Today I was tagged into a discussion of the 1993 Joel Schumacher movie Falling Down, which memorably starred Michael Douglas as “an ordinary man frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society” who then “begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them”.

It’s a movie that’s always been a favorite of mine. Clearly, it was for popular online commentator The Critical Drinker too, as he’s devoted at least two lengthy episodes of his regular clips to examining the film in relation to changes in society since its release. For the Critical Drinker, it’s a movie that has been validated by time, a movie that is more relevant and more pertinent today then it was in 1993.

For those of you who haven’t seen it (SPOILER ALERT) the film follows William ‘D-Fens’ Foster (played by Douglas) on a sweltering hot day during an LA heatwave. Foster begins the film presented to us as an old fashioned worker, a ‘company man’ (salaryman, as they say in Japan) in office shirt and tie. Little touches like a buzzcut hairstyle, regulation glasses, and an impeccable row of pens peeking from the top right breast pocket of his white shirt tell us that this is an orderly, stable, middle class citizen. Foster is trying to get across the city to visit his little daughter on her birthday.

Only a series of things get in his way, each a more and more obvious emblem of an entire system that has gone wrong. He begins by encountering a traffic jam and seemingly unnecessary roadworks, where a group of State employed workmen don’t seem to be doing anything except blocking the traffic. A frustrating delay that many will have experienced themselves becomes the departure point from which D-Fens literally goes off-road, abandoning both his vehicle and the expectations of normality (wait until you’re told to move, obey the rules, stay in your assigned position) that go with it.

As he walks across the city his quest takes on the kind of symbolic meaning that thwarted journeys have had since Homer’s Odysseus took ten years to return home following the fall of Troy. In film, perhaps the closest analogy in terms of the structure of the story manifesting a series of ever growing obstacles causing a complete alteration of an initially straight-laced character, is a much less serious one, the British comedy Clockwise (from 1986). Falling Down and Clockwise are in fact the tragic and comic faces of the same story, even though they are so radically different in other ways.

Both films begin with a man of order and regularity, a man who is clearly supposed to represent stability, predictability and respectability as these qualities manifest in an average worker. Douglas is presented as some kind of middling corporate figure, and it later emerges that he is now unemployed but previously worked at a defense contractor. His British counterpart, played by John Cleese, is a successful headteacher trying to get to an educational conference. In the US, 1993 movie the escalation is into crime and violence as Douglas encounters crooked shopowners, dishonest corporate drones, and (most obviously of all) both ethnic gangs trying to steal his briefcase and racist gun sellers mistaking his actions as those of a similarly minded vigilante. The Douglas trajectory proceeds through violence towards death, with his character increasingly exposed but with the system and the nation he inhabits exposed even more.

In the earlier British movie the tone is completely different. The manic anger that Cleese is so skilled at bringing to comic roles is present, but his character is accompanied by a sympathetic and grounding presence in the form of a recent pupil who tries to help him. This journey of obstacles progresses through an ever more rural set of locations deep into the British countryside, and even in an odd way back through time itself (Cleese gets stuck at a monastery). His characters love of order is shown to be obsessive and dehumanising, a kind of hubris based on the false idea that every minute can be accounted for, every second of life planned and predicted. In the end, the obstacles he faces make him more human, not less, more humble, instead of merely broken.

Tragedy and comedy are of course, as the Greeks knew so well, two masks of the same Fate. These films that go in completely different directions across completely different landscapes are still about the same thing. They are both about how life escapes our plans for it, about how things can spiral out of control and about how our hardest and most determined efforts can fail. It is this shared territory in terms of what they are talking about, as well as the shared plot trajectory of a journey of ever escalating difficulties, that makes two such dissimilar movies so fascinatingly relevant to each other. One is a tragic action movie of guns and death. The other is a frantic comedy of clocks and teaching conferences. But they are the same.

A film in which a man who has lost his job and his place in life goes on a violent rampage across an urban LA hellscape before dying, really can have a lot in common with a film about a slightly anal and controlling headteacher gradually learning to be a bit more relaxed.

Falling Down, of course, is important as a film talking about America. The people and situations that D-fens encounters have as much symbolic weight and meaning as the gods, goddesses and monsters encountered in an ancient Greek legend. The staff and customers of a McDonalds type store don’t stand for a particular or individual set of Americans, they represent the passive receivers of consumerism, the consumers….in other words, all Americans. The black guy arrested for a protest in the street outside a bank (a man deemed no longer ‘economically viable’) is a symbol of every applicant denied by every bank, or every American considered too great an economic risk for loans or help. This character wears the same respectable outfit as D-fens, showing that he too is a symbol of doing all the right things but still being discarded.

Thanks to the oddities of social media, I have been lucky enough to become online friends with Wade Major, a very astute critic of American film, and to hear in a discussion of the Critical Thinker’s take what Joel Schumacher said to Wade at the time of the film’s release. Wade points out that the Duvall character in the movie offers a glimmer of hope and redemption in the otherwise bleak tragedy, and seems to agree with me, contrary to the Critical Drinker’s analysis, that the film isn’t a rejection of the American Dream as a Great Lie, but rather a poignant lament for the passing of this dream. Whilst angry at the woes of America symbolically manifested in the film, and whilst deeply aware of the way ‘the System’ has failed, Schumacher was not saying that America (or LA) is a hell built on lies. He is saying it has become a hell because the Dream has been betrayed, which is a slightly different thing.

As the Critical Drinker explains it, you would think that the American Dream has always been a lie. But that is clearly not true, or not the whole truth. A dream may be unreal, but sincere, idealized, but possible, difficult, but within reach. The American Dream that America is a land of opportunity in which anyone can make it so long as they work hard and dream big, might have always been an idealized vision, but in many hard, pragmatic ways it also used to be true. True as a possibility rather than a certainty. True in the sense of generational rises in standards of living, in possibilities of home ownership, in rising income and rising equality of opportunity too. For a long period of US history every generation did better than the one before, just as the US itself rose from the status of a small colony to the status of a superpower colossus.

That narrative, of both individual opportunity and national triumph, was of course one mitigated (as every society is) by some injustices, some economic disasters, and some periods of decline. But it did describe a general direction of travel. Falling Down, more than anything else, is about the sense that the direction has been lost, and that the hoped for destination may now be beyond reach. It’s telling that in some ways the thing about D-fens spiral into violence is that this is not really him claiming back the agency of his life against a System that has betrayed him. It’s a further loss of moral agency as he finally snaps completely and lashes back at all the injustices that surround him. It’s Duvall, who reclaims his dignity and purpose in pursuit and to some extent sympathy (sympathy as in understanding) with D-fens who really rescues some possibility of achievement for the American Dream.

The Critical Drinker is absolutely right when he identifies the film as a masterpiece more relevant now even then it was in 1993. He’s right that this symbolic examination of the state of the American Dream is more important today. Quite obviously, both the individual and the national aspects of American exceptionalism are under greater strain today. Today, woke responses to the film will simply identify D-fens as a worthless white male, acting out a violent rejection of multiculturalism. These modern interpreters will see the movie as a racist white male fantasy, and no doubt add ‘toxic masculinity’ into that automated response too. This is exactly how such critics addressed the 2018 Bruce Willis remake of Death Wish (which isn’t a masterpiece, but likewise didn’t deserve dismissal simply because the main character is white). Ironically, these responses are signs of the cultural and national decay that Falling Down addresses.

In 2024, as an increasingly insane woke worldview wrecks enormous havoc whilst simultaneously becoming almost a legal and professional requirement to avoid harassment by the authorities, the American Dream does indeed look like a Great Lie. But I still don’t believe it was always a lie, anymore than I believe it was only available to white males. This simply was not the overall experience of the majority (of all colors) over time, however much woke concentration on the injustices of the past or the imaginary micro-aggressions of the present seeks to pretend otherwise. Nationally too, the geopolitical decline of the US in 2024 (usually speeded by neocon and globalist efforts to extend American hegemony) is threatening in ways that could not really have been fully imagined in 1993.

Our choices as the victims of the removal of a Dream, and the removal of real elements of real success too, is to ask ourselves if an American Dream is ever going to be possible again, after wokeness and after globalism? Like D-fens we are facing a system turned against us. Like him, we did all the right things, but nobody cares. And like the headteacher in Clockwise, we may just run out of time to fix things.

It’s this issue of time, relating that to the collapse of the Dream or the emergence of new evils, that makes Clockwise just as important to this discussion as Falling Down is. Clockwise is not a film with obvious political elements, unlike Falling Down. But it is one which knows that an ordered society and a meaningful life is built on time. Control of the direction of time, and the meaning of each moment. Control of the worth of one’s time is control of the direction of one’s life. And while death makes all such control an illusion, politics extends it beyond a single lifespan. When we talk about who orders the world we live in today, who shapes the System, we are talking about lives yet to come, as well as our own.

One can even say that the greatest political divisions are most obviously manifested in terms of different attitudes towards time. They are chronological controversies, with one side of politics tending to look to an unformed future to justify their current actions, and the other side looking to a settled past as the guide to present action. One side has contempt for what once was, and the other side respects it. One side has a utopian future in mind, and the other side is more concerned with, more aware of, present consequences. The woke retelling of history has made the chronological side of politics a little more explicit.

Some say that the things we once dreamed about our nations having, the things that made the US so special, or that made the UK so worthwhile, the things that made the West better than the rest, were never real at all. I still don’t believe that. I still don’t think I will ever believe that. That is the lie of our enemies, who hate what we achieved and built, who hate our ancestors. If we submit to the idea that it was all a Lie, though every age, we might as well join the Cultural Marxists in smashing up the room we inhabit and calling that Progress.

But some others also say that we cannot turn back the clock. Even seeing how bad the ‘new future’ and ‘new normal’ is, some take the black pill of despair and argue that the great lie of conservatism is to imagine that we can go back to some Golden Age that is forever lost. These people argue that you won’t ever get back the attitudes we once cherished and the experiences we once took for granted because their time is done and its impossible to recreate those moments. These people see all the changes that the progressives, globalists and their ilk have enacted as impossible to reverse, and might also tend to be the kind of people who talk about cycles of history and some definite time limit on the greatness of a culture or a nation.

That, too, seems to be an error, as far as I’m concerned. That is like letting yourself die, like being broken. That is what D-fens chooses, in the end.

But it’s not what Duvall chooses. And it’s not what the headteacher in Clockwise chooses either. In Clockwise, all the adversity teaches greater humanity. All the ruin of human ambition leads to a spiritual endurance.

There is another possibility. There is the possibility of acknowledging the passing of time, but still getting back on your feet. There is the knowledge that whatever one side takes, another can reclaim. There is, perhaps, the Clockwise chance that a whole series of modern assaults will lead us, eventually, returned to some old wisdom we never expected to find again. Like being stuck in a green field in the middle of nowhere, and rescued, improbably, by monks.

We might even start seeking out the old wisdoms, instead of just despairing at the current crimes. That would be a Dream worth seeing, wouldn’t it?