17 million people voted to Leave the EU.

There was no partial option on the ballot.

We were told it was a once in a lifetime decision. Neither campaign denied that assertion. There were no Remain voices objecting to the idea that it was a decision that would last at least a generation.

We were told that a figure on a bus was a scandalous lie. The figure was actually slightly lower than the amount of money we were giving to the EU, and the statement that we could give that money to the NHS instead was a suggestion, not a promise. At the same time, every adult should have been well aware of the meaning of the word “could” and it’s difference from the word “will”.

While that ‘scandalous lie’ has obsessed Remainers ever since, none of them ever addressed, in half a century, that our original vote to confirm membership of the EEC was based on lies. Documents released under the 30 year rule proved that Edward Heath was told by the seniormost government lawyers that membership reduced sovereignty. He publicly claimed the advice said the opposite, and on that basis we voted under Harold Wilson, who maintained that lie, to stay in. Heath had taken us in without a vote.

In the Brexit referendum, lies also abounded. So did foreign interference. Remainers pretend that Russia interfered, and Andy Burnham recently shared that view….until he was forced to backtrack, when the security services pointed out it wasn’t true. There was no Russian interference changing the result. That has always been another Remain lie.

Where there was proven foreign interference, it was in favour of Remain. The EU of course issued a series of increasingly spittle flecked threats. The leaders of G7 nations lined up to tell us we must remain in the EU, as did the CEOs of foreign owned companies. Barack Obama interfered with sublime indifference to our status as a sovereign nation and a supposed ally, threatening to ignore and mistreat Britain if we defied his choice for us to remain in the EU. He said we would be at the back of the queue in all future interactions with the US. This was a direct insult as well as direct foreign interference in a UK vote.

The lies and threats were vast. We were promised an immediate recession. We were told there would be supply chain collapses, and we would run out of cancer drugs and food supplies. None of this was true. None of this came to pass. And yet it is never ever factored in when we hear about the lies of the campaign. Remainers simply ignore that they were the ones who offered massive untruths, and never retracted them when they didn’t happen.

The vote was also, as much as the government of the day could make it so, a rigged one. Taxpayers money was spent producing a government pro EU leaflet sent to every single UK household, a move which rendered all campaign finance laws and rules completely redundant. The serving PM and Chancellor both campaigned for Remain, and both of course shared the standard apocalyptic lies regarding the consequences of a Leave vote.

Despite this, Leave won. It was the largest democratic mandate in UK history. No government has ever had such a mandate or such a number of votes behind it. Maps of the result showed that Leave won most of the country. And what they had vote£ for was unambiguously the full severing of our relationship with and membership of the EU.

Suddenly, though, we were told that the decision should be reversed. MPs and parties which had solemnly sworn to respect the result of the vote them worked furiously to prevent it being fulfilled. We entered a long negotiation with the EU, on EU terms, and immediately capitulated on the idea of cull severance. Ordinarily, if a partnership is dissolved assets are fairly divided. The UK had been one of the biggest contributors to the EU, and UK provided money was still sitting in EU coffers. A fair arrangement would have seen money returned to the UK as it left, with all UK payments to the EU immediately ending.

Of course we saw nothing of the sort, instead we had the Speaker abusing his role to help votes in Parliament limit and deny Brexit, exactly contrary to the will expressed by the referendum and the promises and descriptions given about respecting the result. It seems that it was only ever intended that the result should be generational, binding and once in a lifetime if Remain won. Ib the course of our negotiations with the EU the EU negotiated in the worst possible faith, issuing threats and insults throughout. The EU demanded continued control and continued payments. It demanded alignment with the EU, a move that was intended to cripple Britain’s ability to become more competitive and attractive to investors than EU nations. What was finally delivered was a partial exit with a disgraceful line down the middle of the Irish Sea treating Northern Ireland as an EU controlled rather than UK controlled area.

Equally disgraceful, Brirish politicians assisted the EU team. Multiple past and present MPs and party leaders briefed the EU team on how to beat the UK team and what pressure to apply. Former PM Tony Blair was among those Remainers actively assisting the EU, a foreign entity, to gain n advantage over his own nation.

Britain continued to pay money to the EU, at a reduced rate. Politicians again promised to now respect the half Brexit they had delivered. It was another peomise they would not keep. The Remain campaign continued, never wrapping up, never acceoring the result, pumping out fresh lies. The apocalyptic scenarios that had failed to frighten people into voting Remain were never retracted despite not coming true. Instead, a new fiction was developed, the fiction of the incredibly damaging Brexit that everyone regrets.

In the 10 years after Brexit, despite the EU shackles still put on us by the EU and its UK affiliates in government, Britain did better than France, Germany and Italy. We struggled from the insane economic harm caused by COVID lockdowns, and from the cripplingly high tax burden enacted by Labour, and by the high energy costs caused by Net Zero. None of these, as even David Cameron has just pointed out, had anything to do with Brexit.

Despite all that, we outperformed the other biggest economies in Europe:

So what the Remainers did was craft an even more outrageous lie. They simply told everyone as often as they could that Brexit had inflicted huge damage. It wasn’t true. Anyone could look at GDP charts and see it wasn’t true. Anyone could compare UK and German performance in the last decade and see it wasn’t true. There is no negative GDP growth impact from Brexit. Nor was it Brexit that added a trillion pounds to our national debt. All the damage we suffered in those ten years came from non Brexit decisions.

And Remainers took all that damage and counted it as damage caused by Brexit.

It was a vast, vast lie, a lie of epic proportions even more shockingly dishonest than the fear mongering of the 2016 Remain campaign. But it’s this fantasy-that Brexit damaged Britain-which has been used to try to excuse returning to the EU. Starmer scrapped several of the benefits of leaving, and returned a host of EU legislation Brexit had allowed us to drop. Burnham launched his crusade of lies the moment he was installed, by internal party coup, as Prime Minister, setting our to give a final contr thous fuck you every voter, including many Labour ones, who voted to Leave.

His ‘reset deal’, which is an almost complete return to EU subservience without any say from the public and without any say from the government in the decisions it will just be blindly copying, puts Britain in the position of a subordinate colony of the EU. We must obey them, but we have no say over what they decide. We will be tied to yet further payments and contribute to shared EU slush funds for causes we don’t agree with, like the vast EU loan fund for Ukraine. Measures being agreed to, according to reports, include the British taxpayer funding pro EU propaganda in schools and universities.

There is no upper limit on what Burnham feels empowered to offer the EU, or indeed, to offer anyone else who comes demanding momey from the UK. Climate payments to foreign nations have already joined foreign aid and Ukraine pledges. Burnham has signalled sympathy with slavery reparations blackmail and extortion claims that could cost trillions.

Everyone who hates the UK seems assured that they will get a payout that Burnham decides on, with the public having no say at all.

All this is done with zero mandate, by a leader who was twice rejected for that role by his own party. Burnham has never won a general election as a party leader. He has never won a party lesdership contest. He has never been voted for as party leader by a majority of Labour voters. He has never delivered a manifesto for any of the policies he is enacting. He has not consulted with the public on his EU relationship changes, or on anything else. He has less mandate than Kier Starmer had, and Starmer only had just 19% of the total eligible vote at the last election.

A man installed by coup, which we had no say on, is returning us to the EU, while giving us no say on that either. Not one voter in the country has had any say on his reset plan. Most of what’s being agreed is still being kept secret from us. Burnham will sign an agreement none of us even asked him to negotiate.

One of the details that has emerged is this: the deal will include future punishments from the EU for any government in the future that tries to leave the deal.

What exactly should one call a leader we never picked, who hasn’t faced a vote,:doing a deal that hands power over us to a foreign institution, when we have had no say, and that tries to prevent any future escape, all of which is the exact opposite of the say we did have, in the vote we did win?

Puppet dictator seems the closest description I can think of for such a person, if we are avoiding words like traitor and cunt.