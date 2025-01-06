I think it is time to acknowledge a very simple truth: The world’s richest man has also become the world’s greatest advocate of sanity and freedom. I have been following Elon Musk’s trajectory as long as I have been investigating and commenting on other politically active billionaires. I have listened to those who are highly critical of him from both the Left and the Right of politics, but I have also listened to his own statements.

And it is abundantly clear now that Musk has become an even more important and valuable figure than Donald Trump. I don’t say that lightly, and it doesn’t reduce any of the admiration I retain for Trump. But the person most consistently speaking up for the interests of ordinary people in the western world, the person most bluntly honest and realistic about the threats we face and the evils that have been done to us, is Elon Musk.

But before talking about the good he is doing, let’s address some of the criticisms that are raised against him and understand just how trivial these points are in the context of his importance and what he is saying and doing today to defend the interests of ordinary people. There are two very frequently expressed doubts about him that are utterly trivial, and two which are slightly more serious, and a fifth point that might once have been relevant, but no longer is. Let’s look at them one by one.