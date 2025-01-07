So after 9 years of disastrous idiocy, economic mismanagement, pandering to Woke and Marxist bullshit, corrupt alliance, submission and respect for Communist China combined with relentless assaults on Canadian history and Canadian freedom, arch Globalist Puppet Justin Trudeau is on the way out.

Typically, he won’t just leave. The reality is that Trudeau could go as soon as he announced his resignation. What governance his Liberal Party provides doesn’t need his continued presence. But that’s not the Globalist way. Even when they are forced to fall on the sword, they make a protracted drama out of it. Puppets like Trudeau are chosen for their combination of stupidity, vanity and soulless desire for the trappings of power, even if they don’t really call the shots and make the decisions. Letting go of being the apparent Guy in Charge is a difficult process for them. They need an ego soothing ‘transition period’ where they pretend that Very Important Things nee to happen before they can fully step down.

Suspending Parliament until the 24th March really is an unnecessary and vain move. It’s Trudeau drawing national black curtains over the political stage because he has to go. It’s a perfect summation of how Globalist parties and party leaders are essentially criminally stupid narcissists. They are easily purchased by anyone who wants to buy them, they cling to ‘power’ with the instinctive grip of a pederast pressing young flesh, they are utterly immune to shame, regret, self-awareness or compassion and empathy (despite talking constantly about those things) and they always, always think The Show is Just About Them.

Take the most venal self satisfied actors and actresses and you have one hundredth of the vanity, self pity and remorseless disregard of others found in a person like Trudeau. Because that is essentially what a Globalist ‘World Leader’ is-a particularly dumb actor who thinks they are the Hero of the Movie, hired to play a part, and then delusionally certain that they have really done Remarkable Things.

And even when public discontent FINALLY registers enough for them to stab each other in the back, jostle for fresh positions, or oust a hated zombie like Trudeau, this sense that reality is a film they are directing or starting in persists with the rest of them. Here for example is the Canadian Liberal Party talking about Justin’s 9 years ‘in charge’:

“Liberals across the country are immensely grateful to Justin Trudeau for more than a decade of leadership to our Party and the country.

As Prime Minister, his vision delivered transformational progress for Canadians," he said, citing programmes his government has implemented like the Canada Child Benefit and the establishment of dental care and pharmacare coverage for some medication.”

Wow, what a record, hug? Why on Earth do you guys need to get rid of him? Why is so massively unpopular you all did the usual Walk of Betrayal and privately went to Justin to tell him his time is up? Why did his longterm ally Freeland quit, which was the first really tectonic shift collapsing the ground beneath Darling Justin’s dainty toes?

The truth is that Justin Trudeau has been hated, literally despised, by the MAJORITY of the Canadian electorate for a very long time. His last election win was a cobbled together, semi-rigged tale of dodgy practices and secret deals where just enough of the corrupt Establishment could be marshalled behind him one final time to keep shoving policies hardly anyone wanted down the throats of the Canadian people. The reason he has gone or that Canada must endure a few more months of a Walking Dead government with a prorogued Parliament is because there was no longer any mathematical way to pretend any more that the Canadian people actually WANT either Justin Trudeau or the Liberal Party as the purchased front men and middle management professional traitors serving Globalist masters.

As with the US electorate despising Biden and the Democrat Regime, the game was up long before the actors accepted it. And this is really the natural condition of Globalist o er nance-they govern against the interests of the majority, against the wishes, hopes, desires and wants of the ordinary citizen, serving transnational bodies, foreign powers and pure corruption.

OF COURSE they end up with 20% or lower shares of the electorate backing them. The people are never as stupid as those who hold the people in contempt. Globalist Puppet approval ratings EVERYWHERE are always disastrous. If elections throughout the western world were conducted honestly, if the media reported honestly, if there were not in built systems for twisting results and imposing governments nobody outside the polirical Establishment actually wants, nobody like these people would ever get to even pretend to be in charge.

In many ways Justin Trudeau was the purest archetype of the Globalist Puppet, the Pretend World Leader. Everything about him was fake and pitiful. Nothing about him was earned or a genuine achievement. Everything he had was an inheritance. Born as the declared, alleged son of a former Canadian Prime Minister, he had a place in politics thanks purely to his family background and contacts. Trudeau never had a real job. He never had a money worry that was real. He never needed effort in anything. He was born to a political dynasty. With a remarkable resemblance to a young Fidel Castro, what family influence and money couldn’t buy, bland good looks (so different to those of his ‘father’ Pierre) could obtain fairly automatically too.

Even the unkindest critics must admit that Justin had good looks. Tall, dark, and handsome, if he had the slightest flicker of personality he would have been devastating. He could have been a male model, a role more fully suited even than politics to his vast range of abilities which included walking and smiling just like a Real Boy. The painfully limited intellect would not have been a barrier in a career focused entirely on those looks, and it’s a reflection of the state of contemporary politics that it wasn’t much of an impediment to a political career either. Justin never had the glib con-man verbal fluency of an Obama, or even the low cunning of a Blair. He has no charisma. Everything designed to fool people regarding him was purely visual-he did best of all when he didn’t speak.

The man was more of a nice poster than a human being.

All this made him utterly perfect for the gig, and utterly disastrous if you want a Prime Minister with a brain and a heart who actually improves and helps your country. His university and young adult cosplaying as a selection of Village People is on one level a trivial matter for which he should never have been criticised as severely as he was. Blackface is not a crime and the idea that a raging woke ideologue like Trudeau hates black people was always absurd (that’s not how wokeness works-it fetishises black people, it patronises them, it stereotypes them and assumes patronage as control over them, ultimately it infantilises and ruins them….but it doesn’t hate them). On a deeper level it’s understandable that Trudeau would have taken to the kind of party games that involve dressing up as other people. He was always a hollow person in search of an identity beyond mere Rich Kid. Life had never demanded that he become Real, and so he restlessly assumed a series of guises.

The willingness to dress up in various ethnic costume displayed later in his career is part of the same emptiness. A rich white boy HAS no identity he can claim, by Globalist progressive and woke thinking. He has to don these garbs and adopt these manners to become a person, since only these Others are worthy.

What’s the actual record of his period in office, what’s the effect of that essential internal hollowness and restless quest to worship, adore and become Something Else?

Well, it’s a record of an astonishing level of Chinese influence and takeover. Not only was Trudeau empty enough to actually admire the ‘efficiency’ of Chinese Communist tyranny, the Chinese managed to entangle themselves even more deeply in Canadian politics and economics than they did in US affairs. In the US, it was primarily the academic institutions and Hollywood that became subsidiaries of Chinese interests, together with some of the worst and most corrupt US political families, such as the Bidens. But in Canada the Chinese set up a network of police stations monitoring Chinese citizens and Chinese descended or Chinese immigrant Canadians. There’s evidence of such Chinese security apparatus offshoots throughout the western world, but it seems to have been at its very worst in Canada. The Chinese level of influence within Canada, if ever honestly addressed, will take years to unravel.

But I suppose resisting infiltration by Chinese Communist spies would be terribly old fashioned and racist.

Fetishised woke Love of the Other also saw Trudeau doing enormous damage to race relations in Canada by becoming an abject slave of both Rousseau style Noble Savage fantasies and the cynical Native Indian political lobby that is skilled in turning white liberal guilt to corrupt modern advantage. Trudeau’s period saw a truly shameful mass racial smear and explosion of anti-Catholic bigotry and hypocritical anti white racism. The Canadian political Establishment immediately believed claims that Catholic mass murders of Native children were a historical reality. Trudeau and others pandered to this evidence free Blood Libel. Extensive investigations never uncovered ANY forensic proof of these claims, but the damage had already been done. Riots, statue toppling barbarism, and the usual Leftist/Ethnic alliance centred on tearing down everything ‘white’ provided a Native Indian led counterpart of BLM bullshit.

As with every Globalist leader, and especially privileged university educated ones from wealthy families, Justin was an economic retard. The Canadian economy has struggled under his stewardship, with welfare increasing, inflation rising, real take home wages decreasing, and the energy sector being saddled by one of the most enthusiastic and self destructive commitments to Net Zero around. Again, as is standard with Globalist leaders, Justin opened the nations borders and welcomed hordes of economically parasitic refugees, asylum seekers and non contributing migrants. And of course he and his party were committed Covidians, doing damage to both the economy and individual liberty as zealously as they could during the COVID scamdemic.

So what the Canadian people got was a supposed leader who spread blood libel smears about the country’s majority population, about its history, and about one of its major religions. They got economic decline and hypocritical, hate filled insults to their own identity. And during COVID they got a tinpot dictator enacting emergency measures that were designed to be specific to war time in order to crush the basic liberties of people who peacefully protested against death shot experiments. They got the Mounties riding horses over peacefully protesting grandmothers and banks closing accounts in pursuit of a State led ideological purge.

Perhaps the most grotesque indicator of Globalist contempt for the mass of mankind came with Canada’s enthusiastic adoption of an industry of death. The Globalist Progressive, Trudeau mandated style of ‘compassion’ and medical care consists of telling the economically disadvantaged (including those put in that position by their government’s bad choices) to kill themselves. Medically assisted suicide is now the 6th highest cause of death in Canada. Increasing thousands of Canadians every year are being cajoled and persuaded by the State to kill themselves, all in the name of ‘care’. Canada’s death programme is the fastest growing in the world. Originally said to be legally limited to patients suffering terminal illness, the programme has expanded to include people with purely psychological illness or economic difficulty, a form of expansion that provides a mere gloss of persuaded consent over a near Nazi attitude to those in difficult economic circumstances or suffering from depression or mere old age.

These are the real consequences of an empty, self-hating, utterly vacuous and absurd value system, all pressed by a vain, stupid, empty shell of a man possessed of no positive quality except reasonable looks.

Canada of course will be far better off without Justin Trudeau. The sad thing, though, is that there are many others just as empty and nation wrecking as him. That’s the price of Globalist ideology, along with all the other costs. At least though we will soon be spared one of the creepiest and weirdest aspects of Puppet leadership, those grotesque moments when Trudeau would meet equivalents like Macron or Sunak and engage in bizarre fondling and nuzzling rituals with them.

Thank God we have seen the last of that.