarding any rightwing position pressed by the entire MSM.

14. The capture of the ‘rightwing press’ such as the Murdoch Empire leaving no space for rightwing opinion.

15. The uniform media refusal to tell the truth about the rent boy firebombing of a serving British PM.

16. The fact that all media sources present the same message at the same time on key issues and that this occurs in media that are supposed to be about non political things (Esquire magazine or Rolling Stone or National Geographic or The Lancet all being directly political).

17. The capture of large parts of alternative media by the same interests that control mainstream media (the Tucker Transformation).

18. The fact the entertainment industry is prepared to drop a billion US dollars into trashing one traditional Western text (Rings of Power) and half a billion dollars into trashing one key text of Western identity (Nolan’s Odyssey).

19. The gigantic gaslighting campaign on the Odyssey film showing how much money and influence is pushing progressivism and how seriously they take cultural domination.

20. The BLM George Floyd campaign across all media, all corporations and all streaming services and online platforms and the refusal to acknowledge 42 deaths resulting from BLM riots contrasted with the treatment of riots with zero deaths from ‘Far Right’ protests and how they are treated as far more dangerous.

21. The fact that media rhetoric did not change in any way after the murder of Charlie Kirk and multiple murder attempts on Trump. The fact that nobody was held accountable for media encouragement of the murder of rightwing figures.

22. The different media reactions regarding the murder of Joe Cox and the murder of Anne Widdecombe and the fact that the UK is now experiencing the political murder of rightwing figures with no change in media rhetoric.

From these you can see that media, popular culture and entertainment are all very extremist and working towards a position where rightwing policies can’t be enacted, rightwing views are dangerous to express, and millions of people are radicalised into very extreme leftwing and progressive globalist positions.

Our refusal to censor and imprison for extremist leftist positions has created a society in which it is normal to censor and imprison for much more moderate rightwing positions. It has built a culrural and political landscape where outright Communism is normalised, accepted and holds the dominant social and cultural position with the support of supposedly capitalist enterprises. This is effective corporatism, which can be compared with both Italian fascism and the CCP accommodation between private fortunes and total One Party State control.

There isn’t a competing marketplace of ideas because most of the money is controlled by people who want a CCP style system and who will use traditional Communist rhetoric and contemporary Cultural Marxism (Progressivism) to get there.

And there isn’t a genuine classical liberal democracy or a framework of mutually accepted laws and limits because these are already broken by the extremism of progressive politicians, media, judges, journalists, editors, scientists, CEOs and bureaucrats and their decision not to accept any limits on what they can do. They have already moved past that old normality in their actions towards us.

All that is left then is to either rapidly crush them, or accept a version of slavery beneath their perpetual rule.

I get the sense that a Bukele fully understands this, and a Milei mostly understands it, and that a Trump understands the level of the threat without understanding the level of respomse required. A Farage or a Lowe likewise do not fully accept the logic of where we must go and how we must act.

The polite limits are dead. They have been dead to the other side for a long time.

The distinction between media and entertainment is also dead. Both are simply tools of propaganda. Both must be seized from progressive hands.

But make no mistake. They killed the old limits. They beat them to death and are still doing so. If we respond with semi-divtatorial measures, it is not an outrage from us or a proof of their till now delusional claims regarding what we want.

It is self defence. Someone defending themselves can legitimately take actions that they would not take if they were not under deadly threat.