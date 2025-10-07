Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
4h

Well, yes, but how to convince these self-satisfied ignoramuses that they're promoting evil, because they're utterly convinced that they're on the....

right. side. of. history.

Note that getting other white people fired and cast asunder is perfectly fine as long as it isn't them.

I just ran into this yet again in an academic writing course that I'm teaching. I was reported to the administration for making them feel "anxious and uncomfortable" for merely asking questions, e.g. "Late stage capitalism is the cause of the aesthetic decline in fast food establishments." Me: OK, if that is the cause, then what is the solution?

Seriously -- I was accused of "challenging" them.

On that note, I provided a model response to a comment on a video, stating that corporate restaurant design in the 60s and 70s was more family and child-centered, whereas now it's adult-centered. I went on to explain the decline in fertility, and how this affects the market -- and very likely, the design.

They ran to the Admin wailing that I am "anti-feminist" and that they felt that I would not grade THEM fairly because I had said that I was interested in -- and write about -- the effects of feminism on society, and that the change in values now seems to be to hurry up, get your food, and go home, whereas when family life prevailed, they were colorful and inviting places.

They apparently believe that pointing this out makes me a "BAD PERSON" who deserves to lose her livelihood. At 64 years old. This is what would make them feel good. They are such kind, compassionate people, aren't they. This is who will be running the world when we older persons far outnumber them. It's all I can do to hope we win the war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kay's avatar
kay
5h

Beautifully portrayed.

I just wonder, at heart, isn't the difference between liberal and conservative the fact that the liberal will call the opposition any recognizale or unrecognizable label, while the conservative will call the ACTIONS of the opposition by its label (ie insane)?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jupplandia and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture