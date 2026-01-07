It’s not often I get to use polirics as an excuse to share a Bowie track, but people howling Five Years marks the point where I can. Enjoy the music if you like, but imagine that howl coming from every Democrat throat, with a different meaning to Bowie’s.

Because Five Years was everywhere yesterday.

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of J6, and it was an event that Democrats were determined to celebrate. The Free Maduro t-shirts were temporarily set aside. The Venezuelan flags on Facebook profile pages were paused. Even the Ukraine flags dipped, and there wasn’t a I’ve Had My Vaccination or Follow the Science to be found. The most programmed generation of followers since Stalin’s victims wrote Long Live Stalin in their own blood in torture cells, had something to say. And of course they were led, as ever, by the lies of their Democrat representatives.

Welcome to the festival of Insurrectionmas. A very sacred, very holy affair, if you happen to be retarded.