It’s time that I admit that I am an extremist.

The signs have been there for a long time. I’m sure you’ve picked up on it. I suspect that many of you are also extremists.

Society has tried to correct me. I’ve seen countless moderate TV anchors explaining how extremist my views are. There are entire university courses devoted to such explanations. Helpful moderates on social media have often reminded me of my extremist beliefs.

I’ve had long standing friendships broken because of my extremism.

Moderates have retreated from me in disgust. Who can blame them? I retain my extremist views no matter how many moderate and sensible arguments they raise. The most determined moderates are frequently forced into expressing hatred and loathing of me and everything I represent, which must be proof of just how extreme I am.

Sometimes I regret my refusal to become a moderate.

The life of a moderate seems simpler and, in many ways, better than mine. These moderates never have to worry about losing a job because of their political beliefs. They never have to worry about offending anyone else, or that offence potentially resulting in their imprisonment.

Moderates seem to get the best jobs, and have the most comfortable lives, and experience the least difficulty in their interactions with authority.

I know how much more comfortable their existence is, but I cannot join them. There is something stubbornly extremist in me that refuses to quit, that will not submit, no matter the evidence of how futile this extremism is.

My extremism is that I believe in free and fair elections that aren’t distorted by fraud. I have extremist views on democracy. I persist in thinking that I deserve a vote on very important and expensive decisions. Moderates have explained to me, again and again, that the most important decisions should be taken by people who don’t need my vote, never obtained my vote, and indeed can’t be voted for or against at all, but because of my extremism I don’t believe them.

I am so extremist that I do not recognise the right of any foreign institution or bureaucrat or judge to rule me against my will. In my extremist worldview, my government would share this opinion and exist to defend it. Moderates of course know that my government has the absolute right to transfer any power over me to another, make me pay for it, and allow me no say in it. After all, I’m not a credentialed expert on my own rights.

It’s been painstakingly explained to me, again and again, that democracy is not me having a vote that is equal to every other single vote without any fraud intervening in the count, and that democracy is actually me respecting the vote no matter how heavily the vote has been adjusted by fraud. I have even been given a helpful indicator of what real democracy is. The democracy I believe in, the extremist version which includes me having a say and my vote being honoured if I win, is not Our Democracy. Our Democracy is when I keep respecting all the institutions, elections and representatives who don’t respect and represent me, no matter what they do and no matter how obviously they deny my tiny little vote even exists. My extremism is that this infuriates me, while I know that if I were a moderate I’d be completely happy with it and sneer at extremists who were not.

My insistence that if I vote in an election or a referendum and quite obviously win it should be honoured, and if I vote in a referendum or election, win, and see that result adjusted in the middle of the night by absurdly improbable and near statistically impossible changes, or if I simply see a referendum result I won completely ignored altogether, my extremist insistence thar this is wrong….i cannot seem to shake.

I know it is linked to other extreme opinions I possess.

I walk around, every day, imagining that I should live in a world where the government of a nation serves the interests, security, safety and rights of the majority of their citizens. This is a deeply vile form of extremism, and it has been described as such to me many times. I can’t pretend that I haven’t been warned about this. My government, and other Western governments, have spent a lot of time and effort laboriously explaining to myself and other extremists that they exist to serve the interests, security, safety and rights of minorities above any duty they owe to me, and at the expense of, literal and metaphorical, people like me. They have made the moderate position thar the non citizen is worth more than the citizen, the minority is worth more than the majority, and everyone who is unlike me is worth more than me, and it is only my extremism that keeps telling me this is not true.

My extremism is particularly a problem when it comes to terrorism, which understandably makes my moderate government nervous. I have taken the extreme position thar my government should not welcome or support Islamic terrorists at home or abroad, and that a civilised person should oppose Islamic and Communist terror groups. This distinguishes me from millions of caring moderates who support the importation of terrorists, or who moderately suppose that objecting to terrorist atrocities is racist. While moderates are busy doing useful things that adjust our lives to the reality of terrorism, such as putting concrete bollards on streets and imprisoning people who criticise Islam, extremists like me propose ridiculous solutions like actually opposing terrorism and honestly recognising that nearly all if it comes from Islam or from Communists.

I am also an extremist on gender. I have this extreme notion that men and women are different to each other, and that biological facts support this opinion. As an extremist, I don’t hold to the sensible and moderate position that people should be forced to use imaginary pronouns that a tiny minority insists on. I’m so extremist on these issues that I refuse to support the completely moderate practice of genitally mutilating children for profit, which of course is the caring and empathetic as well as moderate and sensible alternative to my extremist views.

I’m particularly extremist on the topic of infanticide, because I have come to regard murdering babies for convenience as wrong. As society has grown more and more moderate on this topic, and now realises how moderate it is to murder a fully formed baby instants before birth and then harvest its organs for various profitable medical purposes, my extremism views this perfectly moderate and caring process as somehow wicked and reprehensible. I’m so extreme on this that I believe people have the right to protest against the process, and will even, to the horror of moderates, object to protestors being arrested for extremist Christian prayers that exist only as thoughts they may or may not be thinking.

I’d like to be able to say that on law and order my position is less extreme, but sadly it is not. My extremism insists that the courts and police are supposed to administer justice objectively, without reference to moderate political ideas about white people being automatically guilty and non whites being automatically innocent. My extremism believes that even white people or even right wing people should not be arbitrarily arrested and imprisoned, and that if people are to be arrested for property damage, violence, rioting, looting and the like, it might be a good idea to arrest the people who do most of this rather than the people who aren’t doing it. My extremism tells me that raping children should be a crime taken more seriously than verbally offending someone is, and that ignoring or facilitating child rape on the basis of skin colour is wrong.

I’m so extreme thar I imagine living in a country where all of the authorities object to terrorism and child rape as much as I do, a position which is not held by any moderate and respectable person in 2026.

I have very extreme views on race. I think that whites and Jews are not born evil and guilty. Moderates keep telling me how racist that idea is. It would be far more moderate of me to have an obsessional hatred of Israel and Jews, which all manner of moderates agree is the moderate position. It would be far more moderate of me to want the education system to teach people to hate whites and Jews, and teach the police to ignore crimes against them, and teach entire generations that supporting crime and violence against them is compassionate and noble, but my extremism keeps insisting this is not moderate at all.

I have this unshakeably extremist idea that there is a difference between civilisation and barbarism, and that civilisation might be better than barbarism.

I have equally extreme views on the fate of our planet. I retain the ludicrous idea that climate is influenced by an enormous number of factors and variables which we don’t fully understand and which can’t be captured in finite computer models. My extremism insists that the sun might have some influence on the climate of the Earth, and that taxation on Earth might have no influence on the sun. I retain the absurd notion that the planet has been much warmer than it is today, and has undergone vast climactic changes for millions of years without human guilt, agency or control over those changes. Part of me is so extreme on this issue that I imagine that human efforts to control the entire global climate are hubristic and stupid and could have terrible unforeseen consequences far worse than whatever climate change is actually occurring. My extremism tells me that many other countries are not acting as if they need to do the things that my country is doing, and that the things my country is doing will have no discernible impact on climate but are having a hugely negative impact on the finances, living standards, energy grid and sanity of my country. But of course a moderate would quite rightly sneer at these extremist views.

Many of these extremist views influence each other. For example my extremism tells me both that I should be allowed an opinion on these things rather then simply deferring to authority, and that people who share my opinion should be allowed to stand for and hold political office. Most extremist of all, I think that once in office they should actually be allowed to do the things that people like me voted for, even if those are extremist things like protecting the border, deporting child rapists snd terrorists of foreign origin, and not hating whites and Jews.

Sadly there is little sign that the moderates can change my extremism, except by moderately imprisoning and silencing me. I suspect that the same might be true of your extremism, too.