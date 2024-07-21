So it’s bye bye Biden. Or should I say Brandon? The man of a thousand names and a multitude of masters, all of them deeply unpleasant, trips and stumbles for the final time.

Scranton Joe, China Joe, The Pedo in Chief, Ukraine’s Man in the White House, the most popular President of all time, has finally announced he won’t be running for re-election.

After several weeks of tag teams of senior Democrats screaming at him and threatening him with all sorts of dire consequences for refusing to go, Joe’s handlers finally can’t take it any more.

The medicating hand trembles on the next super shot cocktail of zombie revivification juice. Even Dr Jill can be frightened off, it seems, when her dress sense has always suggested that nothing scares her.

Who knows what inducements the desperate Democrat hierarchy have offered to the once favoured Biden Crime Family to get them to step aside. Pardons, undoubtedly. Cases squashed and laptops set afire properly this time. 100 million dollars in cash dropped to some secret location, some hidden account buried behind the very best layers of impenetrable and reliable security (the online equivalent of the secret service!) developed by those genius tech boffins at Microsoft and CrowdStrike? Perhaps a sudden fresh run of must-be-had art prints from Hunter’s creative side going for Picasso like sums?

For all we know they have promised Nancy Pelosi and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez dancing some bizarre sapphic nightmare in conceal nothing gauzy attire while Afghan pipe players strike a furious tempo of discordant notes.

Whatever it was (“the next bullet is for you, Joe, come on, man”) it worked.

Even an angry dementia patient like Joe, the kind of lifelong Satanic force whose dying act will be to fling his excrement at an overworked nurse, can still be made to roll over and do as he’s told if enough pressure and enough promises are combined.

Cue the sickening roll call of the people who forced him to go, the people who ruled through him and with increasingly little regard for him, telling us what a magnificent titan he has been, what a colossus, what a man, what a leader.

We will told that Joe is a magnificent human being and has been a wonderful President. Others will extol his record in the same way he does, simply by pretending that evil is good, up is down, and a series of humiliating disasters and deliberate betrayals are really triumphs deserving ticker tape parades.

Two weeks ago devout Catholic Joe Biden said: Only the Lord Almighty could compel me to quit.

Today devout Catholic Joe Biden says: I quit.

Praise the Lord, it’s a Democrat Miracle.

It’s amazing isn’t it? 81 million firm and completely legitimate votes last time, but they don’t think he’s popular enough to win?

After his astoundingly brilliant term and with that completely true huge popular support behind him? The most popular President in history? Are they crazy throwing away an asset like this?

And with Trump being literally Hitler too? Surely that’s an easy win for a really, really popular powerhouse like Biden? I mean he was sharp as a tack and a warm caring cuddly grandpa figure that everyone loves three or four weeks ago?

One debate changed that? Imagine that.

Those 81 million real and legitimate voters sure are fickle, aren’t they?

It’s like they never existed or something!

Of course imaginary votes are fickle votes, because they depend on a far fewer number of ACTUAL people. They depend on that small core of people who engineered the 2020 steal and installed this disastrous Corpse King on an America which largely never deserved such egregious corruption or such shameless deceit.

What they are effectively admitting now is twofold: 1. From the failed debate on, they have finally admitted what has been true for at least five years, which is that this crooked lizard eyed creep is severely cognitively impaired. Of course they pretend this is a sudden development that takes them by surprise, simply because it could no longer be concealed behind a curtain of bullshit. 2. They tacitly admit that this dementia suffering wicked old bastard cannot possibly win another election, even with the levels of cheating and fraud they can engineer. That means that they admit, by implication at least, that he is far less popular than Donald Trump.

So unpopular in fact that even with much of the same infrastructure of electoral fraud that was ready in 2020 still being ready today, they calculated that Joe could not win.

All this comes in the context of wild chaos and conspiratorial action and speculation extreme even by the standards we have seen since the Deep State and it’s agents made themselves obvious by the sheer determination they have displayed in trying to prevent free and fair political choice from the moment Donald Trump entered the fray. To put it more simply, even by the egregious things we have seen in the last 8 years a few weeks that sees an assassination attempt on Trump, Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race and a gigantic break down of computer systems thanks to a company that facilitated false Russian collusion narratives stands out as a pretty hectic period.

What to make of those odd coincidences like a shooter who starred in a BlackRock ad while still a child, had three mysterious foreign bank accounts, and BlackRock also being present in the back story and ownership of the CrowdStrike debacle that emerges at the same time? Was it testing the ability to take down our internet and Cloud dependent technology? Was it, as I have seen asserted elsewhere, possibly deliberate to allow a lot of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden sensitive data to be scrubbed in a sort of ‘clean your digital laundry’ pause? Or how about the Biden withdrawal announcement coming the day before Secret Service Chief, Jill Biden girl-buddy and DEI pick Kimberley Cheatle has to again try to explain why it was all the fault of a gently sloping roof?

Now much of the above could just mean that, well, BlackRock is fucking everywhere and DEI picks will always do a shit job, or they could mean a lot more than that. Either way, it’s likely that a Biden withdrawal and a quick media switch to the runners and riders of the Who Takes Up the Crown Derby will deflect attention from the increasingly suspicious stuff coming out about the assassination attempt (like several audio analysis efforts suggesting multiple shooters).

Is it too soon for a Biden retrospective, a summary of what this man represented? We will see hagiography to make medieval scholars blush. Those most urgent in dumping the Corpse King will paint the most flattering portraits of him. So it’s important to take every opportunity to tell the truth, the truth that has forced them to ditch him but which in doing so they will do everything in their power to STILL disguise.

That truth is that Joe stands out, even in the most corrupt party in the western world, as an unusually corrupt man. Everything about Joe was and is rotten. He’s a traitor to his country. He’s a guy who checks his watch when attending the arrival of caskets of dead US heroes. He’s a guy who fondles little girls. He’s a man who has taken bribes and sold influence through his entire career. Even most commentators on our side are afraid to say this stuff as plainly as it needs to be said. I am sure what I am saying is true. Joe could be purchased by anyone, and was.

There wasn’t an ounce of decency in the man. He was and is everything that Democrats have projected onto Trump.

And we should remember that when we look to what happens next. There really isn’t anyone on the Democrat bench who does much better than the loathsome reptile Biden. They think, though, that there are people who can seem to do better. Enough to ‘win’ with another round of fraud? Possibly. Kamala, who Biden endorses now and who many Black Caucus Democrats will probably insist on, polls even worse than Joe. Michael Obama doesn’t want it and is lazy as hell, but might be the one who could genuinely boost the Dem vote or at least motivate their crazies better. It’s hard to see how anyone gets dropped in and is actually liked by more than 10% of America. The Dems have the worst subs bench since Jamaica had a bobsleigh team or Tibetan dwarves took up disabled category basketball.

But, but….never underestimate their capacity to find a criminal means to win, or their imagination in working our fresh criminal means to win.

Think of the candidates they have managed to get in before, including Biden. The reason their subs bench is composed so much of human dross and worthless suits, DEI picks and fetish level freaks is because they invest all their efforts not in selecting convincing candidates but in rigging things for ANY of their candidates. The old saw about being able to indict a ham sandwich in the right district also applies to electing a ham sandwich with sufficient fraud and a well enough developed Chicago politics Machine.

They can field freaks precisely because they are so good at the other stuff, the stuff that isn’t about persuading voters and winning honestly.

Think too about the fact that Biden has stepped down from the 2024 race, but not from the Presidency. The Throne Commode has not been relinquished, indeed every second of his remaining time will be filled now with all the things needed to help the anointed successor. Expect a huge number of dying days Executive Orders. Expect that people a little bit brighter than Biden but just as corrupt will be busily strategising some torturous route to a Steal Part Two.

How did 81 million votes come to this? Well, they didn’t.