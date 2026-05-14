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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
4h

One day, maybe, the UK, Ireland, Spain and other Western countries will be shamed by their response to Israel's plight. The need for Israel to exist has never been clearer.

In the UK where I am, the scandals accumulate from the industrial scale of so called grooming gangs allowed to operate for decades, the Horizon Post Office scandal, and the tolerance even encouragement to the anti-semitic, anti-Israel pile on. The West is rotting from within.

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
2h

All the lefties are Marxists. Educated & molded into it using our tax dollars by the useless department of education. Kept in the loop of it by “the media,” which is nothing but a propaganda tool. These are the intellectual giants who march with Queers for Palestine signs. They’re pro LGBTQ and pro Islam, who would openly kill all gays, hang them from cranes. These are easily the stupidest people on the planet. The Left in America is horrid and vapid and vacuous and mortally infected with TDS, but they pale in comparison to the European Left. You have to be morally and intellectually bankrupt to be a Leftist. The morons of our society.

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