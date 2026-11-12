Above: An ‘Anti-Racism’ protest in the UK, with obligatory mass produced, foreign billionaire and Union funded placards. Pretty much all British policy making is designed to appeal to these people and to continue the suppression of native white Brits who aren’t indoctrinated leftists.

In the UK now if you are White British you can be arrested for offending anyone from an ethnic minority. This of course enacts a tremendous disparity of power between different races within the UK.

Anyone from any ethnic minority group can make a complaint of racism or offence and the police treat it automatically as a serious crime. The police and the courts are perfectly willing to put people in prison for offending someone else, so long as the offender is white and the offended person is not.

Try getting the same reaction if you are offended by hateful comments about white people, or by open support for the murder of white people or of Jews. These never fall into the category of ‘hate crimes’. Instead, they may get you a sell out series of concerts where thousands of other people join you in enthusiastically supporting an actual terrorist organisation as you raise funds for it. Just substitute the word ‘Palestinian’ for ‘Hamas’ and you are good to go.

That’s not to say white people are all barred from terrorist loving and terrorist supporting activities. Here, there is a little more racial parity. So long as you openly and actively support Islamic terrorism or Hard Left Marxist terrorism, the kind of propaganda and ideology that would encourage people to beat up or kill whites and Jews, then even whites are allowed to do that. You might get a fat publishing contract out of it, or a regular TV spot. You’ll certainly find work at The Guardian, The Independent, The Mirror, a top university or the BBC, all of which have now been practising stochastic terrorism against white people, Jews, and even non whites who dare to be actually conservative, for many years now.