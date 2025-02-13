One of the longest lasting internal debates in the Western mind is the one which comes when we contrast advanced civilisation with what used to be described as ‘rude barbarism’. As far back as the Ancient Greeks, western thinkers were struck by the differences between their own culture and those of more primitive peoples at the fringes of the known world. The word ‘barbarian’ comes from this Greek sense of possessing a superior culture with more advanced speech, language, manners and achievements.

But the Greeks were not the first to think or feel this way. In the Ancient World, every successful civilisation did. The Egyptians looked down on the barbarian Sea Peoples, and even three centuries of Greek Ptolemaic rule did not dent Egyptian pride in their fabulously long history, which Pharaohs of Greek descent adopted. Ancient Chinese dynasties perfected a civilisational sneer aimed at the remainder of the globe, one only partly removed by a century of crushing humiliation during the height of Western imperialism. While Athenian Greeks were looking down on their Macedonian cousins as crude provincial bumpkins, the mighty Persian Empire was looking at the whole of Greece as a half-developed backwater that might, just might, be worth taking as a new satrapy.

In other words it was for much of human history considered blindingly obvious that some civilisations and cultures were more advanced than others, and it was also the standard and commonplace experience for the citizens of a culture that had developed cities and splendid architecture and specialised trades, a culture with literacy and numeracy and the beginnings of engineering and science, to feel justifiably superior to those which had not. This was the normal way human beings organised themselves. The brain is hardwired with in group and out group preferences, and radical differences of culture, primarily the difference between the tribal nomad and the settled communities of more developed polis or even an emergent nation state, provide an obvious dividing line.