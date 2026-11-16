Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3hEdited

Sounds like Britain needs its own NO MORE KINGS marches and hootenannies and PRONTO

Globalism in the flesh

Potential impact on increased illegal migration to the UK?

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2hEdited

"What exactly should one call a leader we never picked, who hasn’t faced a vote,:doing a deal that hands power over us to a foreign institution, when we have had no say, and that tries to prevent any future escape, all of which is the exact opposite of the say we did have, in the vote we did win?"

Easy one. Former PM and current resident of the Tower. And lucky his miserable head isn't on a pike on London Bridge. Moreover, do you have a constitutional monarchy or a totalitarian satrapy. And where is your useless soverign? Still wishing he were a feminine hygiene product or chattering about ugly buildings?

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