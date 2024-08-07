Yesterday I watched some footage of the ‘far right riots’ that have been troubling the UK and prompting spluttering fury from the outraged ruling class.

In one clip I watched a huge army of men in black clothing moving threateningly through a Northern town center. There were hundreds of them. Out of these hundreds, I spotted one possibly white person.

And so the really surprising thing about these threatening far right thugs is that they were all brown skinned, black bearded and, I think its fair to guess given the Islamic clothing, Muslims.

In another clip I saw a group just like the first standing on a bridge in another town. Some of them seemed to have weapons. They moved towards passing cars, which had to speed away with the suggestion of some panic on the part of the drivers. All of these men looked exactly like a group of men looking to commit violence. All of them looked like Muslims, and some of them carried Palestinian flags.

In another clip I saw a very similar looking mob of Muslim men attacking a car, smashing in the windows and trying to get to the driver. I had the feeling that if that car hadn’t also sped away, the driver would have been ripped apart.

In another, a Muslim police officer reassures a large Muslim gang that he is not going to arrest anyone but asks them politely if they could perhaps leave their weapons at the mosque?

And in yet another clip I saw a gang of the exact same type of men (I use the term loosely and with none of those old positive traits associated with manliness) gathering. Only this time it seemed to be at a pub, on the edge of the set of tables outside a city center pub. I’ve been told that this one was in Birmingham.

In the Birmingham clip, you can see a lone white male foolishly and bravely standing up to the Muslim horde. He walks from off camera to the front of the outdoor tables as the pack gathers. At first there are four or six of them. Soon there looks like there are 20 or 30.

Their movement is rapid and eager, like they are excited to find a single victim. All dressed in black again, many of them have their faces covered. A few leap over a little border at the edge of the pub, and one goes ahead of the rest. The white guy seems to think that this is an honorable challenge, that his protection of this little territory will follow orderly rules observed by both sides, perhaps the rules that might have applied, long ago, to a fist-fight between men of the same rough but honest background.

It’s an almost touchingly naive moment. The lone white male is acting by rules that, even in the matter of a fight, are civilized. He squares up to the largest of the arriving pack, who promptly hits him and knocks him down.

The pack surges forward. These are not civilized men, these are not even rough semi-civilized men. These are savages. They move like savages. They think like savages. And they fight like savages.

There is nothing orderly in it. It is all excited barbarism. It is exactly how a pack of feral animals would fight. Within seconds, another has charged in and delivered a flying kick to the white man’s head.

There are no Queensberry Rules here.

More and more of the pack surge in. The white man falls half beneath a table, somewhat protected by it, but not enough. The pack ebbs and flows and grows around him, all raining in punches and kicks. It is perhaps 20, perhaps 30 men against one.

Again I say men, and that is not what I mean.

If you have seen footage of jackals and hyenas tearing flesh, darting quickly in, quickly out, moving as different parts of one body rather than as separate creatures, moving entirely by savage instinct without a flicker of thought or conscience, moving with a kind of unthinking glee at the sheer fun of killing something, you have seen this pack too.

I don’t know if that solitary white man is dead. From the clip, it seems hard to believe he isn’t, at the least, seriously injured.

We may never know. These clips are only shared on alternative media. The mainstream newspapers do not reference them, the police do not reference them, the government and the Prime Minister do not reference them.

And the animal pack goes on it way, ready to melt back into Muslim neighborhoods, and tomorrow sit in the same mosque, and tomorrow and tomorrow after that smiling knowingly at each other, proud to have bravely defended their Muslim neighborhood from ‘the far right threat’.

The pack does not question the pack. But somebody else should.

That somebody will not, of course, be the British Prime Minister who has vowed to protect the Muslim community. It will not be the British policeman who, I hear, was shown that clip and remarked both that Muslims did not need to be dispersed when they gathered in large crowds because they had not broken any laws and that this particular incident was merely a typical pub scuffle.

Twenty on one. Kicks in the head. Just a scuffle.

Nor will that questioning come from the British mainstream media. In the Daily Mail, a once right-wing publication, we get Sarah Vine’s take on these ‘far right riots’. Sarah (Columnist of the Year Four Times in the Past Five Years!) is sure she knows what all this ‘far right’ troublemaking is about. The headline is enough to give you the sum of the middle class metropolitan’s reading of what is going on. Sarah thunders:

“These riots are toxic masculinity at its very worst, tiny hate-filled brains fuelled by conspiracy nonsense and equally toxic male ‘influencers’..”

Ah, bless your liberal metropolitan heart, and your tiny, hate-filled hypocritical Globalist brain Sarah. You’ve explained it all for us.

Sarah, of course, is referring to the lone white male in the clip, although she doesn’t know it. The man who stood outside a property he either owned or frequented and was foolish enough to face the savage pack expecting some kind of parity of response, some automatic boundaries defined by courtesy or courage.

She hates that man. All the metropolitan, largely white themselves, middle class do. Vine, former wife of Conservative ex-minister Michael Gove, author of important political commentaries such as The Great Big Glorious Book for Girls, godmother of David Cameron’s child, is of course just the sort of person you would look to, as a mainstream newspaper, for a sympathetic understanding of that working class white man.

It’s toxic masculinity, that’s what it is! It’s not a handful of white men protesting after the stabbing of three little girls and 60 years of mass immigration leading to the stabbing of little girls, nor is it the direct consequence of chinless middle class wet-lipped gobblers in government like her ex-husband doing nothing to protect working class whites, no of course not! It’s all that toxic masculinity from men who stand alone against the savage hordes, beaten to a pulp for their efforts and hated by privileged middle class white women for it too.

It’s you, you beaten, broken, abandoned fool. It’s all your fault.

Why couldn’t you be rich? Why couldn’t you live in Surrey, or the leafier parts of Kent? What did you expect, I mean really, living in Birmingham or Manchester or Stockport or Leeds?

Did you expect a British Prime Minister to promise protection to you? Did you expect your community to get the kowtowing and the excuses and the special treatment, like Muslims do?

They have the protection of the authorities. We do not. They have the abject submission of the media, the police, the Prime Minister. We do not.

But we must give the pack its due. Savage as they are, animalistic as they are, barbarian as they are, they do have a real community. It is a community that bows down to a bloody, cruel, savage God. It is a community of honor killings, genital mutilations, beatings of women at home and the rape of white children picked up at bus stops, cafes and taxi ranks. It is a sick community following sick sharia rules, a community that adds no benefit to any nation it forms in, a community that would laughingly tear apart the white liberals of safer areas who go so far out of their way to excuse and glorify it.

But it is, in the most tribal and vicious way, a community.

Something so many white people lack, something the atomized modern westerner, whose communities have long been wrecked by uncaring overlords and the policies they support, wrecked even in other ways than through mass migration alone, do not have.

One side can call up an entire mosque of worshippers or a hundred newly settled cousins all ready for violence at a moment’s notice.

The other side aren’t talking to their brothers and haven’t seen their cousins in twenty years.

If you look at these events clearly and with a desire for your own people to survive, for anything you recognize to survive, the lesson is perhaps the exact opposite of the kind of lesson a Sarah Vine draws from it all.

The white male is not toxic enough to scare off attackers. He goes by civilized rules when facing savages. And he fights alone against packs of cowards ready to kill. He has no community, and too long, too long indeed, he has hoped that the leaders of his country might do their jobs, that the police were there to protect HIS kind too, that you could defer the defense of your home or your life or your children to the system as a whole…and then bitterly finds that the people in charge of that system want you to be replaced, want you to suffer, and want you to die.

Community, the rediscovery of a white working class community that isn’t waiting for the police to be just, the courts to be fair, and the government to give a shit…but instead is ready to come together, to stand together, and damn the system that hates them as well as the alien invaders who seek to replace them. That is what is needed now.

Our society has said to these people, in the clearest possible way, you are on your own. Those people only make it through that reality if they are on their own, together.