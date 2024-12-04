In the US Hunter Biden has received a pardon from his father, departing US President Joe Biden.

In the UK a minor celebrity, a cookery show presenter called Gregg Wallace, is embroiled in a ‘misogyny scandal’, with former show contestants claiming inappropriate jokes and lewd behaviour on set.

And of course the Ukraine War gets hotter in terms of western involvement.

You might think it’s impossible to connect a cookery show host in the UK and Hunter Biden, right? Only it isn’t. Not when the media will throw anything into the mix ‘cooking the papers’ to turn our attention from the significant to the trivial.

In 2014 senior US politicians who would become virulent Trump haters flew to Ukraine. They were there co-ordinating US assistance as the CIA backed, funded and planned a coup/colour revolution to depose an elected Ukrainian leader. A leader, by the way, who wanted peace with both Russia and the West.

The coup became successful when western backed Ukrainian Neo-Nazis secretly fired shots at their own anti-government protestors. Several people died. Ukrainian plotters and the CIA got the world’s media to pretend that the forces of the existing ‘pro Russian’ government were responsible, even though the shots came from a building the anti-government plotters were already in control of.

Public anger at the deaths would be the tipping point spreading the revolution and ensuring the collapse of the government the CIA had decided to remove.

In its place came a new government. A ‘pro western’ government that had been put in place by neo Nazi brigades as ground troops and by the CIA and media deception that a spontaneous love of freedom had ousted a Russian puppet who was killing protestors.

These events, only made possible by US intervention, would directly lead to the Russian invasion and subsequent Ukraine war years later.

After changing the Ukrainian government by coup, the most corrupt people in the West and various western corporations did multiple deals with the leaders they had installed where bribes and kickbacks flowed in both directions.

The newly anti-Russian Ukraine became a playground where western politicians and their families could enrich themselves and enjoy themselves too. Ukraine topped the number of references regarding corruption for any country mentioned in various Wikileaks dumps of financial documents. Ukraine was also right at the top on the list of nations supplying both adult and child victims of forced prostitution and sex trafficking.

Barack Obama gave his Vice President Joe Biden full control of US interests and policy in what was now a semi-captured fiefdom western interests were hungrily snatching up as fast as they could. In 2014 too Hunter Biden became a director of the Ukrainian company Burisma. Not too long after that, Biden withheld 1 billion dollars in US aid until the Ukrainian government fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma and corruption in Ukraine.

From 2014 on, a vast collection of biolabs in Ukraine were set up, some from existing facilities and some newly created, busily working on bioweapons right under the noses of the Russians. The West would later claim that these biolabs didn’t exist, until following the invasion the Russians proved that they did.

Ukrainian corruption, Ukrainian Nazism, and the existence of biolabs would all be things that the West pretended were ‘Russian disinformation’ when all of them existed. With the first two, western media themselves spoke about them repeatedly, then stopped, then declared the sort of things they had themselves been saying a few years earlier ‘Russian disinformation’.

It’s likely that trillions of US dollars and broader western funding of Ukraine derives ultimately from the attempt to protect, conceal and keep all the corrupt links established by the CIA coup in 2014. 600,000 Ukrainians are dead and the Zelenskyy government have signed loan agreements that effectively make a non-Russian ‘free Ukraine’ the property of BlackRock….but all of it dates back not to the moment of Russian invasion, but to the moment of CIA coup.

With recent escalations of western involvement and western supplied and controlled missile systems firing into Russia, we are effectively risking nuclear war to protect both whatever secrets of western corruption remain there, and to protect BlackRock’s ownership of Ukrainian resources.

None of it serves any western strategic objective beyond that.

Hunter’s pardon is for any and all crimes, including those currently unknown, dating back to…..2014. This is not coincidental.

In the British media all eyes are on 2014. But before you get too excited, the important event in 2014 that explains why we are on the cusp of Armageddon today is this…..

In 2014 the presenter of a cookery show is supposed to have been rude to some women. This is what the mainstream British media are currently and suddenly obsessed with. This is what they want their (dwindling) readership to care about and associate with 2014.

A guy on a cookery show allegedly thrusting his groin at guests almost thirteen years ago. That’s the front page news, with nothing on US affairs, Ukraine or war considered more important and more worthy of our attention.

I’ll let you decide which story matters.