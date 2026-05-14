Let’s be honest about sexual depravity, rape, and sexual torture. Not a beginning that I’d want to make, not a topic I like to discuss, but this is where, apparently, we now are.

I’m talking about the real events and the false accusations regarding sexual crimes in the Israel-Hamas War.

After two years of investigation, with over 430 witness and survivor interviews, using 1,800 hours of recorded evidence, and examining over 10,000 clips, videos and filmed evidence segments often recorded and publicly released by the attackers themselves, an independent body has produced a harrowing account in 300 pages of what occurred on October 7th.

1,200 people were brutally and savagely murdered. Men, women, girls, boys, the youngest of children. Grandmothers, grandfathers, from the oldest to the youngest. 251 people were taken hostage.

In the mountain of evidence proving what happened, there is the starkest, clearest evidence of all-a mountain of bodies. Mutilated bodies. Desecrated bodies. Bodies which hold the forensic and irrefutable evidence of extreme, sadistic, prolonged sexual torture, of gang rape so brutal it shattered the pelvis of a victim, of mutilation that occurred in addition to and during rape, of people being burned alive, of body parts being cut off living victims, and of metal objects, bottles, and items being inserted into the vagina or the anus of victims.

Irrefutable forensic and filmed evidence of the most horrific barbarism imaginable, conducted by people who saw it all as an enjoyable game, who were laughing and joking as they did it.

That report is called Silenced No More. Why does it have that name? Because all this evidence, all this horror, has been ignored. Within hours of this barbaric savagery, the barbarism was being excused and it was the Israeli response that was being condemned. And for two years this has continued. Hardly a word on these real victims, certainly not from any of those who condemn Israel, and an entire false narrative of Jew hating, Israel hating, terrorist excusing and validating pure evil instead.

Tragically, the title still applies. Because that report was not on the front page of every paper in the world. That report is not mentioned by Dave Smith, or Joe Rogan, or Jeffrey Sachs, or Owen Jones, or any of the journalists, writers, commentators, podcasters and opinion formers who have relentlessly demonised Israel. It’s not mentioned.

Millions of people throughout the West, people saying ‘genocide’ in every post every day, people spreading fake pictures of starvation, fake stories that can be debunked in seconds, have nothing to say about the proven, detailed, extensive evidence of the sheer barbarism of the Palestinian cause.

The Pope has nothing to say about it, while he continues to vigorously defend the Islamic nation that funded these horrors and to condemn both Israel and the US for responding to them. American and British citizens were among the victims as well as Israelis. That never gets mentioned by those who say this is ‘not our war’.

The New York Times had nothing to say about the Silenced No More report. Why is that? Well, it was busy that day. It was busy putting out a front page story that the IDF use trained rapist dogs to sexually abuse Palestinians.

A horrific, medieval smear on a Jewish army, the grossest kind of depraved fantasy that occurs when people are consumed with programmed racial hatred. There’s no real or confirmed evidence for it at all. It seems the New York Times didn’t do any basic investigation or attempt at verification. Where does this vile claim come from?

It comes from word of mouth accusation unsubstantiated by anyone. Palestinian prisoners who were members of the terrorist organisation that committed Oct 7th are said to have said this. The proven depraved sexual animals, claiming a sick fantasy that transfers depravity to those who have captured them. And it comes via the British Hard Left progressive extremist Owen Jones, who wrote a sick fantasy Substack about it before the New York Times did, and it comes from an Israeli disgraced academic too, a source used by Jones and the NYT. That academic is Shaeil Ben-Ephraim. Ben-Ephraim describes himself and is described by supporters as a leading expert on Middle East conflict. In fact he is a disgraced degenerate whose academic record was a bog-standard one until he was dismissed by UCLA in 2020 having stalked, pestered and attempted to sexually groom unwilling students, including some who were under-age.

One one side, a confirmed event of real horrific sexual crimes and torture of unimaginable barbarism. All backed by massive amounts of evidence.

On the other side the unconfirmed, unverified, frankly ludicrous accusations which recall both the worst medieval blood libels and the kind of fantasies a full on Nazi would have about Jewish behaviour, “the Jews can magically order dogs to rape people, you know” which are of course corroborated only by the word of mouth which comes from confirmed terrorists, a disgraced sexual deviant, and people with the track records of an Owen Jones.

The real crimes still ignored, and the delusional and imagined ones published by The New York Times, testament of the way in which mainstream media have utterly abandoned even the ghost of pretensions to impartiality, accuracy and even sanity.

When the New York Times publishes deviant Nazi bestiality fantasies on their front page, could mainstream media possibly be any more of a sewer than it is today? And when millions believe such drek without evidence, while ignoring what has been proven to have occurred on Oct 7th, that is symptomatic of a general and devastating collapse of both morality and reason in the West.

Progressive politics and modern media bias has placed us exactly where Nazism did. The Modern Left, obsessed with calling everyone else Far Right, publish modern versions of ancient blood libels against Jews without the slightest awareness of the cognitive dissonance in their twin condemnation of ordinary rightwing opinions on borders and laws and national identity, with their equal devotion to excusing Islamic terrorism, welcoming Islamic extremism, and hating the only Jewish nation on Earth. New York is run by an Islamofascist extremist. London is run by an Islamofascist extremist. Sadiq Khan began his career as a defence lawyer trying to get Islamic terrorists freed. Mamdani began his career calling for a global intifada.

Both these Islamofascists have been enabled, normalised and strongly supported by ‘progressives’ who claim to be caring and compassionate and ‘anti-fascist’. Both formerly great cities have seen repeated and growing attacks on Jews. Of course they have.

The New York Times is telling people that Jews mind control dogs to rape people. Tomorrow the same paper will probably be asking where all the hate comes from.

And none of the fatuous, uninformed, ignorant, stupid, smug, propaganda spouting middle class apologists for terrorism and the lies that terrorists rely on, none of the ‘anti-racists’ who hate Jews and whites, none of the Owen Jones wannabes or the Dave Smith followers or the Stop Gaza Genocide bullshitters and moral deviants are equipped, intellectually, factually or spiritually, to see how vile they have become.

Thanks to the media normalising lies and silencing the real victims.