Above: Carney the Clown.

I don’t often set aside time to talk about Canada.

The truth is that few people do.

In better days Canada did not need to be referred to much because it was generally considered a pleasant, well functioning, civilised place. It was a place known for beautiful natural landscapes, a small and seemingly happy populace, and a lack of extremes in everything except the abundance of its natural world, the height of some of its trees, and the niceness of its people.

It had the same reputation for politeness that Britain had prior to the 1960s, and that Japan still possesses today.

Politeness and niceness are of course pleasant, as a visitor or an outsider, to experience.

They are however, like all virtues, capable of becoming vices.

The great Canadian vice is niceness.

Canadians became convinced, or at least the ruling class of Canada became convinced, that they are the nicest people on Earth.

The Canadian self image indeed very closely matches the Progressive and Globalist self image, and has always thrust forward the same emotive labels of self regard.

Some Canadians, particularly those in the upper echelons of Canadian society, have always contrasted their alleged niceness with the much more boisterous, individualistic, assertive and loud voiced behaviour of their more powerful, more populous, and more successful southern neighbour.

Every Canadian virtue-the politeness, the quietness, the law abiding nature, the respect for established institutions, the belief that they are good people with a mission to show that goodness to others, the belief thar they are nicer, kinder and more respectably obedient than Americans…..made Canada an orderly and peaceable place. Which was actually quite an achievement in a nation carved out of wilderness and possessed of some rather obvious racial divisions between British and French colonial descendants and between both of those and Native American tribes.

But every one of these was also perfect and fertile ground for the kind of lies on which Globalism thrives.

Canadians are collectivists, people who took the opposite lesson out of an encounter with the wilderness than that taken by the USA. While the creation of the nation was just as much dependent on tough men prepared to forge a path through dangerous and sometimes hostile terrain, while Canadian settlers had to struggle and strive to achieve just as much as US ones did, the Canadian sense became that any one of those people would have failed without the firm support of their fellows, and without the swift creation of institutions.

Perhaps never leaving the bosom of the British Empire through violent rebellion made the difference. Perhaps autocratic French influence did. Perhaps a long and peaceful transition to independent nationhood imposes a different kind of relationship with authority. American self mythology asserted that a great nation was forged by strong, independent minded men who rejected external authority. Canadian self mythology asserted that a new nation was forged almost by bureaucratic stages, filling in the correct paperwork.

Americans defined success as good, and Canadians defined orderly as good.

It was famously said in the case of the USA, though, that their system and their Constitution could only work with a good and moral people. The level of individualism allowed and the balance and checks put in place would break if the people of the nation lost their moral and religious sensibilities. Something similar but tragically of the opposite source applies in Canada.

Canada could become a dystopia remarkably quickly because of the virtues of its people.

As soon as malign ideologies encounter people who will lean always towards the orderly and the peaceable rather then the disruptive and the loud-even at the sacrifice of their own liberty-those malign ideologies know just how astonishingly useful niceness, politeness and orderliness, wrapped within a fatal trust of resoectable institutions, becomes.

The Canadian Liberal Party, who like US Democrats are Cultural Marxists and progressive globalists whose ultimate ambition is to obliterate their own nation state and subsume it under an oppressive global authority such as the UN, the WEF or some newly named institution assembled in Frankenstein’s monster style from bolted together networks of NGOs, used the language of niceness-of empathy, sympathy and decency-while building a repressive regime that has turned Canada into one of the most, if not the most, horrific globalist nations on Earth.

I don’t have the time or space here to fully outline why that last statement is true, but I will give a few examples.

Politely, nicely, legally, and all in the name of compassion, Canada has built a medical system that is an industry of death. The MAID system purports to offer dignity in dying, a peaceful, orderly, State managed transition to death for those who are burdened with incurable diseases and conditions or for those whose incurable medical conditions are causing them intolerable suffering.

Like abortion, there are ‘nice’, ‘empathetic’, and even moral arguments that can be made for euthanasia.

The trouble is believing those arguments requires unthinking trust in institutions and an incurious, itself callous lack of curiosity or interest regarding whether the system created is really as compassionate as it claims to be.

MAID is now one of the leading causes of death in Canada. The State medical system has turned from the Hippocratic Principle which has governed true medical ethics since the Ancient Greeks. First do no harm has been replaced with first offer death. The conditions under which MAID can be offered are legally defined and no doubt accompanied by an awful lot of perfectly correct paperwork. But they essentially consist of anyone old, anyone disabled, anyone depressed and even anyone poor being offered, before perfectly viable treatments or before real attempts at assistance, the chsnce to kill themselves.

We have had truly horrific cases as a result. Elderly patients who specifically said they do not wish for termination, being effectively murdered by State doctors ignoring their wishes. In one case, an elderly grandmother had specifically expressed that she did not want medically assisted death. She wanted efforts to preserve her life continued. Her legal guardian, her granddaughter, was well aware of this and insisted on it too. Her doctors waited until that legal guardian, who was ordinarily either on call or at her grandmother’s bedside every single day, had taken a brief holiday. Then they moved termination forward.

There are many confirmed cases of MAID being suggested to people who were not in agony, and who did not have terminal conditions. Under MAID, whole categories of human life are considered disposable for convenience under the authority of the State while actual medical ethics are set aside. This is horrific and reminiscent of Nazi eugenics, but it is a core Globalist policy. Concerted efforts to introduce euthanasia in the UK and other western nations have followed, all while even a cursory glance at Canada’s MAID system tells a horrific tale of the gap between noble claims and actual effects.

The Canadian political system can no longer accurately be described as a representative democracy. Very extreme progressive policies are enacted with seemingly little to no legal limits on what they can choose to enact. Under Trudeau war time emergency measures were used to crush COVID protests. When Trudeau became deeply unpopular, the Liberal Party organised the installation of a man who barely qualifies as a Canadian. Mark Carney is a fanatical Globalist who doesn’t have any care for Canada as a sovereign nation. He was installed to continue the same policies that Trudeau enacted. Globalist policies of mass immigration, open borders, State death, transgenderism, and Cultural Marxism. These have continued, and Canadians who don’t agree with them seemingly have little representation at all, certainly not effective representation capable of restraining the government.

Canada has some of the most tightly controlled media and social media in the world. Canadian legislation has been as determined to outlaw opinions it doesn’t like as any dictatorial regime is, and like Britain Canadians who dissent from Globalist attitudes face the possibility of imprisonment. But fewer Canadians are able to even access different opinions in the first place. State media is even more dominant than it is in the UK, and platforms that don’t conform to progressive and globalist ideas are blocked, banned and silenced.

Canadians, especially government supporting Canadians, are highly moralistic. They are indeed even pious or zealous in their approaches. They are always ready to condemn the targets they are pointed towards, whether that is Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin, and many believe the kind of nonsense rhetoric and pure propaganda that equate the two or that depict the first as an agent or puppet of the second.

And yet this moral horror of authoritarian behaviour never extends, for the Liberal Canadian, to their own party, their own nation, and their own actions. Such Canadians were enthusiastic about the loathsome treatment of COVID protestors and vaccine refusers. Canada has seen more State and corporate banking collusion on impoverishing protestors or effectively seizing their funds than anywhere else. Such Canadians also have no issue at all with the most dictatorial and authoritarian nation on the planet, China.

One of the greatest modern ironies is seeing the celebration first of Trudeau and then of Carney when both men are enthusiastic fans of China. The China that harvests organs from living prisoners. The China that is a one party State. The China that regularly executes dissidents and democracy protestors. The China that has a social credit system whereby every action of every citizen is monitored and scored and access to any service or freedom can be denied to those the government does not approve of.

Trudeau openly declared that he envied China’s level of oppression. It was ‘more efficient’. Carney has been praised for openly and deliberately pivoting Canada towards China, to such an extent that one might accurately now consider Canada the Northern equivalent of what Venezuela was under Maduro-a Chinese asset. It is astonishing to see Carney deliver speeches saying he favours China over the USA and then hear progressives and Globalists and the Western media praising that as statesmanlike, grown up, and admirable. It is morally obscene.

Carney, a deeply uncharismatic individual, a born and bred banker with all the fire, passion and eloquence that a lifetime of the management of statistics suggests, has ludicrously become a poster boy for Globalists. He doesn’t even have the serial killer good looks of a Gavin Newsome or the folksy shtick of a Bill Clinton or the lounge singer automatic black kudos of a Barack Obama. He’s a grey man physically reminiscent of former British Prime Minister John Major, and politically reminiscent of him too. And this is who they have determined is the JFK of Globalism.

A man falsely spreading the nonsense that Trump is a dictator, while cosying up to China with the same kind of enthusiasm a crack whore shows towards a drug dealer. A man claiming that his trade battles with Trump are about sovereignty, and accusing Trump of being an agent of Putin, while he acts as an agent of China, while Chinese intelligence agencies operate in Canada, while Canada acts as a fentanyl courier for China (just like Venezuela did) and while multiple scandals have illustrated China purchasing influence in Canada and operating Chinese police stations within Canada.

Canadians do not have real liberty, Demicracy or freedom. Canada under globalist control is a Canada effectively under Chinese control. People like Carney want Canada to be exactly the same as China, and they are almost at the stage of having completed that ambition. At the very least the euthanasia and transgenderism industries in Canada and the Canadian foreign policy preference for China are all morally despicable. I think the treatment of Canadians who object is too, and the cloying, sanctimonious, moralistic finger wagging from people who admire China is as well.

Perhaps the greatest obscenity is that these people wrap themselves in maple leaf flags, attend an ice hockey match or two, and pretend that their battles with Trump are about Canadian pride, Canadian sovereignty, and Canadian nationalism. When these people haven’t a shred of loyalty to anything Canadian at all, and have turned Canadian virtues into the most obscene of vices.