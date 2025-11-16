Trump spent years being attacked and demonised by the Republican Establishment-Paul Ryan, Dick & Liz Cheney, the Bush family, Mitch McConnell, Chris Christie, Mitt Romney, the whole Lincoln Project crowd. And of course the ones he was persuaded to include in the First Term who sabotaged that term as much as they could and then worked for the steal-Pompeo, Pence, Haley, Bolton and others.

We know that some of these actively broke the law to stop or sabotage Trump. And we know that they very comfortably socialised with, dined with, voted with and praised radical and extreme Democrats. They never showed the hatred towards the Democrat Party that they showed to the Democrat who actually joined their party and forced it to listen to voters more.

Along the way you could judge the seriousness, honesty and worth of these people by whether they hated and opposed Trump. The more they piously declared themselves better than him, and described him as disgusting, the more obvious it was that these people were fakes, and as invested in a corrupt system of waste and fraud as the Democrats.

First term people of limited ability became extremely bitter when not kept on, or in the Biden years of going after first term operatives with lawfare showed which ones of them were cowards and careerists. Lightweights like Cassidy Hutchinson or Anthony Scaramucci became virulent Dem mouthpieces of TDS. By contrast, those with some integrity and courage, like an opponent turned friend such as Guiliani, or a determined loyalist like Navarro, risked prison by doing what was right and refusing to flip.

None of it worked. Every Republican opponent was crushed, in the end. The Establishment were either forced out and made irrelevant, or they had to at least pretend to be on board. But it was a long process getting rid of these creeps. DeSantis was flattered and seduced into stepping up next, and despite excellent work in Florida showed not Trump’s limitations, but his own. Again another Republican that money had poured towards to take down Trump failed, while Dem lawfare efforts were gradually failing as well. Haley, too, was humiliated with ease, along with Pence, Christie (again), and Bolton.

And then of course Kamala was trounced.

Through all this we saw too some apparent remarkable changes of opinion in alternative media. Tucker went from “I hate him so much” to, seemingly, a fan….and then in this term an obsessed, Jew hating critic. Milo tried to get close, and couldn’t. Milo brought along Feuntes to get close or embarrass Trump, and failed. Trump didn’t let Feuntes near. JD Vance of course went from hating Trump to running mate, and is still linked with Tucker. Vance has been excellent as VP so far, but the failure to distance from the increasingly lunatic Carlson is worrying. A whole swathe of influencers, some with followings in hundreds of thousands or even millions, claimed to be MAGA and now claim MAGA is dead, apparently incensed by Trump refusing to hate Jews.

And then we have the libertarian purists, Rand Paul and Massie, who sound so good talking about government waste, but have never ever managed to stop any the Democrats do, and only ever oppose and block with some effect when it’s spending that helps secure a saner, more balanced move in the right direction….always condemned as not big enough, by people who never stopped any mad spending their career has revolved around describing.

Also Matt Gaetz and MTG. They can’t all be Jew haters! Only they can. They can’t all be helping the Dems! Only they are.

The pattern is always the same. People do illegal things to block Trump, and then call him a dictator if he responds. Republicans side with the Democrats,and then say Trump has betrayed the country. People try to get close to Trump and ruin MAGA, because the smile comes before the knife. And there’s another repeated pattern too-there are always Republican voters who think this sabotage is different, this time it’s definitely Trump’s fault. Why does he attack people? Why does he have to be rude about people?

While the knife is still in his back.

MTG, for instance, stood on a platform with Democrats while they held up posters calling Trump a rapist and a pedophile. Supporting Epstein victims? Or helping Democrats using Epstein victims to attack Trump with false smears none of those victims have themselves stated?

It was all of them when it was the Old Guard RINOs. And it’s all of them when it’s the alternative media crowd or the ‘I’m more Trump than Trump’ types (MTG may find that line is no more effective for her then it was for DeSantis).

It really is remarkable that the most successful Republican leader in our lifetimes, who has delivered the greatest geopolitical shifts in US favour since the end of the Cold War, redrawn just about every trade deal to be more advantageous, defied economic orthodoxies to show how effective a tool tariffs are, drew in trillions of investment and somehow rescued real US influence from the disaster of the Biden years , ended wars, responded swiftly to disasters at home, sorted the border (twice) and put Democrats on the losing side of a range of 80/20 issues….should also be the Republican who has to fight a war on at least two fronts every step of the way.

He beats the old Establishment, and now suddenly here is this extremist threat, this collection of Israel obsessives and Epstein obsessives. All as if those who don’t want America to thrive had to quickly find a different source of not so friendly fire from the alleged Right, once those Establishment fakes were beaten…..

Here’s MTG getting sympathy and advice….from the Lincoln Project. Five minutes ago the Lincoln Project, publicly at least, would have been calling her a Far Right extremist. As soon as she attacks Trump and gets criticised in turn….its “Welcome to the Resistance”.

And if you can’t see through that and know what that means, you’ll never see anything. But in case you don’t, I’ll spell it out.

It’s not about being too friendly with Israel. It’s not about being more America First. It’s not about the economy. For the political operators, it’s not even about them having successfully driven a big chunk of the population mad and TDS being the psychological ailment of our times, and it’s not even about those maddened manipulated fools being the kind of people who embrace Communism or embrace Nazism or who believe conspiracies about Jews.

For the political operators, the failed ones of the Lincoln Project do at least explain what it’s really about.

The Resistance.

Establishment. Deep State.Democrat. Lincoln Project.

Tucker. Feuntes. Massie. MTG.

Jew haters to the Left of him. Jew haters to the Right of him.

Communists and Nazis.

Trans and Islam.

He’s stuck in the middle, fighting for you. Fighting for all of you who aren’t yet mad. And this is maybe the craziest thing of all. The thing furthest divorced from the kind of betrayal the word normally means, the betrayal it means every time Republicans have called themselves bi-partisans.

The reason Globalists and technocrats have a hatred of Trump is that they are possessed of an extreme vision that requires a radical transformation and a radical shift away from the freedoms the West acquired. They want a techno-feudal slavery where only the ‘right’ opinions are allowed, determined by their bureaucratic agents, and all decision making effectively rests with unaccountable bodies. The reason Trump opposes this is because he’s actually more moderate than them, because populist nationalism is more moderate than globalised slavery, and because Globalists, whether know it of themselves or not, are extremists.

The reason Establishment Conservatives and Republicans loathe Trump is because they had already sold out to the above vision, and themselves allowed extremism for fear of being called racist or bigoted, as well as for gain of their smaller slice of the proceeds of corruption. He exposed their betrayal, therefore they hate him.

And the reason extremists who are either Communist, Nazi, or Islamist hate Trump is because, unlike anyone else, he supports measures which limit their desire to burn e everything down, because they are the extremists and not him.

Whether MSM or alternative, whether casting Trump as Hitler or as Putin’s puppet or as Netanyahu’s puppet, what all of these people can’t allow is a genuine rebuilding project, a project that reduces insanity, increases patriotism, restores trust, deals with actual corruption, rolls back networks of graft and fraud, and shows that you can deliver a restoration of national strength and prosperity just by doing what ordinary people want instead of pandering to the groups that have already been driven mad or the interests that already serve foreign and hostile purposes.

They can’t allow America (or any other western nation) to be great again. Because in their various ways they all invested in tearing those nations down. That’s where their profit it, and that’s where their ideology is. They are extremists.

There is a centre of things. It’s the centre of listening to ordinary people. It’s the centre of not chasing corrupt wars, but not hating long established allies either. It’s the centre of assuming that democracy means fair and unrigged elections, and elections where the majority are allowed to vote for the party and leader they prefer, rather than thinking that Democracy is a banner you raise to defend stolen elections or corrupt institutions that have already betrayed the people and purposes they are meant to serve. The centre is not a fixed devotion to an institution no matter what it does, and it’s not a smug, university educated bias or a party that claims to be in the middle but is way to the Left. The centre is this:

Allow your population to have pride in their own country. Allow them the chance to raise a family. Allow them to own a home. Give them opportunities to work. Don’t police their every thought, but do police their streets and make them safe, respect their borders, the lines drawn on both who can share their street, and what you can do to them. Don’t hate them just for being rich, but give others the chance to be rich too. Don’t force extreme ideologies on them at the pulpit, or in school, or in the policies of corporations, but let them live without suffocating control or street level anarchy. Don’t call them Nazis when they aren’t, and don’t align with Nazis when those show themselves.

Populism, done right, is about as democratic, accountable, real, organic, moderate and sane as it’s possible for politics to get. Which is why the least accountable, the least genuinely moderate, and the least sane all join in hating it.

Trump, by contrast with those who hate him, is actually a Centrist. A Centrist with a New Yorker’s mouth and a builder’s pragmatism, but a Centrist. That vanishingly rare and almost mythical thing, a genuinely Good Centrist. The centre of core patriotism and core common sense. That’s why he could draw in RFKJ and Gabbard and Democrats who realised that their old party was living on the creation of madness and the income of corruption. It’s also why the burn it down types AND the build up vast corruption types BOTH end up despising Trump. Because you can’t make America great again without pissing off every real extremist who wants to burn it all down or bury it in corruption or hand it to foreign enemies or transform it into a hellscape of chaos on the streets made by people who live in Martha’s Vineyard sipping 20 thousand dollar bottles of wine.

The Jew haters are just the latest weapon, cynically developed, financially backed, aimed at Trump, without the slightest concern for the sickness that means in society at large and the danger it means for both one demographic and the nation as a whole. The people who cried Nazi at Trump DEVELOPED real Nazis to aim at him. Just like they developed Communists.

Welcome to the Resistance.