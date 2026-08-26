Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Litr8r's avatar
Litr8r
13h

Excellent article!

It seems to also explain how “Minnesota nice” led that state right into the dumpster, led by Comrade Walz. 😢😡

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1 reply by Jupplandia
Angelique Davey's avatar
Angelique Davey
14h

Really a very sad and tragic tale of what evil people are doing to vast swathes of this planet that we inhabit. I have an ancestor, a great, great, great uncle who left England for Canada and founded an entire area and a fort. It was indeed named after him ( sadly I can’t remember the name or details), and then my dads brother and his family emigrated there when I was a child and my own parents toyed with the idea too. We were all shocked when my cousins and aunt returned to the UK around 10 years ago. I have visited Canada and driven through parts of it. It is indeed a vast and beautiful country, with incredible scenery and natural reserves. I even thought at one point that I could see myself living there. Then I visited Vancouver and was horrified at what can only be described as a “Fentanyl tented city”. The sheer numbers of homeless and addicted is beyond anything anyone could ever imagine. There is amnesty for those drug takers and clearly for the dealers too. It is so depressing and repulsive that I left immediately. I would never return to visit Canada now and I can clearly see why my relatives returned so promptly after many years there. Canada is a melting pot of crime and dysfunction and foreign influences. Mark Carney has to be one of the most evil and hideous men on the planet, he even looks evil. It’s funny how so many evil doers actually get “the face they deserve at 40”, just like the saying. Canada is now referred to as Tranada and it’s plain to see why. I actually wish all of those repugnant lefties and trans people and apologisers would take a hike and all accumulate in one place, perhaps Vancouver, and self implode. The rest of the world really does need to get a grip on this globalist bullshit and turn things around. We have to stop being the pathetic liberals and “be kind” brigade if we wish to save our countries and what’s left of our cultures and way of life. The harsh reality is clear as daylight and it is Canada. God help us if we do not stop this vile Marxist agenda tearing through our world and stop it soon.

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