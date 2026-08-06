Above: Fauci looking strained under questioning on July 29, 2026 appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing led by Senator Rand Paul.

There can’t be many people on the planet, over a certain age, who aren’t t aware of the Goebbels line “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,".

Typically, the vast majority of people don’t know that Goebbels never actually said this. He came close, but he was actually accusing the Allies (specifically Churchill) of such a tactic “The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it." Goebbels wrote that in 1941 in an article titled Aus Churchills Lügenfabrik ("Churchill's Lie Factory").

Hitler came closer to expressing the concept of the Big Lie as a sustained concept, but again he was asserting that this technique was deployed by Jews and bankers. In Mein Kampf (written in 1925) he wrote this:

“All this was inspired by the principle—which is quite true in itself—that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods….

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

The Big Lie concept then is one that nearly always engages us in convoluted layers. What Hitler expresses (albeit with his customary sneering intellectual arrogance and contempt for ordinary people which so closely mirrors a modern university educated elite talking about the average voter who hasn’t been to university) is actually psychologically astute in terms of the truth that repetition makes a lie effective, and that a very large lie supported very widely is much harder to discredit than the small or personal lies of everyday social interactions are.

But this of course comes, with Hitler and with Goebbels, from people who are sociopathic liars. It’s psychological projection, astute on the nature of lies not because these people are themselves honest, but because they are the opposite.

They understand the technique because their own world view is built on lies, and they then falsely attribute the technique to their opponents, whether Jews or Churchill.

The closest we have seen to this in modern times is the framing that Democrats and progressives (and mainstream institutions, RINOs, and the political and media establishment throughout the western world) put on the 2020 theft of the US Presidential election. The objective reality scenario is that Democrats, assisted by Republican and media allies, stole that election through fraud. Even the J6 event was a reminder of Nazism, not in the way they claimed, but in its similarity with the Nazi Reichstag Fire (the conspirators engineered violence on J6, then used that violence as an excuse for the confirmation of electoral theft and for draconian actions against their political enemies). Democrats, having stolen the election, called knowing that and saying that ‘the Big Lie’. This is actually directly analogous with Hitler or Goebbels talking about the Big Lies that come from Jews or Churchill.

They understand the technique because their own world view is built on lies, and they then falsely attribute the technique to their opponents, whether MAGA or Trump.

I understand that these comparisons will offend people. I don’t care, because they are accurate. The people who stole an election using both fraud and the Reichstag Fire method, and the people who understand and use the Big Lie while accusing others of it just like the Nazis did, and the people who broke the Nuremberg Code while coercing millions into the largest medical experiment on unwilling and uninformed recipients in human history….deserve the comparison.