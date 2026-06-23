Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Patrick Clarke's avatar
Patrick Clarke
12h

"Good Morning Britain" is the sort of filtered garbage the British Establishment want its citizens to view and suck up instead of finding their own sources online and doing their own research. As RFK Jnr once said: "When in history have the censors been the good guys?"

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Terry Raby's avatar
Terry Raby
11h

Energy, immigration, crime.

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