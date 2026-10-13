When Andy Burnham appeared on the The Rest is Politics podcast (broadcast on the 11th October) he engaged in one of those meta-narrative lies that is almost worthy of a Shakespearean villain.

Burnham went on the show with two aims in mind, both of which were deeply undemocratic ones. Here is what his dual purpose was:

Give support and justification to his own deeply undemocratic attempts to reverse the result of the 2016 Brexit Referendum and return the UK to full EU membership.

Give support to his European globalist allies in Germany and France as they face huge levels of unpopularity, crashingly low poll ratings and electoral results, and the prospect of being removed from power by populist parties like the AfD.

These two aims are of course intimately linked in a very corrupt quid pro quo sort of fashion. Burnham wants to wrap up getting the UK back into the EU as quickly as possible, under terms that make any future attempt to leave again impossible. To do thar, he needs of course to lie relentlessly about what has happened since 2016.

That was accomplished by a series of reports and fake statistics on the ‘terrible cost of Brexit’. Various eye watering figures were given for how much Brexit has supposedly cost in GDP decline, how much it has cost in trade decline, how much it has cost business and how much it has cost individual families. I’m not going to cite the specific figures because they are all fictional. They are all based on the same deeply mendacious statistical fudging of the books.

Essentially, all of these figures took the very best performance we ever achieved within the EU as the baseline of their calculations, which of course over-emphasises the benefits of membership. They then projected that high figure into the future, imagining that each year of continued EU membership would match our best ever performance in the EU. In an exercise of alternate reality economics, the purely imaginary level of performance you get to by postulating an alternative universe in which we remained in the EU and in which everything went perfectly for 10 years, was used as their supposedly methodologically rigorous assessment of where we would be without Brexit.

This purely fictional figure was then compared to where we actually are today. The gap between the fictional universe utopia figure and our current reality was then described as ‘the cost of Brexit’.

It was the sort of economic calculation methodology that might have occurred to Marvel’s Dr Doom in a particularly boring comic strip. But it was of course mana from heaven for the curiously sadomasochistic portion of the middle class that has never accepted Brexit and always been seethingly furious that working class people without a second home in the French or Spanish countryside were allowed a vote on the topic.

The inherent dishonesty of these calculations was not just that they ignored every negative and cost of EU membership and took a best performance moment as the standard by which to judge. It wasn’t even the tea leaf reading speculative absurdity of basing calculations on an alternative universe, sliding doors fantasy. The really, deeply, unforgivably dishonest part of the ‘cost of Brexit’ argument is that it ignores ten years of world events, political choices, and policy decisions which had nothing to do with Brexit and were taken by people, in many cases, who opposed Brexit.

It ignores most egregiously of all the gigantic impact of COVID lockdown measures, which objectively caused the worst economic damage for 350 years (as announced in the Commons by then Chancellor Rishi Sunak in what should have been, in any sane scenario, a career ending announcement). Those lockdowns were heavily supported by the Labour Party, who actually wanted more of them. Pertinent to the fallacy of the ‘cost of Brexit’ lies, most EU enthusiast Remainers including Andy Burnham were very strong supporters of those lockdowns.

We DID have an event that caused enormous economic damage, that added at least a trillion to our national debt for no rational reason, that was based on massive disinformation and rampant fraud and that crippled our GDP growth in a way that is still affecting our performance. Only it didn’t happen in 2016 with Brexit. It happened in 2020 with the insane, unprecedented and profoundly stupid response to COVID.

The ‘cost of Brexit’ calculations themselves fit the definition of bookkeeping fraud. They simply take all the damage caused by a policy Burnham strongly supported, and move it into the column of a policy he strongly opposed. All the damage caused by lockdowns is, under these fraudulent calculations, ascribed to Brexit. And it doesn’t stop there.

EVERY poor choice destroying our economy since Brexit, none of which flow from Brexit and many of which directly contradict what Brexit could have allowed us to do if Brexit enthusiasts with sensible economic awareness had ever been running the show in the last ten years, is deceptively moved into the ‘cost of Brexit’ column. The highest energy costs in Europe (caused by Net Zero) are moved into the ‘cost of Brexit’ column. The highest tax burden since World War Two (a political choice to sustain vast welfare levels and enormous government spending waste and inefficiency) is moved to the ‘cost of Brexit’ column. Policies that stop us developing our oil fields and generating income from them, policies that burden business with crippling business rates, policies thar punish wealth and savings and drive wealth producers abroad (with record high emigration rates for millionaires and billionaires). Policies that chose inflation creating pay rises for State sector workers at the same time as creating a cost of living crisis through energy bills and high taxes targeted at the private sector employees who actually keep the economy going.

All of these are things which many Remainers voted for in those ten years and which explain our current position much more than Brexit does.

So that was the first thing Burnham did with regard to Brexit. Starmer had already shuffled us closer to the EU and reversed part of the already partial Brexit that Boris Johnson had delivered following torturous negotiations with the EU.

The Rest is Politics podcast was the unveiling of the second big lie needed.

It was a lie that has already been attempted. During Remain legal and propaganda efforts to halt Brexit, from the day of the result and up to 2020, we heard a repeated claim that Russia had fixed the result by interfering in the vote. Russian disinformation explains Brexit is the ultimate de-legitimising tactic. It is of course asserting that the result can be reversed because the result was a foreign swindle, a foreign interference result.

The idea that Russia brainwashed ignorant working class Brits to vote for Brexit was indicative of the contempt for both their own supporters and their opponents possessed by EU advocates. They could believe that working class people voted for Leave on Russian instructions because they already viewed Brexit supporters as stupid, gullible, and easily manipulated. But actually to know so little about the opposing arguments that you think this way, with this level of arrogant disconnect from the substantive arguments, actually relied on your own side being too stupid or bigoted to work out that 99% of Leave voters would never even have seen a Russian bot social media post and were certainly not basing their decision on such things. Discontent with the EU (for very obvious reasons) had been building for decades.

That Remain lie was also quashed in the same year that the COVID lunacies took place. The reason it faded from view despite Remain attempts to keep it going is because in 2020 the claim was examined and debunked. The 2020 Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) report on Russia, published on 21 July 2020, said this:

“The written evidence provided to us appeared to suggest that HMG had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes or any activity that has had a material impact on an election, for example influencing results.”

The official government response was even more direct:

“We have seen no evidence of successful interference in the EU referendum.”

The report didn’t deny that Russia may have attempted interference, but it strongly confirmed that these efforts (if they did exist) had been minimal or ineffectual.

In other words, Russian interference in the campaign in terms of it deciding the result was a Remain fantasy, either expressed with cynical dishonesty to justify the anti democratic attempts to thwart the result or an itself ignorant piece of Remain propaganda based primarily in their own bigoted and arrogant prejudices regarding the ability of Leave voters to think for themselves.

This is the lie that Burnham revived here:

“I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was…..

I think we’ve been too much on the back foot on that actually, and we haven’t informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas.”

Burnham knows this has already been debunked. But since he wants to rejoin the EU with as little public say on it as possible, he had to revive that lie as part of the process of excusing his own anti-democratic policy.

Burnham’s further comments in his podcast appearance get to the second aim he had in that interview.

He needed to lie about what is happening in mainland Europe to the Globalist allies he wishes to rejoin. These aren’t of course Britain’s allies, but they are Andy Burnham’s allies, soul-mate Globalists cut from the same dishonest cloth. In Germany Chencellor Merz and his (Establishment Right) party is reeling, with historically low electoral results and polling results. The Merz brand of Merkel descended rightism which enacts every ruinous leftism you can think of is a busted flush, just as it’s equivalent Cameron era British Conservatism is. The AfD is surging, proving itself a far more competent populist alternative than Britain’s Reform Party are.

The Globalist response to unpopularity is, if we can say anything for it, consistent. It is never to address the causes of the unpopularity. It is never to change the unpopular policies. It is never even to apologise for the gross mismanagement and betrayal such policies (like open borders and Net Zero) represent. It is instead to double down on these policies, insist on their continuance, and try to silence and criminalise the criticism. It is to say that the stupid public have failed the informed politicians, rather than to admit that the stupid politicians have ignored legitimate public opinions. This is the disinformation narrative and the foreign interference narrative wrapped into one, because both are premised on the complete refusal to admit that unpopular policies might be unpopular simply because they are wrong and everyone else, outside the globalist bubble, can see the damage and destruction these policies are doing.

Nobody needs the Russians for instance to tell us that France is burning. Nobody needed the Russians to tell us that the EU is anti-democratic and corrupt. EU bureaucrats have their own glittering tax exempt shopping malls where only they can avoid the punitive tax levels placed on the rest of us. Things like that and having a person subject to five seperate major fraud scandals and ongoing fraud investigations as the President of the European Commission somewhat give the game away without Russian commentary being needed.

It is likely that Burnham would have offered the defence of Merz he attempted out of automatic simpatico as politically identikit androids from the same globalist production line. But in the context of Burnham’s desire to rush the UK back into the EU as quickly as he can with as little scruriny as possible it’s an obvious quid pro quo. Andy will do what he can to support Merz and release propaganda that hopefully affects German politics. Merz will in turn support Andy’s attempt to get us back in the EU.

There is an irony here then. Burnham himself is engaging in foreign interference in German elections through his commentary.

We might as well have 70s porn music playing while two Globalists rub each other’s backs. Their mutual coddling of each other’s fantasies and aims is, after all, premised on the desire to fuck us, the ordinary British voter who asked for Brexit in 2016 or the ordinary German voter who is voting for the AfD today. In both cases the idea is that our democratic desires must be delegitimised by explaining them away as the results of Russian interference, a claim which never has to be proven and which has served, from the USA to Britain to the European continent, as a marvellous self-justification for those vigorously opposing democratic votes whose results go against globalist desires.

The wider context of it reveals just how disgusting the entire disinformation and Russian interference narrative is. There are so many ways in which it falls apart that it is almost hard to pick which one to go with.

Do we mention that supporting the EU or EU membership is actually the greatest example of foreign interference in national politics that could ever exist, since it renders all national policy and law subservient to a foreign institution? Handing over control of your nation to a foreign organisation seems a more serious and lasting case of foreign interference than watching a Russian produced meme, doesn’t it?

Do we mention that all sorts of direct foreign interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum vote have never been criticised by Remainers and EU enthusiasts? Isn’t having the then serving President of the most powerful nation on Earth threatening the UK with implacable US hostility if it didn’t vote Remain foreign interference? Wasn’t having Japanese car manufacturers threaten to leave the UK if we voted for Brexit foreign interference? Wasn’t having the heads of G7 nations urging us to vote Remain foreign interference? Or were all these public, loud, even hectoring and threatening foreign interventions on the debate during the campaign less impactful than a person looking at one magic mind-melting Russian meme?

In which case is there a Russian meme that cures cancer or a Russian meme that restores full, thick and glossy hair to the victims of male pattern baldness?

Or do we mention that Andy chose to share this Brexit lie on a podcast run by the biggest liar of the Blair era, with him and Campbell talking about disinformation when Burnham served in the same government that lied the country into a war using a fake WMD dossier cobbled together by Campbell? Should we say that either of these men opining on what information is true or false is like having Genghis Khan give you etiquette lessons or perhaps a course on anger management?

Or do we mention the sheer, astonishing, monumental, Ming the Merciless in full flow, Thanos with all infinity stones in the glove, Piers Morgan having consumed a magical elixir of smugness on a particularly smug day level of arrogance that is being displayed by Andy the Brexit Smasher?

Should we point out that this is a man who occupies the position of Prime Minister without having faced an election, with no public mandate, no public consultation, no public agreement, installed solely by an internal party coup orchestrated by a handful of people, a man occupying what is supposed to be the pinnacle of a democratic system having never earned a single vote actually endorsing him being there…..then deciding to try and reverse over 17 million votes which constituted the largest democratic mandate in the history of our nation?

Should we mention that?