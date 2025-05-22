Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek's avatar
Derek
1h

Laughing faces in court.

Would they be so jovial facing the method of death alleged as being delivered to King Edward II?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
1h

Well said!

I had assumed that it was widely accepted that South Africa was murdering its white farmers but my liberal, wealthy, Guardianista brother in law was surprised at my saying it was happening. He thinks I'm a nutty right wing conspiracy theorist anyway but he assured me it was all a lie. Except, even without the internet, I know it's true. I have a future son in law from Zimbabwe. He is white. His parents still live in Bulawayo. You have to fly to Jo'burg to get a connecting flight to Zimmy. My daughter tells of white Afrikaan beggars, of white poverty, of whole areas where you have to have security attachments if you are driving through. She tells of a future father in law who fought with Ian Smith to protect a country he loved. Fought alongside many black compatriots. A man who still carries a gun. Of aunts living in Jo'burg in heavily security-guarded complexes. Of total corruption and wickedness. Of the cheapness of life. Of the totally tribal nature of the black communities. In Zimmy now, the white population is simply ignored - everyone is poor so it's not worth robbing anyone - although the government is now asking white farmers and engineers if they would return because the black population don't know how to fix anything. Her lovely fella finds it very difficult at London dinner parties because he grew up out there, went to university in South Africa, sees how it actually is. He can't say anything because he gets called a racist (his accent apparently confirms this!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture