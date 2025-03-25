In the UK we have suddenly discovered a new way to be distracted fools. I spoke the other day in a previous article about the Netflix series Adolescence. Discussing that, I pointed out that there are some pretty obvious reasons why the whole British political Establishment and mainstream media are referencing the same TV show. Keir Starmer has spoken about it. Gareth Southgate has spoken about it.

Our Prime Minister is talking as if the TV fiction is a real thing. He wants policy based on him watching Adolescence. Seriously, it’s that insane. We use fictions now to decide what reality is, while we also ignore actual reality.

The show, as a reminder, depicts a police investigation of a 13 year old white boy with a loving father, the fathers attempts to protect his son, and the fact that the son has killed a girl because the son spent too much time online listening to incel influencers. The show mentions Andrew Tate, so it’s pretty clear what’s being aimed at.

Personally, I think having senior politicians who are so fucking retarded that they base policy on TV shows rather than reality is a bigger problem than 13 year old white incel killers. And the fact that the same politician getting hysterical about incel influencers now is the guy who as Director of Public Prosecutions helped cover up Islamic mass child rape in the UK rather supports my point.

In the US, by the way, the same kind of simultaneously ignoring reality and using fiction to determine policy thrives just as much as it does in the UK. The US has federal district court judges blocking sane, sensible and vitally needed Trump administration policies across the whole nation while quoting the Hamilton musical in their legal rulings.

In the UK the TV show Adolescence is supposed to justify and direct policy. In the US the stage musical Hamilton is supposed to justify and direct policy. It’s all singing, all dancing, total fucking lunacy. It’s what happens when your entire political and ruling class consists of people who are both stupid and brainwashed.