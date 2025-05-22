Captured above is the moment in which President Trump obliterated the lie that there is no white genocide occurring in South Africa.

Captured below is the moment that Trump equally destroyed the lie that the mainstream media commentary is objective or accurate:

Mainstream media wants to pretend that whites in South Africa are not being persecuted and murdered. It also wants to pretend that whites don’t deserve asylum.

Because of course mainstream media hates white people. It really is that simple, but on a deeper level (equally true) it’s about a desperate attempt to preserve a globalist progressive and Cultural Marxist framing of race issues in which so much of the power of the media and the alleged virtue of the Left is now invested.

They had a simple narrative of white evil and black good, a narrative in which their own superiority complex as progressives was invested, that honesty about the current state of South Africa destroys.

Saint George Floyd of Fentanyl has been taken away from these hypocritical racists, his shrines removed, his legacy questioned. Imagine the fury if Saint Nelson of Africa is taken from them too, if that legacy and that figure is questioned?

This, the insistence on a total denial of evidence, is the moral place now occupied by our modern mainstream media.

Because is there anything more disgusting than mainstream media pretending that South Africa is a flourishing success story where whites are in zero danger when they have literally just been shown the exact opposite?

If someone shows you real footage of genocide (a bit different to Pallywood bullshit by the way) and you don’t bother to corroborate it and you immediately shout “conspiracy theory” it’s totally evident that the only reason for doing that is because you want white people to be murdered, oppressed and raped and you’re upset if they escape from that.

So the uncomfortable truth for the mainstream is that they are the racist extremists. And an even more uncomfortable truth is that apartheid in South Africa ended with a relatively peaceful transfer of power because white leaders decided to back down from it, not because Nelson Mandela was a saint or that the ANC were all justified in everything they did.

The ANC burned other blacks alive and hacked them to death with machetes on their path to power, which every virtue signaller in the West ignored during the anti apartheid years. Even Mandela was not imprisoned for just being black. He wasn’t even imprisoned for just opposing apartheid and wanting black majority rule. He was imprisoned for refusing to ever rule out terrorism as the means of responding to injustice.

But the western narrative on it was one shaped just as much by western racism towards whites as it was by South African white racism towards blacks. Murdering women and children, planting bombs, putting rubber tyres on people then setting them alight, was all OK if it was a black majority fighting a white minority. All that terrorist activity was ignored. Winnie Mandela killing people in the family basement was ignored.

Because nobody was allowed to be sophisticated enough to recognise that there were innocent and decent whites during apartheid, as well as murderous and racist whites during apartheid, just as there were guilty and murderous blacks during apartheid, just as there were innocent and decent blacks too. The black and white conflict had to be morally black and white too, with all blacks as heroic liberators and all whites as oppressive racists. The idea that the conflict could actually be morally grey, with hideous faults and crimes on both sides and with legitimate white fears as well as legitimate black fears, was never recognised.

Mandela was a saint, and the fact he was OK with terrorist attacks was hushed up. White South African leaders who wanted peace and worked with Mandela to end apartheid as peacefully as could be managed got no credit for it, just as ANC and other black leaders who wanted revenge and violence got no condemnation for that.

As it happens I do think Mandela ended up wanting a peaceful transition and did display warmth, humanity and decency. I think he was sincere in his final decades in that. But he wasn’t a good ruler. His policy of peace and reconciliation was an attempted forgetting of the crimes and hatreds that didn’t actually work. He was economically illiterate and could do little more then smile benignly at everyone as the ANC soon showed that it was as prone to corruption and hate as any of the worst African regimes have been. Like other African nations after gaining independence from colonialism, South Africa after ditching apartheid was MORE misgoverned, rather than less misgoverned. Crime increased. Poverty increased, except for ANC politically connected black families who suddenly all became very, very wealthy. This was building through even Mandela’s period, and accelerated when he was succeeded by others.

And instead of that liberal dream of the Rainbow Nation, South Africa became the Rape Nation. A hideously high number of South African women, black and white, experience rape. It’s commonplace. It’s normal. As is the most brutal and savage violence, whether in the areas that remain poor, or on farms or more affluent areas that are subject to raids and assaults by armed gangs.

The sanctimonious white liberal didn’t care about suffering in the post apartheid South Africa. They were still patting themselves on the back for freeing Nelson Mandela by going to a concert or wearing a t shirt with a slogan on it. And they certainly didn’t care when white farmers started seeing things made manifest that had always been feared by the white minority and always explained why some of them wanted apartheid in the first place. For the casual armchair crusaders of the Black and White, Good versus Evil narratives centred on Saint Nelson the Holiest, white South Africans, including the women and children, deserved what they got.

A disgusting attitude now made blindingly obvious in all its hypocritical racism and evil through the reactions to the rescue of white South African families fleeing from proven, known rape and torture and murder. From families fleeing from fates like this:

According to mainstream media today, victims like Hannah Cornelius are a “conspiracy theory”.

It did not start in those reactions, though, and it did not start when every western mainstream media outlet STILL insisted that South African white genocide is a conspiracy theory and a myth even after President Trump has shown the evidence that it is neither a mere theory or an imaginary myth. That selective blindness towards black crime and black racism is integral to modern progressivism. They can’t ditch it, they can’t acknowledge when whites are the innocent victims in any context, because doing so would shatter their whole ideology, their whole understanding of what racism is, and who to hate and who to love.

These media outlets today saying ‘conspiracy theory’ when the incontestable evidence is before their eyes, evidence that hasn’t been faked or doctored like Pallywood productions, evidence that isn’t from actors or AI distortion, evidence that hasn’t come as a consequence of a war started by white terrorists, evidence that is damning and true…..are the same western media outlets that turned their eyes away from every ANC atrocity in the anti apartheid struggle 30 years ago.

Ignoring that Mandela and others used terrorism was the prerequisite of ignoring the white genocide that followed. Both are based on the false notion that only whites are capable of racism and evil, and it’s correlated falsehood that whites cannot suffer from racism and evil. The simplistic deification of Mandela as only and solely good, is a prerequisite of today looking at white South African children and sering people who, by the colour of their skin alone, do not deserve safety, shelter and asylum.

At the time of the anti apartheid movement, and not out of racism but out of honest recognition of things like the events in the Mandela basement, I can recall being massively outnumbered even in conservative circles when I reminded people that Mandela refused to rule out terrorism and that the ANC committed atrocities. F.W. De Klerk moved towards peace just as much, if not more, than Mandela did. Mandela had the prospect of gain through change, and F.W. De Klerk only the prospect of giving up power. Again, recognising this was too difficult for most people, who wanted their Black Saint and their Triumph of Good over Evil, and damn all nuance and evidence to hell.

It’s possible to have a just cause you render unjust by evil acts. It’s possible to be an innocent in a regime. It’s possible to be an evil savage fighting against that regime. It’s possible that apartheid South Africa was safer and more stable than post apartheid South Africa. It’s possible for blacks to be evil and whites to be innocent. It’s not only possible but certain that racism and hate can flow in any direction from any source, and it’s equally certain that the positions of victim and oppressor are not fixed for eternity but shift by circumstance and change.

South Africa today is not an example for the world. It has neither peace nor reconciliation. It has some of the most disgustingly casual attitudes to rape and extreme violence on the planet, and it is a living hell for the current white victims of racism there.

But western mainstream media would prefer to cling to their simplistic, idiotic fantasy of post apartheid success, because the idea that only whites are ever evil is dear to them, and innocent suffering families who are white, are not.

If someone shows you real footage of actual genocide and your reaction is “President Trump disgustingly ambushes the South African President” or if someone shows you a family with little kids fleeing murder and torture and property seizures, ready to join your nation and waving your nations flag, and your reaction is “they aren’t real refugees because they are white”, then you are the conspiracy theorist, you are the morally dead uncaring one, and you are the western media and the kind of thoughtless western citizen who believes the western media.

And maybe South Africa’s racial politics wasn’t quite as simple and clear cut as you thought it was.