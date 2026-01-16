Jupplandia

Derek Sibthorpe
12h

It's long established that the revolutionary left in pursuit of power and in holding onto it accuse those who resist their tyranny of committing crimes that they themselves have and are committing which means that capturing all media outlets has become the imperative rather than the outdated Bolshevik capture of the post office and telephone exchange.

Bruce Miller
12h

Jupp states an undeniable truth: "But the basic reality is that thanks to the success of moral inversion and constant propaganda, a large number of people in the western world, most particularly our leaders in every nation that doesn’t have a populist government, are functionally insane, either so cynically traitorous as to desire the extinction of western civilisation while profiting personally, or genuinely and sincerely divorced from moral, political and objective reality in ways that render them destructively evil."

Yet he at the same time states an equally basic truth about why we are not - right now- hunting down and stringing up these malefactors, morons and criminals. "There is still an illusion of normality in that the outward signs of normal life are preserved to some extent. We can go shopping, most of the time, without encountering the lunacy." But make no mistake. These Leftists are tearing the fabric of our civilization; establishing a vast network of lunacy, fraud, theft and repression. Have any of us decided to load up, go out and defend ICE agents? To attack and silence the lunatics in the streets? To do to the collected lunatics posing as Democrat pols what the Left did to Charley Kirk or tried to do to President Trump? Not yet. But when our daily lives are disrupted. When we realize that our salaries are being plundered every month for taxes that finance this network of graft for illegals. That the fundamental truth that a picture is worth 1000 words - and the deportations under globalist leaders far exceeded anything Trump did - but the lies coming from our corporate media continue apace. Then, we might just get angry enough to crush these Leftist insects and restore sanity to the West.

19 more comments...

