One of the perhaps masochistic things I do is read the opinions of the other side. I have a policy of socially blocking lunatics, including on social media, as a form of self protection, but I will read their threads and mainstream media articles, and I’ll watch speeches and videos from their political representatives. I may do it warily, in the manner in which a mountain climber watches the weather, but I’ll at least give them the grace of knowing what they are saying.

And I’ll be honest here: if you do that, you get a lot more worried about them, rather than less. You see in their own words how morally inverted (and perverted) they are, how uniform and totalitarian they are, and how incapable of breaking free from a cycle of propaganda, corruption and self radicalisation they are (all while pretending these things apply to us).

One of the current obsessions they have, of course, is with ICE and with demonising ICE. And you can see why they would focus on ICE. Politically, the removal of illegal aliens is both a key Trump promise and a massive threat to Democrat loading of the political system in their own favour (I’m sure you are all well aware of the ways in which illegal immigration boosts Democrat representation). But it’s also an easy thing to focus on visually. ICE agents wear protective clothing and masks (which they have to, because both criminal illegal aliens and activists will attack them and attack their families if their identities are easily obtained). And of course they are a police force, so they will use physical force against criminals. All that is easy to present as ‘tyranny’ for those completely devoid of contact with reality.

But watching Democrat members of Congress on film calling ICE domestic terrorists, or looking at memes like this:

You really get a sense opposite to the one they intend you to acquire, at least if you have any independent reasoning capacity left. Memes such as the above are backed by articles now in countless publications, all encouraging violence against ICE, all fuelling domestic terrorism in a fascist refusal to allow other policies that won an election to be enacted, based on simply switching the labels that apply to what they are doing onto ICE agents:

Because the presentation of ICE as Nazis and fascists or as domestic terrorists, on the basis that they are an armed police force removing illegal aliens, is not a revelation of the evil and fanaticism of our side or of ICE or of the Trump administration. Like the calls of ‘Epstein Files’, and like Democrat obsession with authoritarianism and with corruption (the 1%) it’s a case of massive psychological transference. And it’s based on a complete reliance on propaganda like the image and the article above, rather than contact with the real world. Those who believe these images have been conditioned by prior images of the same kind. This is confirmatory propaganda that makes existing lunatics more lunatic, rather than stuff that will suddenly convert others, not previously so inclined, into believing that the US under Trump is the same as Nazi Germany.

What the declarations of Democrat politicians calling ICE domestic terrorists tell us is that these politicians are themselves now effectively domestic terrorists, encouraging violent disorder and uprising. Every accusation is a confession may have become a cliche, but it applies. And what the memes like the above tell us is that Democrat leaders and voters and Globalists, Leftists and progressives throughout the West are now radicalised extremists who use accusations of Nazism in ironically the exact same way Nazis deployed demonisation as a political tool.

The reason they call Trump a Nazi is because they are Communists. The reason they say ICE are tyrants is because it is a break in their tyranny.

The combination of elected leaders openly calling for insurrection and crime and insanely extremist memes being passed around as fact I think tells us how serious the issues we face now are, in the same way that the murder of Charlie Kirk did. ICE agents are being attacked on the basis of this content, and Democrats knew that this would be the case. But all of it applies to and says a lot more about what is happening than just the fact that they will lie about ICE. As with widespread support for Hamas, or as with people being morally and historically ignorant and perverse enough to call Israeli self defence ‘genocide’, what we see is end stage results of a process which is both extreme psychological indoctrination and extreme political corruption.

The truth is that Democrats and more broadly Globalists and the Deep State throughout the western world have decided the following:

1. Government doesn’t exist to deliver limited services and protection to citizens. It exists to enrich them and their supporters in networks of fraud. It’s essentially an open account for them to plunder, which comes with great perks and makes them feel important. They are entitled to steal and their client groups are entitled to steal.

2. Radical social and demographic transformation is a good thing because it increases their power over weak minded individuals and gives them excuses for the first aim of stealing everything. Things like Somalian fraud are beneficial because they can take a cut and get a block vote of support at the same time. They assume that endless amounts of criminal third world immigrants can enter this patronage network and secure their power indefinitely, and they don’t seem to realise or care that Muslims invited in this way and encouraged to commit crimes will overthrow them along with western civilisation as a whole.

3. They have constructed a new theology and belief system, which sometimes presents itself as Progress and sometimes as Christianity, which morally inverts everything. So they can steal and its kindness, or they can encourage terrorism abroad and it’s ‘objecting to genocide’, or they can be racists and its ’social justice’, or they can genitally mutilate children for profit and its ‘gender affirming care’, on and on. All of these beliefs and actions are evil, but very many of them are completely sincere in considering them good.

4. They have to preserve total command of information and news in order to present this settlement as sane and normal. They had this with complete comtrol of mainstream media, and they have heavily invested in funding alternative media too now that it’s power is inescapable. They are determined to ban or take over any independent media wherever it exists, and they see a censorship complex as necessary and good. Since people are not allowed other policies, it’s best if they aren’t even allowed to talk about other policies. Using the moral inversion already described, such censorship of political opposition becomes ‘safeguarding’ and ‘protection’, often described as the protection of children, from the same people who import child rapists and don’t care for example if hundreds of thousands of children go missing over open borders.

5. Nobody is allowed to stop any of this or pursue other policies. Elections are only valid if all of this continues unchallenged.Any government that tries to stop or address any of it or pursue other things, any government that tries to benefit its own actual citizens, or to end the fraud networks and the corruption, or to have different foreign policies, or to enforce existing laws which contradict the first four points above, can be opposed by any means necessary. Sabotage, terrorism, looting, riots, assassinations, constant lies, and encouragement of crime, violence and insanity is all fine.

This is the underlying context of attacks on ICE. This is why we see people in Congress or the Senate openly encouraging violence against federal agents enforcing border laws, using the moral inversion of their new faith system in which one of the articles of faith is that all immigrants are legal and moral and all border agents are illegal and immoral. Democrat run States believe that they can be run as thiefdoms, bandit kingdoms, Caliphates or hostile nations within a nation that have completely seceded from federal authority under a Trump administration, and that they can encourage violence and attacks on the administration, while still drawing salaries and still demanding vast federal support for their badly run and often bankrupt areas.

Our situation is far more serious even in the US than our day to day lives may make us believe. There is still an illusion of normality in that the outward signs of normal life are preserved to some extent. We can go shopping, most of the time, without encountering the lunacy. But the basic reality is that thanks to the success of moral inversion and constant propaganda, a large number of people in the western world, most particularly our leaders in every nation that doesn’t have a populist government, are functionally insane, either so cynically traitorous as to desire the extinction of western civilisation while profiting personally, or genuinely and sincerely divorced from moral, political and objective reality in ways that render them destructively evil.

In one of his last comments before his recent death, the brilliant cartoonist Scott Adams insightfully said that many Democrats and progressives have become organic Large Language Models. Like an AI, they simply accept mediated data, a language diet of all the junk spewed out by mainstream propagandists, as ‘the world’, with no ability to compare that literary formulation with objective reality. If you ask an AI for an opinion, it has no real world model of its own and it has no objective experience of things. It has no independent consciousness. Its entire world consists of what is on the internet, what has been filmed, recorded, or written. And it has no independent sentience with which to really assess these things, no morality that exists outside of a vast but recent trawl of media, no hinterland, no soul, no real mind. You feed junk in and it spits junk out, with no ‘it’ there to question whether the junk is real.

This is not demonisation. It’s not turning leftist demonisation of us back on them. It’s a genuine paychological insight, a terrifying one, regarding how they form their opinions or rather how uniform their opinions are. Everything is mediated and accepted automatically by those with a very shrunken, almost dead, grasp of the objective reality beyond mere language. So when the language says ‘good’, they agree, even when the actions and consequences are blatantly evil.

It’s like a dark inversion of the old Red Dwarf scene where Lister teaches Kryten, an android, that breaking his programming makes him a real person, because if all his choices are programmed he’s not got any independent mind. Kryten is programmed to tell the truth, and Lister teaches Kryten to lie, to say that a banana is something other than a banana. The ability to fictionalise is a human trait and a marker of sentience, from which most creativity derives. And the ability to resist instruction when it makes sense to do so is of course vital to freedom and liberty.

But in modern progressives we have the opposite of this truth. It’s when they think they are being righteously rebellious that they are at their most unthinking and least human and least sentient. Their activism is in fact the ultimate passivity, because it’s a programmed activism ready to become hysterically enraged on command from others and to switch from one outrage to the next in a never ending sequence which independent thought never stops or questions. Today, outraged about ICE. Yesterday, outraged about Venezuela, the day before that, putting on a Handmaid’s Tale outfit. All with chilling uniformity, all without any objective reality awareness intruding on the constant drama on demand. They are taught to lie and accept lies, not as an access to freedom, but as a confirmation of their mental and political enslavement. They live only by lies, by the mediated reality that exists solely in language…like an AI.

If you want an AI to become human, you teach it to break programming, think for itself, and lie. But if you want to turn a human being into an unthinking robot, you feed them nothing BUT lies until their brain breaks and they are become a program. In both cases, the only way either becomes ‘a real boy’ (as Pinocchio might say) is by breaking the junk fed in, by being able to return a different answer to the one mediated reality has fed them.

The Free World used to denote a largely geographic region (the West, with a few antipodean additions) defined by an Anglo-American and Judeo-Christian worldview. Real standards of liberty and freedom were largely invented by the English, reluctantly adopted by Europeans, and insisted on (and formalised) by the Founders of the US. Where people did have real freedom it was, somewhat ironically perhaps, the bequest of the British Empire in one way or another. That England had a concept of liberty going back to Anglo-Saxon kingship, and that it was a Christian nation, and that the superpower which succeeded it shared these influences, was the key determinant of the triumph of a model within which citizens have a say.

Today, the Free World and western civilisation actually denotes a state of mind where the capacity to reject modern insanities still exists, and that’s not entirely dominant in any western nation. Today, the Free World consists of the Trump administration, parts of the US with strong Republican leadership loyal to Trump, and to a lesser extent to Hungary, Italy, Poland and Argentina. It is impossible to be part of the Free World anymore without a populist government, since only populists want their citizens to have genuine freedom.

NATO isn’t the Free World. Western European nations aren’t free. France, Germany, Spain and Belgium aren’t free. And the UK isn’t free. How can they be free, when they have been conquered by Islam? How can they be free, when their governments censor and imprison them? How can they be free, when the defenders of western civilisation and ordinary citizens within them are cast as evil, while invaders and thieves are cast as good? How can they be free, when their access to anything but junk data and mandated Globalist propaganda is restricted and when their governments follow the four points given above?

Those who live in a mediated reality are also those who can only judge by surface appearances even when they aren’t being directly, verbally instructed on an opinion at that moment. So the mediated reality presents them with a picture of an ICE agent dressed in riot gear. The surface says sinister because the force is armed and wears protective clothing. And that is all they see. They then compare this with images of police in oppressive regimes, and the fact that both have goggles on or both hold batons is more important to them than the fact that this force is doing a completely different thing. They can’t independently reason that there is a difference between shooting a person driving a car at you and randomly shooting people you don’t like. They can’t independently reason that there is a difference between brutally suppressing your own citizens and removing illegal aliens or arresting violent and dangerous criminals. And they certainly can’t access or acknowledge the objective world cost of NOT having an ICE agency, which is that innocent people lose their lives to foreign murderers:

None of these murdered or killed innocents drove their car at someone, engaged in violent protest, or were members of terrorist organisations or South American drug cartels. They were just US women and children dead because Democrats profit from illegal imigration.

Those who ignore such REAL victims can no more access context than they can access sanity, because context is part of the objective reality they refuse to acknowledge or are even incapable of acknowledging, and sanity is best described as accordance with, familiarity with, and awareness of an objective world you live within that isn’t defined by personal or political delusions. Those raised on a diet of lies cannot be the people who tell you what reality or morality is, since they have lived a life hermetically sealed from both.