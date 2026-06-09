Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
6h

Great rant!

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1 reply by Jupplandia
LFPeg's avatar
LFPeg
8h

They've been at it since at least the 1960 JFK-RMN election. Chicago hasn't changed much either.

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