Giving local English power to local English people: Pictured above is Tower Hamlets Mayor Lutfur Rahman with suspended councillor Abul Monsur. Rahman was allowed to stand and elected despite a history of electoral and financial fraud. Monsur was suspended and then dropped after denying the Holocaust and posting bullseye memes praising Hitler.

Back in 1997 when Tony Blair came into power New Labour was trying to distance itself from the Radical Left and reassure businesses that it was a moderate government. In Blair’s first term existing Tory spending and economic plans were largely adhered to, which helped secure a period of reasonably strong economic performance.

But the truth was thar this was not a moderate government. It was a Labour government, and there had never been a moderate Labour government in British history. One of the great ironies of the Blair era is that Blair became despised by the Radical Left and consistently described as a Tory. Blair, however, like Keir Starmer, like Andy Burnham and like every Labour Prime Minister we have had, is a member of the Fabian Society.

A Fabian can never be a conservative.