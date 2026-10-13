Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Oct 13

Despicable lies. His lies are proof of his poor intellect and grasp of economics. He actually makes a mockery of himself - I'm not competent enough to lead the UK, so I'll ask 'big daddy' to help. Or is it 'mummy'?

My 'dispise' monitor is bleeping like crazy.

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Perry's avatar
Perry
Oct 13

Rory Stewart…. walking, talking proof, that the British aristocratic gene pool is far, far too small

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