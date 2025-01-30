In Nature, the law of entropy is that everything decays, everything dies, everything changes. The law of entropy ensures that it is far harder to build and create than it is to ruin and destroy. Time wears down individuals, mountains, species and nations. To live is to be dying, the cells of your body constantly changing, the code of your own destruction entwined around the code of your birth and growth.

Age is the physical sign of this inescapable reality. By merely being, you have entered a race you cannot win, where time is against you, where your body is destined to betray you, where all dreams perish and all hopes fade and the best that you can do is pass some portion of good onto a generation that follows and which will in turn fight the same fight you have already lost.