Above: Following in the footsteps of Ihan Omar and Mayor Mamdani, El-Sayed is another smiling face of Communist Jihadist conquest. Radical extremists who hate the USA now run the Congress and Senate.

In my last article I gave my initial response to the terrible US midterm results as they were coming in. My primary feeling is one of rage, rage that a period of extraordinary success has been rewarded with a terrible defeat, rage at the gullibility and fickleness and susceptibility to programming in the general public, and rage at the alternative media and mainstream media tsunami of lies that heavily affected the results.

The bleakness of the result comes from two things that are true at the same time:

The achievements of the administration were significant, relatively swift, and represent the best performance by any rightwing lesdership in my lifetime.

The alternative to the administration has never been more obviously freakish, vile, extremist and evil.

In other words, the objective reality is both that the administration had a golden record to run a campaign on full of remarkable achievements, and that the opposition were running on insane ideas, with lunatic or pathetic candidates, purely destructive policies, and an established record of their own of only delivering more and more evil representatives with more and more openly jihadist, terrorist and Communist platforms.