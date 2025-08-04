Many of you will recall the Nike Just Do It slogan, which was first launched in a highly successful ad campaign way back in 1988. More recently in 2018 it was used to mark the total alignment of corporate America with radical race based leftist ideology, when the campaign featured Colin Kaepernick and associated itself with taking the knee, BLM protesting, and an anti Trump and anti American woke confluence of street level violent disorder and glossy multimillion dollar political posturing.

For those who aren’t fully aware of just how loathsome and asinine the slogan was even before that obvious alignment, here’s an AI summary of its origins and impact:

“Nike's "Just Do It" ad campaign is one of the most successful and influential marketing campaigns in history. Launched in 1988, the campaign was created by the advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, with the slogan being inspired by the last words of convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, who said, "Let’s do it". The campaign's simplicity and motivational message resonated with a wide audience, helping Nike to expand its target market beyond elite athletes to include everyday individuals.

The "Just Do It" campaign was designed to inspire people to push their limits and achieve their goals, regardless of their age, sex, or physical fitness level. The campaign featured a range of media outlets, including merchandise, outdoor billboards, print media, and graffiti art, and it showcased athletes from various sports and backgrounds. The campaign's success was further bolstered by the use of high-profile athletes such as Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who helped to create a link between Nike's products and athletic excellence.

Over the years, the "Just Do It" campaign has continued to evolve, adapting to changing consumer trends and attitudes. In 2018, the brand celebrated the 30th anniversary of the campaign with a new ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, which sparked global conversations about social justice while reinforcing Nike's bold brand ethos. The campaign's ability to take risks and stand behind powerful social causes has helped to solidify its image as a fearless leader in the sports apparel industry.

The impact of the "Just Do It" campaign on Nike's fortunes has been significant, with the company's sales growing from $877 million to $9.2 billion within the first decade of the campaign. The slogan has become a part of the cultural lexicon, synonymous with motivation and self-empowerment, and has inspired countless individuals to take up sports, pursue their passions, and push their limits. The campaign's success lies in the combination of powerful messaging, emotional appeal, and an inclusive approach that resonates across demographics.”

Naturally, considering who has been programming it up to now, the AI summary is itself aligned with the progressive messaging of the old Nike campaigns, and somewhat behind the times (rather than cutting edge tech) because of that. AI, like the Democrat Party and mainstream media, has yet to notice that people are sick to death of progressive leftist messaging in advertising, and that even major corporate entities are slowly beginning to work that out (hello, American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney’s breasts). The return of messaging that is focused on making a product popular, rather than attaching a progressive lecture to it, is a very welcome thing.

Nevertheless it’s worth remembering that Just Do It was also very popular, and that most asinine and even evil slogans can work and have done so on multiple occasions.

Just Do It was a slogan that I personally always detested. It was the slogan of a murderer, and that didn’t seem to register at all. It was also incredibly stupid. Just Do What? Anything you like? What if that includes fondling kids or looting stores or randomly physically assaulting people….what if, actually, people in Nike trainers were doing an awful lot of all of those things together with rioting and burning down whole neighbourhoods, including the most unwisely placed Nike stores? Just Do It was sold as bold, fun, exuberant self confidence, sold as athletic excellence and enjoyment of prowess. And of course it was sold too as political rebelliousness, increasingly attached to protest and a shift from the demonstrative to the demonic.

It always seemed to be possessed of that kind of unthinking broadness that Obama’s repeated invocation of Change also possessed. On the surface, joyful and promising. Underneath, much more sinister. Change from what, and to what? It matters what kind of change we are talking about….and what that was, of course, was a change from a country getting past its racial divisions, to a country newly re-obsessed with them. Obama himself (and quite purposefully) destroyed the very racial blindness that made an Obama Presidency possible. Like Nike’s Kaepernick, he was a mixed race racial obsessive who offered ‘cool’ but delivered ‘hate’, and like Nike ads rhemselves, ushered in a socially dominant black supremacism just as bigoted, destructive and all pervasive as it’s white version had ever been, and in many ways, far worse.

But it must be said, and can probably only be said by an outsider, that the asinine broadness of Change and Just Do It, both of which ended up allowing, supporting and excusing very modern and hypocritical forms of evil (want to kill white folks and steal shit….Just Do It!) also spoke to some very positive elements of American identity as well. That unbounded broadness of message and all the surface elements of positivity may have been very cynically deployed by people who didn’t themselves believe in anything good, but consumers liked the Nike ads for that sense of open possibilities and they liked the idea of an Obama Presidency because they thought that when someone said Change they meant change for the good.

One of the characteristic features of America and of Americans is a vast supply of optimism about doing the right thing, an openness to the idea that if you are an American you really can do anything. Ultimately, of course, race obsessed wokeness said the opposite, as does perpetual racial grievance, because wokeness and things like critical race theory are about fixed identities as victim and oppressor that can’t be changed. But on the surface, before the poison was more revealed, Obama and Nike were saying ANY obstacle can be overcome and anyone can succeed, which is something all Americans want to believe and are naturally inclined to believe regardless of evidence to the contrary. What the period of woke ascendency did, which coincided with and partly explained the Obama and Nike years of massive culrural impact, was put a bitter pill of Marxism and Black Supremacy inside a tasty looking sweet of American Dreaming.

Even if it means sacrificing everything….like justice, fairness, actual equality, racial blindness, safe streets, sane policies and human lives. Popular culture started to spot just how stupid Kaepernick Nike culture had become:

It was only when people chewed on it for a few years that the surface sugar was worn away and the hate filled core really tasted. Bitter Hate was hidden beneath Hope and Promise. Only with social dominance, of course, progressive leftists got less and less concerned about disguising what they really are and more and more blatant in their hypocritical prejudices.

Funnily enough though the same cultural predisposition towards boundless optimistic confidence that first disguised how poisonous Obama was, also tends to inform Anerican understandings of protest more generally. It’s not just the Left that will cynically exploit optimism to get what turn out to be shallow crooks and race obsessives elected. It’s also that their opponents, those who are NOT sold on progressive utopias and hucksterish charlatans selling Marxism as The Future and Race Hate as social justice, are ALSO very susceptible to a kind of confidence that first doesn’t see how awful things are, and then assumes that getting out if it is easy.

The can do attitude has been behind a lot of Anerican greatness, and Just Do It does speak to that as well as to a much more sinister denial of responsibility and moral boundaries. But the thing I’ve noticed as perhaps the key difference between American and British patriots (all of whom want to oppose progressive leftist tyranny and Globalist destruction of the western nation state) is that Americans quite often assume that defying vast systems of corruption is simply a matter of choice and will. Americans tend to view themselves as capable of throwing off shackles, without ever looking at how heavy the shackles are.

I’ll give a personal anecdote here. When I was first putting my political thoughts in book form (with my first book A Gift for Treason: The Cultural Marxist Assault on Western Civilisation) I was boundlessly confident (some might say arrogant) in terms of what I thought I could sum up in a single volume. The book covers two and a half thousand years of western civilisation and a summary of all modern western progressive views on that history. But I was never boundlessly optimistic about how such a book from an unknown writer with no publishing house behind it and no ad campaign either would fare, coming out when leftist progressivism was dominant in publishing. Yes, there are right wing writers much more successful than me, but many of those were already famous for other reasons, or at least financially affluent and somewhat connected through an academic post or personal friendships with established names.

As a working class Brit, I’m much more aware of class boundaries impinging on the possibilities of success, and not in a way that inclines me to leftist bitterness and inverted barriers and Marxist bullshit either, but simply as a recognition of reality. I found that Americans who thought like me in terms of the content of the book were much more likely to be bemused by its lack of large scale impact than I was. One of my kindest and strongest supporters, a wonderful lady called Joanna Futerman who has since sadly passed away, worked hard to push the book towards more established names and influencers, but also opined to me that somehow I just needed to will it to success with a bit more belief and that me wanting to make it so with sufficient vigour would (as Jean Luc Picard would say) make it so.

Since then, as a nobody simply sharing strong opinions to a small group of followers, I’ve been amused repeatedly by American friends asking me if I know Nigel Farage or why I haven’t become an MP or why I don’t have 50,000 subscribers and don’t appear on TV panels, as if all of these things are simply a matter of my perverse refusal to put myself forward. I’m not saying this to mock Americans or to excuse any of my failings, just as a cultural difference whereby Americans have a confidence that tends to render real obstacles as things that can and shall be surmounted by merely deciding to do so. For many Americans success is an act of will, and for most Brits it might be more commonly thought of as will combined with timing, luck, contexts and contacts.

Broadening this further, I think this confidence is particularly distorting for American understandings of protest and dissent and how those things succeed. First, during the height of the Biden Years, America was a tyranny. It was very much a tyranny. But even Americans who hated the Biden administration rarely acknowledge that. It was bad, but it wasn’t as bad as what you Brits are putting up with. This is a false understanding.

J6 protestors were held for years without trial. They were tortured and in some cases driven to suicide. There were mass arrests. The law was deliberately distorted with both judicial and prosecutorial misconduct. The statutes were scoured for any ‘crime’ that could be interpreted in an entirely novel way and somehow deliberately misapplied to lengthen sentences. The treatment of the J6 suspects and prisoners broke every western tradition of legal practice, civil liberties, and constitutional protections. Right of assembly was gone. Innocent until proven guilty was gone. Judicial impartiality was gone. Free speech and its constitutional amendment protection was gone. Full disclosure from prosecutors was gone. Protection from arbitrary arrest, fines and imprisonments was gone. Exculpatory evidence was destroyed, so evidence rather than prejudice being the basis of lawful rulings was also gone.

Unlawful detention was in. Politically biased prosecutions were in. Stalinist show trials were in. Being arrested and imprisoned for simply being in a certain place at a certain time was in. Some people were arrested and imprisoned having never been at the J6 rally and having never entered the capitol building. Four protestors were murdered by the police on that day and the whole event was orchestrated to secure a stolen election and crack down on dissent about that election being stolen.

Despite this very recent history, and everything that both current Gabbard era revelations about the criminal conspiracy at the highest levels to destroy the first Trump term and the treatment of the J6 prisoners represented, American friends will look on what’s happening in the UK under the Starmer government and tell me that Brits must be cowards because Americans would have risen up and just would not tolerate it without armed resistance and civil war.

None of which occurred in the US when an election was stolen and a tyranny enacted. Americans who today say ‘just do something’ as Britain becomes a self hating tyranny, did not do any of the things they say Brits must do through four years of an illegitimate, unelected Biden term driving US patriots to suicide. Confidence and complacency can actually be very closely linked. Because ‘we are Americans’ and ‘Americans don’t take this shit’ were very deeply engrained in American understandings of themselves, the Biden era could get away with tyranny while people still ran around even those who hated the Biden era pretending they were free. Guns and the Constitution didn’t stop Biden era crimes, or earlier ones under Obama either.

Was it guns and the Constitution that came to the rescue? Not really. In the end it wasn’t spontaneous uprising that freed them. It wasn’t a repeat of 1776 whose success distorts American understanding of the likelihood of revolutionary success today. It was Trump’s existence, Trump’s refusal to die, Trump’s sheer persistence and a few a moment of turning his head when shot at, with the failure of electoral fraud techniques that worked in 2020 to do the same thing in 2024, Saved America. Without Trump, America as a whole would still be in chains. Even with Trump, New York is in chains which are likely to become Islamic jihadi ones. California, of course, is still in chains. Any State ruled by Democrats who rig the system and follow insane ideologies is in a form of tyranny.

We can be incredibly thankful for the world and for our American friends that they have Trump and MAGA and a real fight back that is winning victories and restoring US freedom with characteristic US confidence. But the tyranny was entered into and isn’t yet completely dead, despite an armed populace and despite American confidence that tyranny can’t happen on US soil. It already did happen.

Which is why US instructions to Brits to just rise up strike me as a little hollow and a little simplistic. Just Do It is a slogan, not a reality.

Here is what happens if people ‘just do something’. They get out on the streets. They are then demonised in the media and beaten up by the police. Any violence is blamed on them and becomes more propaganda for the regime. They are then mass arrested and new more draconian measures introduced. Real criminals are released, and the prisons filled with patriots.

This is what happened with J6 in the US and what happened with Southport in the UK.

You need more than just telling people they are cowards if they don’t rise up. You either need numbers that rise up that just can’t be stopped, which is millions doing it at the same time, or you need very clever, very targeted forms of rising up that cripple infrastructure. Both of those take large scale funding and organisation and planning, not people saying ‘just do it’.

All successful revolutions have had funding and planning and organisation. It’s the same with counter-revolutions. This is why throughout the entire history of slavery there was really only one successful slave revolt. The US Revolution would have failed without vast French support and a large segment of Britain not wanting the fight. The French Revolution was initially supported by a chunk of the nobility. The Bolshevik Russian Revolution had German military backing. Colour revolutions of course were funded by the US, by USAID and influenced and coordinated by the CIA. Communist revolutions elsewhere were supported by the Soviets. Palestinians have had external funding for their entire terrorist existence (from pretty much everyone). Anti Soviet revolutions were easily crushed (Hungarian Revolution of 1956) when the Soviets were strong and determined. It took 80 years of Soviet mismanagement and tyranny for enoigh resistance to build for the whole thing to crumble. The Arab Spring had a lot of outside funding and guidance.

Even when living conditions were considerably worse in other places it took more than ‘if you don’t rise up you are cowards’ and ‘just rise up’ to make a difference. Spontaneous uprisings tend to fail. Only supported, organise uprisings that go on for more than a very short period win.

Americans think that 1776 is the standard template and it was all spontaneous and all decent ordinary people having had enough. It wasn’t. Huge, huge support from Britain’s European rivals tipped the balance as much as Washington’s determination did. Trump’s modern determination can be paralleled with Washington’s, but other than that 1776 doesn’t work very well when applied as an understanding of protest today.

Unorganised unsupported ordinary people get easily crushed. The mullahs could overthrow the Shah because they had external support while external US support for the Shah was withdrawn. Spontaneous uprisings in Iran since have failed beneath brutal crackdowns. The only semi organised Tiananmen Square protests in China were of course brutally and successfully crushed.

Lower level mass protests indicate this too. Britains 1990 poll tax protests were successful in contributing to Thatcher’s ousting by her own party and John Major’s scrapping of the poll tax, but the council tax was introduced instead and Thatcher was mainly removed by internal coup because of her hardening attitude towards the EU. And that’s the only successful large scale protest of the modern era in Britain. Getting a public vote on EU membership took half a century of protest, not a few days or weeks, and then it was stymied, limited and now largely reversed by a British Establishment that didn’t want Brexit. The fuel protests of 2000 against Tony Blair’s government could have toppled Blair and smartly targeted£ vital infrastructure, but the leaders backed down in return for promises that were not kept and Blair remained Prime Minister until 2007. The Iraq War protests saw crowds a million string march in protest and achieved nothing, the policy and government remained the same. The Countryside Alliance march of 2002 saw at least 400,000 people march in London, and again achieved nothing.

Tony Blair’s second term government was the most protested against in modern British history, even more than the late Thatcher government. And Tony Blair’s second term enacted the vast and deep changes that make much of Keir Starmer’s tyranny today possible, starting with a huge increase in immigration.

Successful protest then isn’t about numbers. It’s about longevity, and sustaining that protest. And it’s about organisation and funding which allows that sustained assault to continue, combined with the intelligence to target vital infrastructure rather than performative display. Those are the things which any successful counter revolution against 80 years of betrayal and 25 years of accelerated betrayal require.

It’s not that spontaneous uprisings are entirely worthless or unwelcome. We are seeing them occur more and more in reaction to this hideous and treasonous current British government.

It’s that J6 and Southport and many other examples show us that the planned, organised and funded removal of tyranny is more likely to succeed, because that has the vital elements of being able to sustain and continue itself until success is achieved. Without those elements too, most uprisings fail in one way or another.