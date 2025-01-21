The first signs are in of what a 2nd Trump term will look, and of how Democrats will respond.

The good news first. The 2nd Trump term really could be a thing of glory. The first moments are ones that can define what follows, and frankly they have been played faultlessly. For long term supporters the fear has always been that Trump would be too polite, not that he would be outrageously rude. Trump has often forgiven and forgotten, even when he shouldn’t. In the first term he let himself be surrounded by enemies and he let Washington DC continue as normal all around him.

His comments and actions in the first two days of the 2nd term really do suggest he will not make the same mistakes again. The inauguration speech was a marvel, and everything a MAGA fan in the US or abroad would have been hoping for. I was genuinely worried thar he would offer a safe, bland, polite formality of an insuguration speech. Instead, electrifyingly, he offered a scathingly accurate and caustic assessment of the Biden regime, not flinching and not backing off from telling them exactly what they had been doing.

He confronted their shambolic and despicable failures in recent disaster responses, and he denied their most cherished woke fictions with a blunt and sharp dose of reality.it really was near perfect, and delivered with a real sense of purpose and determination.