When Adolph (archaic spelling of Adolf, I’m sort of making a point here) blew his brains out in a Berlin bunker, he probably didn’t think that 80 odd years later people would take bloodstains on the sofa and examine his DNA, especially since Watson and Crick wouldn’t propose the double-helix until 1953. In a bizarre bit of analysis scientists have proposed a number of possibilities derived from examination of that DNA after it was compared to living Hitler relatives.

These include the asessment that the insulting British WWII Hitler Has Only Got One Ball may have been accurate, and that some of the extreme and perverse things said about Hitler’s body, mind and sexual tastes in a famous CIA paychological profile (often regarded as wartime propaganda) may also have been accurate. That paper used interviews with former ‘girlfriends’ and exiled Nazis no longer in favour with Hitler to compose a picture of a man with scatological and disgusting fetishes. But the DNA also shows, according to this recent research, strong signs of genetic markers associated with abnormal genital development and abnormal mental states such as schizophrenia, autism and Asperger’s.

There’s an interesting summary of it all provided by the Substacker The Jolly Heretic, if anyone wants to look at that:

For what it’s worth I can see some possible truth in a post-mortem diagnosis of Hitler as a high functioning case of autism (high intelligence, poor social skills, obsessional and repetitive personality, extreme need for order and control) and of course paranoid schizophrenia would also definitely encompass the kind of thinking that led to Hitler’s views on Jews. These conditions would had acted in concert with pervasive already extant anti-semitism in the Germanic political sub-cultures Hitler encountered in Vienna while the sight of an affluent and successful Jewish minority, contrasted with his own poverty and failure in this period, gave him an outward focus for his rage and delusion. As with any instance of a figure who was quite obviously both mad and evil, the moral danger perhaps is that paychological analysis or even more the uses to which the DNA record is being put (post-mortem discovery of physiological factors) may somehow excuse the political and moral choices and policies Hitler represents.

If any of this lessoned our understanding that evil is a choice, for instance, that would be highly unfortunate, particularly in a culture today which does so much to deny the place of personal responsibility and the necessity of moral codes that recognise it. This is just one of the uncomfortable thoughts that analysis of what is said to be Hitler’s DNA raises. The mind might just as easily drift towards recalling The Boys from Brazil, the 1976 thriller from Jewish American writer Ira Levin (who also of course gave us Rosemary’s Baby), which was made into a 1978 movie directed by Franklin J,Schaffner starring Gregory Peck, Laurence Olivier and James Mason (and a young Steve Guttenberg, of Police Academy and Cocoon, in his first role credited film role, for those who enter pub trivia quizzes). For those who wish to know (spoiler alert) The Boys from Brazil imagines a plot to recreate Hitler:

“The story centers on Yakov Liebermann, a Nazi hunter loosely based on Simon Wiesenthal, who receives a phone call from a young man in Brazil claiming to have recorded a meeting of the fugitive Nazi organization ODESSA, where Dr. Josef Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death” for his horrific experiments at Auschwitz, is planning to assassinate 94 civil servants aged around 65 over several years. Liebermann investigates and discovers that the sons of these men are identical, leading him to uncover Mengele’s plot to clone Adolf Hitler using genetic material and raise the clones in environments mimicking Hitler’s own upbringing, with the ultimate goal of creating a new generation of Nazi leaders to establish a Fourth Reich.”

In the 1970s of course the DNA recreation part of all this was a little more far fetched than it is in the post Dolly the Sheep and (in popular culture terms) post Jurassic World reality we now inhabit….and unfortunately the revival of some kind of Fourth Reich is a bit more realistic too. Hatred of Jews and recklessly malign technological ‘solutions’ can both be said to be more commonplace today than when Ira Levin was writing, and the cinema goers of 1978 didn’t have Nick Fuentes casually podcasting apparently sincere support for Hitler either.

All of which suggests some truth to the constant drumbeats of self-serving leftist, progressive, Woke and mainstream media warnings about the rise of the Far Right, the dangers of populist politics and the ‘threat to Democracy’ which exists if the democratic and racial majority are, God forbid, allowed to keep voting for whoever they please. But here we face the central problem for anyone who 1. Opposes and is disgusted by actual Nazism and 2. Has the exact same feelings about other totalitarian systems, for example Communism, or Islam, or a perfectly respectable wave of credentialed, entitled and hypocritically authoritarian Globalist governments busily dismantling the supposed social contract between the rulers and the ruled.

In other words the emergence of a Fuentes, as nihilistic, pathetic and performative and incoherent as his mutual support of both Hitler and Stalin may be, has been nursemaided into existence by the prior demanding idiocies, self blindness and totalitarianism of modern leftism (perhaps, to argue accurately, of all leftism from its French Revolutionary birth). The other side of the same coin stamped with the face of a pig ignorant smirking Fuentes is not just the simultaneous emergence of a pug ignorant smirking Mamdani, but this:

Quite clearly the last 80 years has seen the ghost of Hitler and the legacy of Nazism become an enormously distorting influence on just about everything in our modern culture and society.

We have had a relentless push leftwards in terms of race, sovereignty, identity, preference for internationalism over nationalism and mass immigration and radical leftist social and demographic engineering excused by the (sincere and understandable and even noble from ordinary people, but cynical and emotionally manipulative from those designing it) fear of a Hitlerian leader or a rightwing dictatorship.

Hitler’s ghost, often no more real than a handful of crazies with zero power in society, was invoked again and again, conjured up as a mist concealing the equal and very similar dangers of Communism, or summoned into being merely as a weapon against any conservative policy and thought. The reality is that the entire postwar consensus, the thinking that came to be the thinking of the western elite, was fundamentally distorted by a false reading of the lessons of World War II, a reading given to us by left aligned lawyers, thinkers and self declared Marxist historians.

It said this:

The Nazis were rightwing nationalists.

Nationalism is evil, internationalism is good.

Nazism is prevented by Leftism.

All rightwing social views are oppressive and lead to Nazism.

All leftwing social views are liberal and lead to utopia.

Instititions and nations must always move leftwards to prevent Nazism.

Democracy, progress and decency can only be protected by transferring power away from people who might vote Nazi.

An elite on constant guard against Nazism must not allow any real movement to the Right.

These were the false lessons, which I’ve described before, but many people still don’t see how pivotal WWII was to the entire postwar settlement. It’s not only where all those institutions that have become malign were born (the UN, NATO, the EEC/EU, the World Bank, the IMF, the codes of the international rule of law) it’s where quite explicitly their moral justification and their inherent leftwing bias comes from as well because all are predicated on preventing another Nazi Germany situation.

The UN wasn’t built to be a successor to the League of Nations (which had failed to prevent World War II, Fascism and Nazism). It was created from the beginning by people who (in the immediate ruins of the greatest war in human history) thought that nationalism and Nazism were different stops on the same road, that ALL nationalism was guilty of being the precursor of Nazism. Therefore one must replace the nation state altogether, one must not trust the common man with a vote he may use unwisely, and one must transfer power to international rules and bodies decided by and composed of enlightened, educated, technocratic and patrician people, people who are the right sort, people who will be prepared to enact radical social changes that make a rightwing dictatorship impossible.

From the beginning, this was not a meeting place of national representatives engaging in dialogue to prevent war. It was a meeting place of internationalists engaged in the removal of power from national populations and the transfer of power to international and transnational bodies. Hitler’s Ghost was the animating spirit of this (for both the UN and EU) in more ways than one. His legacy was the moral warning justifying this new, deeply undemocratic and inherently unaccountable process. If we don’t do this, you get Hitler again (the EU was particularly open in making this their chief claim).

But his was the animating spirit in a second, even more ironic fashion-the Nazi vision, too, was of pan-European cooperation through shared economic rules and coordination, and some of the (particularly German) architects of the UN, the EU and the postwar ‘liberal’ order were themselves ex-Nazis or the children of former Nazis (look up how many historic EU leaders this applied to). Search engines return a classic deflection regarding this:

“…..the assertion that the European Union was founded on a Nazi plan is a discredited conspiracy theory. While a 1942 German report titled Europäische Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft (European Economic Community) was drafted by Nazi officials like Walter Funk, it was a wartime plan for economic control of occupied Europe and not a blueprint for the post-war European Union established by the Treaty of Rome in 1957.”

Here the fact that the Nazis had indeed set out a plan for pan-European coordination of economies incredibly similar to what would be built by The Treaty of Rome onwards, even with the same name, is both acknowledged and simultaneously denied simply because (of course) the two things constitute seperate organisations. This denies the true point that they were very similar plans, by pretending that people have claimed they were the exact same organisation. Of course we ‘conspiracy theorists’ know that the Nazi EEC and the EEC that emerged didn’t have a direct line of continuance from one to the other-but they both assumed imposed control of the economic affairs of previously sovereign nations and the use of these rules to enact a degree of interdependency and enmeshment that would gradually replace the participating nation states, they both understood that this long term economic entrapment and alignment was a more effective means of asserting lengthy periods of control than militarism alone could be.

The Nazi EEC would be a European military conquest looking to establish permanent economic coordination, and the postwar actual EEC, particularly after becoming the EU, is an economic conquest aspiring to also adopt permanent military coordination.

Hitler’s Ghost has been the single most effective tool of leftist deflection, leftist social control, and leftist radical realignment of the political settlement between citizen and nation, throughout the last 80 years, it has turned the eyes of modern citizenry away from the dangers of socialism and Communism, away from both historic Communist crimes and the societal sickness of having declared Communists teach, educate, lead, publish and inform with complete licence to take society towards any leftist extreme, and by so doing has been the very greatest weapon of leftist propaganda too.

It’s a weapon that simultaneously omits the consequences of socialism, Communism and a intrusive State from the learning experience of most children and students, while at the same time smearing all rightwing opinion and policy with the most horrendous crimes of modern history.

As leftist progressivism grew more dominant and more and more in total control of western civilisation, its warnings about the Far Right or about general crimes it slanderously linked to rightwing thinking (racism, intolerance, bigotry, hate etc) did not diminish. Quite the contrary. The more the left won, the more they demanded, so that we eventually get to a point where merely wishing your own populace to continue, or your own history to be presented without sneers and insults and distortions, becomes Far Right, just as opposing imported terrorism does, or spotting the injustice of taxpayers funding asylum hotels does. And the same of course applies to the left aligned transnational bodies and organisations. There’s no point where they will say enough power has been transferred, not so long as any power, even the slightest dregs of it, remains to the nation state.

So when we look at Hitler’s Ghost directly ourselves, there’s this big defining problem.

There’s the fact that everything has been set according to leftwing predicates such as the need for international and transnational oversight or the need for a Big State, Keynesian economics, a welfare state, a State intruding into private matters and all of those social assumptions about what constitutes a decent settlement.

And there’s the fact that direction of travel is set to be very easy when going to the Left, and very difficult when going to the Right, because we have had 80 years of roadblocks on Rightism being constructed (some as vast institutions) and no such State and transnational body organisational support for anything remotely rightwing. (Think for example in terms of racial politics how many black representative charities, organisations, advocacy groups and professional representative bodies exist, compared to the non existence and even illegality of such advocacy for white populations).

Both of these factor into the very biggest issue when it comes to Hitler’s legacy.

The crying Wolf for years on Nazism, the extension of the meaning of Nazism from nstional socialism to just nationalism (ie recasting a specific confluence of some rightwing elements with many more leftwing ones) into the whole of the Right everywhere and every rightwing thought being Nazism-in-Waiting, has seen this escalation where the terms of discussion become more and more insane. It’s seen quite liberal figures (former Democrats who support abortion, for instance) cast as Nazi monsters. It’s seen Trump as Literally Hitler of course, where Trump is pretty liberal on race, abortion, women’s rights, gay rights and the like until they get to radical extremes.

What this does is devalue Nazi as a meaningful charge, just as calling everyone who believes in borders racist devalues racist as a meaningful charge. You can’t cry Wolf on these things forever without 1. Creating deep resentment that might be prepared to go to extremist lengths and 2. Making it more and more likely that if a real Nazi comes along people will assume he isn’t one.

There’s a similarity here between the false charge of Nazism and, for example, politically motivated false accusations of rape. Both refer to a hideous crime we need to recognise when it DOES happen. But both make that recognition far more difficult because trust in the accuracy and integrity of the claim has been largely destroyed.

The vileness of the false claim is not just that the innocent are being targeted for something they didn’t do or can’t be accurately described as, but that every false charge destroys the general capacity to recognise the real threat when it does emerge. And the Left, really as the Establishment and the mainstream in several ways from 1945 on, but most certainly from the 1960s on, have deliberately invoked the ghost of Hitler just about every time they faced a serious change of losing an election, every time they did lose an election, and most certainly every time even the mildest of steps was taken away from the path they demand (which hasn’t been very often at all).

Guarding against Nazism should be a very, very real and urgent thing. But they made it a joke. They made it a weapon. The ADL made any non leftist opinion an example of Nazism to be crushed. The British Labour government have made any display of protectiveness towards British women and children a ‘Far Right threat’. RFKJ is Far Right, apparently, these days, when he’s spent his whole life as a leftist liberal worshipping his uncle’s legacy and the Civil Rights era. Tulsi Gabbard was put on a terror watchlist. Charlie Kirk was murdered for talking to people. Bill Murray complains to Joe Rogan, both basically old-school hippies, that you can’t tell good jokes anymore. The EU tries to ban both parties and opinions that a majority of sensible people hold. People who want a Caliphate are less likely to be arrested than people who don’t. Hope Not Hate, a British leftist activist front which pretends to fight extremism while they enact it, run hate campaigns against people who hold a British flag. Everyone’s a Nazi, including of course Jews.

They took something that every single decent person should agree on and they used it and used it and used it until it appeared to be nothing but a whore, a repeatedly pumped hole seeping the emissions of every leftist fool in the universe and about as convincing and attractive as that would be.

When this was something that should actually define us as decent and civilised, something which, because it wasn’t used inaccurately and because it mattered so much and because evil followed by its neglect, was sacred. It was far too sacred to use as a weapon defending leftism, or for being an argument for rule from abroad, or for sticking in the guts of anyone who wanted their kids safe on the streets of their hometown. But that’s what they did, again and again until a little smirking shallow creep like Fuentes is actually possible, until a girlish giggling Tucker Carlson is also possible.

They used Hitler’s ghost, and doing so spread Hitler’s political DNA. Thanks to leftist tyranny and madness, thanks to never acknowledge that Hitler was a leftist or that Communism was also vile beyond belief….we got here. Where Hitler is more substantial than he’s been in 80 fucking years. Where there are awful creaking bones in motion, instead of a whisper nobody listens to. They dug him up and conjured the corpse to stumble around again, not anyone on the Right.

It was entirely predictable, and it was built and is still being built by progressives. Every false charge puts flesh on the bones and brings a bit more Hitler back, making it harder to accurately name, shame and destroy the monster thus revived.

Kids will laugh at you, now, if you say to them “what the fuck is wrong with you? He openly admires Hitler” precisely because, for most of their lives, they have heard people who weren’t anywhere near Hitler being called Hitler on CNN or MSNBC or from US, UK, German, French, Canadian, and western media as a whole.

You don’t cry wolf with the things that really matter. It bites you in the end. Because all of us are fucking sick of hearing the name, even those of us who still fear it in an honest and decent way.