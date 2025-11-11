Jupplandia

Stuffysays
15h

It's interesting how the BBC and its supporters actually believe what they say. Frankly, the so-called elite amongst us are far more religious than the old-fashioned believers in God. They believe that Trump is Bad, they can't explain why, they just know, deep inside themselves, that he is Bad. All their friends and colleagues believe it too so it's obviously true. Consequently, they believe they have a duty to make sure the plebs know and believe it too. If this involves lying then that is the price - after all, they don't believe they are lying but simply adjusting the facts to prove their belief. The same argument holds for views of Vladimir Putin, Iran, China and The Climate Catastrophe. I'm not sure they believed Covid was serious but they enjoyed proving to themselves that they had the plebs in the palm of their hand.

It's that thing about the White Queen believing several untrue things every day before breakfast. These people actually seem to really believe them and consequently feel any lie is justified if it means we plebs see the light.

You do know that nothing will happen to the BBC - a few more resignations maybe and a promise to take more care in the future. Trump will back down after a grovelling apology - probably get the King to do it - and the story will drift away.

Bruce Miller
15h

The entire US DNC is of a piece with the warnings of Orwell and Huxley. Just consider the 2016 Clinton campaign's Bill Ivey to John Podesta - "And as I've mentioned, we've all

been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire

to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness remains

strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly. This problem demands

some serious, serious thinking - and not just poll driven,

demographically-inspired messaging." Compliance, indeed. And then came their wet dream of compliance cloaked in a ChiCom virus..........

