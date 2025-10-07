“There is no reason why good cannot triumph as often as evil. The triumph of anything is a matter of organization. If there are such things as angels, I hope that they are organized along the lines of the Mafia.”

Kurt Vonnegut

This morning I put out a Facebook post that I’m going to share here, with some added commentary afterwards. Here is the emotive (but accurate) bit:

“Democrat voters in the US are evil psychopaths.

Labour voters in the UK are evil psychopaths.

Leftist parties and governments are evil psychopaths.

Leftist judges are evil psychopaths.

When they are assassinating people and laughing about it, what does that make them?

When they are imprisoning innocent people, what does that make them?

When they are supporting Islamic terrorist groups and rape gangs, what does that make them?

When they hate your ancestors, your flag, your history, your identity, your skin colour, your children, your culture, your way of life, and you, what does that make them?

In both the US and the UK these leftist parties and their supporters back evil.

They had a choice between civilisation and savage barbarism in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and they backed the barbarians who strangled babies and hacked girls apart while raping them. They backed the people who burned innocents alive. They backed rapists and murderers. They backed people who murdered children in front of their parents.

At home they had the choice between protecting their own citizens in a normal sane way and a set of insane ideas based on self loathing and virtue signalling. And they backed South American drug gangs, child sex trafficking, known rapists and killers, looters, rioters, drug dealers and dangerous lunatics who do things like setting fire to or slitting the throats of women on public transport.

Leftist judges throughout the western world now routinely give light or zero sentences to child molesters and pedophiles with images of child rape, but throw the key away after locking up other people for hurty words online.

Leftists back murder for political difference, murder of babies in the womb up to full term, murder of the poor and disabled via State euthanasia, murder by coerced medical experiment, murder by early release of the truly dangerous and murder by false imprisonment of the truly innocent.

What is a better word for this than evil? Satanic? That fits too.

The parties of the Left back invaders and perverts, pedophiles and crooks, lunatics and criminals. They hate people for being white, or male, or Republican, or patriotic, or Christian, or straight, or conservative.

They are genuinely more outraged by the national anthem or the national flag than they are by treason, murder and child abuse.

The decent people in these parties have left them, but we are stuck with millions of people now brainwashed to be evil cretins by the ceaseless propaganda and lies of these parties and the media. We are stuck with their domestic terrorism when they are out of power, and their authoritarian tyranny when they are in power.

There are no George Orwells on their side anymore. And there aren’t even any Matt Taibbis on their side anymore. The sane ones have walked, and the mad ones are only getting madder.

Ten years ago I said that with the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader it was no longer morally defensible to vote Labour. At that point it stopped being a civilised disagreement between different views. That was the point where the betrayals and more hidden evils of the Blair years were replaced with open, obvious, outright extremism and evil. That was when people who carried on being Labour voters told us that, like their leader, they were on the side of terrorists.

It’s not got any better in 10 years. It’s got much worse.

Similarly in the US with Clinton and Obama, while one was a moral sewer with a hint of charm and the other was a black supremacist Marxist with a hint of charm, at least they had to pretend to be moderate.

No Democrat pretends anymore. They are brazenly and ferociously extremist. It’s all normalised for them by their leaders, talking heads and by the rampant dishonesty of their media allies.They chat to each other about killing Republican kids. They think crazy and evil things and then tell each other it’s normal. Then they see something normal and sane and scream in horror and tell each other it’s Hitler.

They are mad, now, and should be treated accordingly.

It’s not sanity and moderation when all views are equally allowed. It’s sanity and moderation when the vast majority of people can see what is evil and what isn’t and when evil is limited and constrained by decent boundaries and rules.

Support for terrorism is one of the easiest markers it’s possible to have. And yet millions fail that test, and society fails that test because we still pretend that the parties of the Left which back terrorist groups are somehow respectable and normal.

They aren’t.

In Britain the people I hate the most are the smug, middle class, white ‘liberal’ supporters of our national destruction and our ethnic erasure. Invaders are bad enough. People from elsewhere who refuse to integrate or who have a lifelong chip on the shoulder and demand for special treatment and priority are bad enough. And of course those who don’t have basic civilised standards on the treatment of women and children are bad enough. But the very worst are the English who hate the English, because they are traitors. The very worst are white liberal judges who prefer pedophiles to patriots.

And the US has those types too, who are always, these days, Democrats.

No nation should have to tolerate such treason.”

Now, some people will dismiss the above as identical to what the other side do. It’s just demonising, it’s too generalised, it’s all anger and hate.

This is the bit where I tell you it’s not anger and hate alone. I’m not ashamed of being angry at treason, and I consider it natural and good to hate terrorists and terrorist sympathisers and enablers. And if your reaction to pedophiles doesn’t include anger and hate, frankly, there is sonething deeply morally wrong with you.

Which leads to my deeper point.

Again, here, as I have described previously on the issue of free speech, what makes a thing just or unjust is not based on whether it involves restriction and punishment. It is based on whether you punish and restrict the innocent (which is unjust) or the guilty (which is just). Tyranny automatically punishes the innocent and rewards the guilty. Actions even with State power as their basis that punish the guilty and reward the innocent are never tyrannical.

What is wrong therefore is not the existence of a police force. It’s not even wrong if a police force knocks on doors to question people about statements they have made. What is wrong is if they do not do this with people who are traitors, perverts and real criminals, and do it instead to people who question mass immigration, for example. What the police choose to police in large part defines whether they deserve respect as defenders of normal decency, sanity and boundaries, or whether they deserve contempt as enablers of indecency, insanity and tyranny.

Similarly it is absurd to suppose that calling people evil is always, itself, evil. In which case you could never condemn anyone or anything. But clearly we don’t live in societies that refuse to condemn ‘evil’.

We live now in societies that are led by people who switch the labels good and evil around, and we are policed by people who don’t know the difference between good and evil, and we are preached at by woke clergy who have inverted what good and evil is, and we are surrounded by constant moral messaging that is actually immoral etc etc.

We live in societies where black supremacism is praised, where Arab terrorists are praised, where innocent white children are both demonised and mass raped, where Jews are killed for being Jewish, where assassins are praised, where leaders chat about killing Republican children, where Christians are arrested for silent prayers but Muslims are not arrested for driving through the streets shouting that they are going to rape Jewish women.

We live with growing Islamic conquest and rampant Marxist subversion.

We live in societies in Europe and the UK now where condemning the evils of Hamas is more likely to entail police response than praising or supporting their attitude towards Israel is. Where raising your own flag is far more controversial than wearing a Che t-shirt.

In other words, we live in societies of increasingly normalised evil, based in very large part on the turn of leftist and supposedly mainstream groups into ever more radical extremism, and in the remaining part on the long refusal of conservatives, patriots, their supposed parties and representatives, to be brave and honest about what they are opposing.

As soon as you are afraid to say that Islam or Globalism or Marxism is evil, you allow Islam or Globalism or Marxism to do evil. As soon as the Right stopped saying that Communism is evil (and socialism leads to Communism) the Right allowed Marxists to teach our children, write our screenplays, host our TV shows, and form our opinions on what is good and evil or what is mainstream or extreme.

So it’s the injustice that comes from not understanding what is and isn’t evil and not fully fighting the spread of evil into positions of influence and power that ends up putting us in this place where the entire western world is now in peril and where those striving to save it and return some sanity are widely and more often described as evil than those working to endanger us all are.

Ultimately of course this is a spiritual failing, based on abandoning muscular and confident Christianity with firm and traditional moral lessons. The fact that churches have become some of the worst spreaders of evil in the form of woke progressive and Marxist propaganda does not change this-there has to be a bedrock of deep belief to fight evil fully and firmly. The necessity of owning a citadel is not changed when an enemy captures it, but rather increased. It requires recapture.

Imagine what a real Church would say about Islamic invasion. It would be a strong shield, rather than a weak betrayer.

So it is not merely anger and hate to call some things evil.

It is accurate morality to do so. And it is vital, if we are to save anything, to make that call and make it without fear or compromise. 80 years of being afraid to be on the Right and making moral judgements, led us to the point where evil is ascendant.