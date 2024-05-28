As soon as we start thinking about the things that are wrong with modern society and politics, we become confused by just how many things are wrong with modern society and politics. Western civilization and the ordinary western citizen trying to get by and survive with a little bit of hope, dignity and freedom face so many enemies and so many issues that the sheer multiplicity of these threats itself engenders a state of panic and confusion.

The kind of panic and confusion that leads to apathy and despair, to switching off from news and politics altogether. Those of us who stop voting, stop caring, and stop talking about the things that are wrong are manifesting a flight instinct away from the sources of concern.

But what if we don’t want to hunker down and hope it all goes away? What if we don’t want to flee from the chaos and entropy (or the authoritarianism and tyranny) we see on every side of us? What if we want to fight?

Well, then, we become populists.