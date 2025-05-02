The image above is of arguably the three greatest scientists who ever lived, Einstein, Darwin and Newton (Archimedes and a few other Greeks probably have a claim too). I have shared it to introduce the rest of what I am going to say because these three represent expertise on the scale of genius. And I deeply respect such expertise and the brilliant intellectual contributions of such men.

So much so that I insisted on adding Darwin as a middle name for my son, and Newton as a middle name for my daughter. But…..

I want to talk about experts.

People think that experts are rare. People think that experts have in most instances gone through many years of dedicated study, intense learning, and practical experience of the subjects on which they opine.

People think that experts must be rational people, reasonable people, and informed people to hold down professional jobs and acquire the respect of their peers in competitive work places.

And in every way these assumptions are wrong.

We have millions of experts. Experts are everywhere. No talk panel, no discussion group, no western society, is bereft of experts.

For any esteemed or once esteemed profession, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are considered experts within that profession. There are scores of professional bodies and representative organisations with thousands of members, and there are countless journals and trade magazines full of the opinions of experts in that field.

In large and complex societies, expert does not really mean elite in the old sense of exceptionally accomplished, experienced or talented. It means credentialed. It means you have gone through a certain basic level of training and you have spent time in a connected educational environment and you possess a qualification, or you happen to have a job related to the topic.

That is all it means.

I used to know a GP who was married to a university friend of mine. This GP was, to the same degree as any qualified doctor, an expert on human health. He also had a string of letters after his name longer than the average 19th century novel. Why? Because various medical bodies and companies are constantly hosting short seminars and tiny little one day or one week courses all of which supply a qualification at the end. There are also innumerable medical professional fellowships and associations that do the same.

This GP used to do lots of them purely to add the letters after his name. It didn’t take any especial effort. He just paid a small fee, sat in on this event, and got his extra qualification. Or he paid an annual fee to join a professional body.

Expertise has to be divorced from professional status. Your occupation can indicate some basic training in that field. But expertise is not shown by a degree, a qualification or a job. Expertise is shown by being highly competent in that field, and plenty of people with the right qualifications or the right job are actually extraordinarily incompetent these days. Being qualified is not enough. Doing the job well and knowing the subject well are the only real proofs of competence, and in most cases these can be supplied by people who haven’t acquired the credentialed status or the right career.

Now I’m going to make an important distinction. During the COVID insanity, when supposed experts and almost the entire medical establishment were pushing novel and damaging social policies in the name of pandemic management, when the consensus of expertise was presented as entirely in favour of masking, social distancing, lockdowns and experimental gene therapies being relabelled as vaccines and made mandatory, a frequent false argument made was that the choice being presented was between ‘trusting the experts’ or ‘trusting Karen from the internet’. Throughout that period independent research was mocked. Throughout that period we heard versions of ‘oh, so you’re a virologist now are you?’ or ‘what are your relevant qualifications?’ or ‘I suppose we should just let anyone fly a plane or perform heart surgery then since you know as much as the experts’.

The last of those requires a slightly different response. The accurate response here is not to say that ‘unqualified people should fly planes or perform heart surgery’. It is to say that there is a qualitative difference between general and accessible knowledge and specifically technical skills. Some skills come only from practice. But this doesn’t apply at all to underatabding history, reaching correct moral conclusions, or making political choices. I trust my pilot has more technical skill than me in flying planes. I don’t trust that he or anyone else has more knowledge than me regarding whether I should be blocked from flying because I refused an experimental medical treatment. The first is a genuine case of his expertise being relevant and yes in that instance proven by qualification and experience. The second case is a political issue that can be understood by everyone who isn’t a pilot just as easily as it understood by pilots.

What argument by authority distortions did during COVID was pretend that political issues regarding our rights, moral issues regarding what the State could legitimately do to us, and even generally available scientific points regarding the inefficacy and risk of novel ‘solutions’, were technical points of expertise equivalent to flying a plane that only ‘experts’ could talk about. They not only distorted the data, lied about the evidence and presented falsehoods, but they even distorted what type of knowledge we were talking about in the first place.

As for the other pro COVID orthodoxy points, all of these of course were credentialism, the idea that in order to know anything one must have a certificate to wave about, and argument by authority, the idea that an established authority is the only person or group fit to understand and discuss a topic and that ordinary people are far too stupid and ignorant to make choices without expert, State backed instruction telling them exactly which choice to make (in ways that render any alleged ‘choice’ purely illusory).

Most of these responses and arguments can be dismissed on the grounds by which we dismiss argument by authority as a whole. Logically, the truth of a position, ideology or asserted fact rests solely in the thing itself, in what is said and whether it is true when compared with objective reality. It is the argument itself that is true or false, and this doesn’t change based on who says it. It is objective reality, not professional status or credentialed qualification, which tells us whether the argument is true. Only comparison with objective reality tells us the difference between fact and fiction.

And objective reality is available to everyone. We can all see the effects in the world of a particular action, for instance, and we all live in the objective reality where the evidence lives too. If we happen to be ideologically or otherwise crazed, if we are delusional people, we will misunderstand and misinterpret objective reality, but this applies as much to qualified experts as it does to anyone else. As far as I’ve seen there is no evidence that experts or qualified people across every discipline there is are less prone to ideological bias, to group think, to professional envy or malice, to deliberate corruption, to individually being mentally disturbed, to confirmation bias, to mass psychosis, to mass hysteria, to submission to coercion and intimidation, or to acceptance of propaganda, than the ordinary person on the street.

A certificate does not immunise you against madness or corruption, malice or mendacity. And your income and your social status being dependent on funding and loyalty within professional and institutional roles where superiors demand a particular response of course makes you more, not less, prone to being inclined to distort those results or lie about the truth even if you know what it is.

I would say that in most cases the additional basic grounding in a period of training that a credentialed qualification represents, SHOULD impart a small modicum of trust and no more than that, trust which SHOULD be rescinded when the qualified person says things which obviously depart from objective reality. It’s on this basis for example that most of the ‘expertise’ in the modern humanities can be dismissed. An expertise in a field of pseudo-scholarship created solely based on ideological insanities, for instance, is not an expertise any of us are required to respect or follow. Gender Studies, Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory, Black Studies, Whiteness Studies and Marxist and Cultural Marxist approaches to history or politics are all pseudo-disciplines, of no more inherent respectability, and of considerably more socially damaging impacts, than phrenology or astrology are.

Blind respect for expertise therefore allows an awful lot of modern ideological charlatanism to pass without censure or criticism, purely because universities have been captured by one side of politics which supports a whole raft of absurd and damaging delusions. It is credentialed, professional and employed Gender experts who assert that it is impossible to tell a man from a woman, or that there are 547 separate genders and more are being discovered every day, or that you need a sort of Periodic Table of Sexual Fetishes in order to understand what gender is. And it is the common man and woman on the street who is more aware of objective reality and more inclined to see through such absurdity.

Phrenology and astrology are both more interesting than CRT and DEI, and I wouldn’t like people being hired based on the bumps on their head or fired based on a reading of their astrological chart. But people are being hired and fired on a basis just as irrational as those would be. What is the qualitative difference in saying we must employ more people with a certain bump on their head or a certain shape of cranium, to saying we must employ more people with black skin? What is more rational about saying we must hire more lesbians, as opposed to saying we must hire more Aquarians?

In the humanities in particular it is very easy to see how university education and training, because it is serving insane ideological purposes, inclines people towards being MORE delusional rather than less so. The less training one has in Gender Studies or Critical Race Theory, the more likely it is that the person will be telling the truth that exists in objective reality regarding gender and race. To be trained in ideological falsehood is not a benefit to the person receiving it, except as a qualification for sharing the same delusions on a professional basis afterwards. But we should remember as well that ALL of this university based validation of delusion and absurdity, this training in socially and economically and psychologically worthless and destructive cant, was spread into EVERY discipline, including STEM research and the ‘hard sciences’.

When these fields are hiring based on DEI principles, spending more time telling us about racial disparities and sexual representation than on applied engineering or real tech development, when these fields require lengthy Diversity ideology preaching be included in every research project, or when funding flows only to that research that confirms pre determined ideology based policies, then maths, chemistry and physics can all end up being as worthlessly deployed and as riddled with madness as literature, history and politics courses and research have been.

All fields of research and expertise are valuable only so far as they adhere to objective reality and avoid ideological or political distortion of their results. And quite clearly, this objective basis is not what modern research and professional science has been about, let alone modern study of more abstract disciplines.

These problems are particularly obvious in NEW and recent fields of enquiry, which tend to be the most prone to being vehicles of distortion and dishonesty serving either corrupt financial interests or insane ideological ones (and in many cases, serving BOTH of these things). And this is active in the hard sciences at least as much as it is active throughout the humanities.

The entire field of climate change science, for instance, is in its first form (modern meteorology) a relatively young field dependent on records only going back to the 1800’s. Whenever climate scientists or newspaper headlines or TV weather reports assert ‘since records began’ they are talking about really no more than 150 years of data. That’s when modern measuring of weather and temperature begins. If we date it from modern physics and chemistry based analysis of all the principles that under climate science, we get at most 200 years. In its really modern form, Climate Science, it’s even more novel. Let’s say this modern form consists of scientists devoted solely to studying the climate, professionally employed, who also believe in the theory of man made climate change and are issuing warnings related to that. By that measure, which is an accurate description of Climate Science today, it’s a discipline that begins in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Skeptical Scientist, in a 2020 article by John Mason designed to support climate change orthodoxy (and therefore not in the least bit sceptical) did provide a helpful graphic of climate science history once you realise the slant involved:

This at least gives us a handy quick reference regarding key developments, but the whole is designed to pretend that 200 years has seen more and more confirmation of the man made climate change theory, including by roping into that general discoveries which are separate to modern conclusions and which were made long before anyone was screeching about Net Zero or providing opinion shaping public propaganda like this in weather reports:

My main point here is not about Climate Change, but about expertise, it just happens that Climate Science provides a very good example of the things I’m talking about in relation to expertise in the modern world.

To some extent a TV weather girl is an ‘expert’. While some were (particularly in the past) hired as eye candy, many are now qualified and credentialed. They are giving us predictions of weather based on teams of weather analysts, data received from weather monitoring stations, satellite and computer data tracking storms, etc etc. There is an infrastructure of respectability behind them.

In many cases, people will be vaguely aware of this infrastructure, which lends credence to what they are being told, but not at all aware of faults in this infrastructure, such as a third of weather monitoring stations being no longer operational or imaginary, placed in impossible locations with readings that are invented, or such as the position of monitoring equipment being changed to produce higher temperature results.

And in the glaring case above, and many others, it’s also clear that there is, quite literally, a huge propaganda psy-op behind them as well. It takes a complete fool to imagine that the shift from green to orange and red backgrounds on weather charts showing similar temperatures was accidental or had no propaganda intent. Many weather reports as well will now include frequent direct references to climate change with ANY kind of weather being “an example of the effects of climate change”.

Both COVID pandemic policy and modern Climate Science provide us with countless reasons to be genuinely sceptical about hired and paid for expertise and whether or not the professional voice is an honest one. In many, many instances we have discovered it’s not just dishonest, it will be borderline and totally sociopathic with the right status and wage incentives to be so.

We cannot go through a period where very dangerous and reckless mass injections breaking sensible moral guidelines (the Nuremberg Code) or silencing and ignoring vast numbers of more sceptical experts (the Great Barrington Declaration) which have since resulted in massive confirmed harms (just yesterday another new study declared that the successful conception to full term of COVID vaccinated mothers was reduced by a full third, 33%, compared to non vaccinated mothers) without underatabding that hundreds of thousands of experts CAN be both morally and factually wrong.

Entire professions can be corrupted by profit and intimidated by threats. Credentialed expertise can be compromised when professional associations and representative and governing bodies will revoke that professional ststus to enforce conformity of opinion (rather than for the purposes of standards of care and professional conduct). When a licence to practice is removed on ideological grounds, or in support of a policy that is harmful and wrong, the remsining professionals are actually less trustworthy than the removed ones.

Jordan Peterson, for instance, was a very respected expert in his field. As soon as he refused to use imaginary pronouns, to conform to a lie demanded by his profession, he became a Far Right fringe lunatic, at least so far as mainstream depictions of him now go. Peterson himself has been the victim of an ideologically captured profession, and of having his status and employment revoked not on the basis of his work being poor or his expertise faulty, but on the basis of demanded ideological positions to which he refused to submit. He has seen how professional and accrediting bodies can be captured, how universities can be irrational and insane, and how respected colleagues can be servants of a demanded lie while the ousted and the condemned are being more faithful to objective reality and true scholarship. Both before and after his sudden loss of respectability, Peterson was a classical liberal possessed of deep and expert knowledge in his field of study. He was the same man before and after the removal of his licence to teach and practice and he hasn’t said or done anything extreme or insane.

He had resisted something extreme and insane.

All of which should probably have fed more into Peterson’s own assessments when appearing on the Joe Rogan show after Douglas Murray did so, and to some extent repeating the logical fallacy errors that Murray made.

Respect the experts is a cry that, quite rightly, will no longer convince the majority of us, and will for me personally be a glaringly false argument even if I agree with everything else that person is saying and even if they are arguing against positions and people I also despise.

As I’ve said before, the moral duty of a real expert when confronted with falsehood or moral crime is, like everyone else, to oppose it, using his or her expertise. Murray and Peterson both have good records on that front, on the substance (Murray much less so on Ukraine than on Israel, though, and Murray likewise was incredibly weak on or even supportive of COVID tyranny). If a grifter, antisemite, or any other evil charlatan is opposed, that is a good thing.

But don’t ever do it on the basis of status, credentials, profession and expertise. That is now an entirely tainted line of approach which can only serve mainstream interests as dangerous, in different ways, as the most lunatic of fringe voices.

Our experts have killed, worldwide, millions of people from terrible COVID and pandemic policy choices.

Our experts are destroying the energy infrastructure of the western world.

Our experts have endorsed race hate theories about white people and there are many many credentialed academic experts who are evil enough to hate Jews then there are stand up comics podcasters who are Neil enough to hate Jews.

It is objective reality and decent morality that denies falsehood and evil, not a certificate from a university or a payslip from an employer.

We are all capable of being moral and informed, politically and historically, without needing to be experts. It doesn’t take expertise to despise Hamas. It takes basic adult decency. Knowing where the symbol of a red hand comes from for the Palestinian cause is a knowledge available to all of us, not just historians. And the same applies to any barbarism, any savagery, any evil and any distorted understanding of blame and guilt in political conflict. It applies to every political issue there is.

WE ARE the experts, if we choose to be.

Look again at Einstein, Darwin, and Newton.

Einstein was working as an assistant in the Swiss Patent Office when he wrote his first groundbreaking scientific papers. He obtained a physics PhD, but was ALREADY an expert, a genius in his field, primarily from private reading. He was an expert by the age of 14 in the same way Mozart was an expert by the same age. Darwin and Newton were both Cambridge graduates. But Newton made his greatest discoveries at home when study at Cambridge was suspended. Darwin’s Beagle voyage was as ‘ship’s naturalist’, a position where he was expected to record flora and fauna and make studies and observations so comparable to a modern professional scientific role. But Darwin too was far more a self taught genius then he was a professional conformist. Darwin spent the vast bulk of his study across his life…..in his own garden. Observing, dissecting, and studying the worms in his garden.

Something which anyone could do, if they choose.

And you don’t need to be a genius, either. Not in politics. Not in morality. Not in the key issues of any age as they relate to very obvious things like whether ideological fanaticism justifies destroying existing energy grids in one topic related to climate, or murdering Jews or whites in an even more serious topic related to race.

These are things which are very, very simple to get right. You don’t have to be Einstein, Darwin or Newton. You didn’t need to be a virologist to see what was wrong during COVID. You don’t need to be historian of the Middle East to see what is wrong about supporting Hamas. You don’t need to know a technical skill to get these things right, and if you go to university for the answers you are more likely to get these things wrong.

Fuck the experts and the grifters and depend on what God has given everyone. A brain, should you choose to use it, a heart should you be moral enough to hear its message, and objective reality, a vast record of experience and knowledge readily available to all, of real truth discoverable by all, which by being logical and moral is yours to discover and apply as much as anyone else can discover and apply it.

Nobody can do it better than you, if you make the effort.