I’m proud of this work, and I think its a useful one. It doesn’t just describe the situation we are in, but also gives tips and advice on how to deal with that situation. My own feeling, which I think is backed by considerable evidence, is that the Globalist mainstream dominant in the West is seriously dangerous and deranged, and now treats sensible and legitimate opinion and difference in tyrannical ways. The book is as much a survival manual for dealing with that as it is a description of it and a justification of that opinion.

In the US of course there is a second Trump Presidential term. And that is a significant blow to the Globalist agenda. But lawfare attempts now focus on preventing the administration doing the things that save America. And in the rest of the Anglosphere and in Western Europe the effect of the Trump victory so far is that in the rest of what was once the Free World Globalists are doubling down on their malignant policies and oppressive, criminal actions.

Take for example the Macron and Starmer attempts to escalate the Ukraine War still further, the German hysterical reaction to the criticisms raised by JD Vance, the EU sponsored denial of democracy in Romania or support for a jihadi warlord in Syria, and the continuance of street level, billionaire and CIA funded domestic terrorism against Elon Musk companies in the US and Europe. Or take Starmer’s bluntly dishonest defense of horrendous UK censorship in reply (again) to JD Vance.

All these things tell us that Globalism is very far from defeated, and that in most places outside the US is still dominant and still moving towards (if not already enacting) a full tyranny spanning multiple nations. The advice in my book, sadly, is becoming more, rather than less important, even since it was published just a few weeks ago.

Author’s Foreword

Between the completion of this book and its publication something wonderful happened. An event occurred which offers hope to all of the people this book is for. In the book I say that this event is a possibility that would deliver a real chance of a better way and a better alternative to the insane policies Globalists support. That possibility is now a reality.

Because Donald Trump won the 2024 US election. Because it was “too big to rig”. Because Trump won the Presidential race. Because he won the Electoral College vote AND the popular vote. Because he won every Swing State. Because he won Congress, and he won the Senate too. The victory and the mandate was enormous. Better measures against fraud and a better and bolder team behind Trump (including excellent former Democrats like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jnr) ensured that victory.

And the world is changed for the better because of it.

The pace of the 2nd Trump term has been astonishing. For the first time in my lifetime the Globalist project and the Great Reset is under serious assault. It wasn’t this threatened by the first Trump term. It’s not been this threatened by excellent but less influential populist leaders in Argentina, Hungary and Italy. The US still has the power to lead the entire western world in ways other nations cannot. One of the ironies now at play is that the Globalist accumulation of more and more power to the State and its agencies, which had been under the Biden administration united with billionaire interests and with unaccountable transnational organisations in a vast network of graft, corruption and patronage destroying the western world, now put the foes of Globalism in a position to unravel the network.

And this is what the 2nd Trump term is doing. For the first time since 1946, a US President is tackling and confronting malign forces that enrich themselves at the nations expense. Executive Orders which confront the most obvious insanities, like LGBTQ+ and Trans activism via the State, are culturally of huge importance. But these alone don’t offer the radical change that is needed. Only tackling Globalist networks of power and self-interest does that. All of these networks, from rogue government agencies and departments to external bodies like the UN or World Health Organisation, are finally being challenged in a real and substantial way.

Because the vast rivers of stolen money are being blocked. All of the crimes of Globalism have been built on taking money from ordinary citizens to do things those citizens would never, in the majority, vote for. To do things you are never given a choice about or asked to vote on. The UN only exists thanks to money given to it by nation states. The WHO only has power to dictate global responses on pandemics if nation states sign a Pandemic Treaty giving it that power. People are only forced to sit through racist lectures on the evils of whiteness because vast sums of public money are funnelled to the universities by people who want those evil lectures to be part of the deal. Globalists have controlled the narrative and steered the policies towards social engineering absurdities and towards a crooked system of twisted values enriching them because they have been the ones controlling the money and directing the spending.

What DOGE is doing exposes how the money was stolen, where it was sent, who is on the corrupt payroll, and what it was really for, instead of what Globalists have claimed it was for.

In this book I talk about not trusting the media and understanding just how much the mainstream media exists solely to lie, to invert reality, and to serve interests which are not the interests of ordinary people. Now DOGE is confirming what outsider voices such as mine already knew. We can see Reuters issuing an article critical of DOGE, but we can also for the first time immediately see why. Reuters has received millions of dollars of misdirected, essentially stolen public funding to put across Deep State arguments while pretending to be an independent, free press.

It wasn’t free. It was purchased. With your tax dollars, to lie to you. With your vast national debt, to lie to you and brainwash you. One of the receipts even has the explanatory note “for large-scale social deception”. And the corrupt network that has parasitized US power and spending did this globally, in Globalist (not US) interests.

This is the first time since World War Two that the power of the State has been turned against the Deep State, in service of the ordinary citizen. Magnificent as Reagan and Thatcher were in many ways, their primary enemy was the Soviet Union. They didn’t get to fight and destroy the enemy within. They didn’t fight a culture war except by example and some excellent and insightful rhetoric. Readers throughout the western world will be familiar with just how useless mainstream conservative parties and politicians have been as western values were perverted and as western wealth was squandered and stolen.

Only populism actually fights back in a real fashion, and this 2nd Trump term is hitting the Great Reset and the Globalist project where it hurts and effects lasting change, in the pocket. All the major strands of Trumpist policy assault key Globalist aims:

1. Trump is withdrawing from the Paris Accords and intends energy independence. This shatters the Globalist consensus on using climate change to enforce social change and massive theft.

2. Trump denies LGBTQ+ and Trans activism, threatening the Trans surgery industry and the diversity non jobs patronage system. The Globalist project of reshaping western morality is also under threat.

3. Trump is doing everything he can in the Middle East and Ukraine to end the perpetual wars and the Globalist profit from them.

4. Trump is trying to force the administrative State to start serving the interests of ordinary people again. This offers far more real democracy and ends the kind of permanent ‘our direction only’ tyranny that Globalists want.

5. Trump is protecting the borders but more importantly going after the NGOs and State empowered Globalists who used US funding to encourage and assist the migrant invasion.

But these fights are not yet won, and this has only just started. There are still 50,000 NGOs, almost none of which actually do good. We are still paying for a UN which employs terrorists, wants to become a global government, and pushes the most damaging and disastrous policies in the name of ‘sustainability’ or ‘diversity’. Corrupt Democrat judges have launched a new wave of lawfare, this time trying to desperately protect the stolen money system from DOGE. The Globalist enemies of our world, our freedom and our right to pick the policies we actually want, are not resting. They are challenged, but not yet vanquished.

And for people in Blue States in the US or served by institutions with Globalist or Democrat leaders, the madness is still in charge. A 12 year old relative of J.D.Vance, for instance, has been denied a heart transplant due to being unvaccinated. That’s the kind of callous lunacy Globalism always offers to most of us.

Similarly, the people outside the US still suffer under Globalist governments. Canada has the euthanasia murder of the elderly, the poor and the depressed as its fastest growing industry and may get a Globalist banker as its replacement of Justin Trudeau. EU leaders and NATO are still trying to provoke World War Three with Russia. And in Britain, my country, the people suffer under a Marxist Globalist leadership that is enacting as rapidly as it can everything that MAGA is dismantling in the US.

We have hope now, and we have leadership doing real things in the US. But millions of us are still living in the mad anarcho-tyranny that Globalists create. This book is about surviving until the Trump Effect, the actions and example of MAGA, saves us all.