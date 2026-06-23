It’s incredible watching British TV studios discussing Starmer’s departure and the problems that face the next Prime Minister. This morning’s Good Morning broadcast was a typical and representative example.

Good Morning includes former Labour Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls as one of its main presenters. It doesn’t seem to occur to anyone involved that Ed might be somewhat biased in his chairing of discussions regarding the departure of a Labour Party Prime Minister who is a close friend of his. If a channel was being objective, when Labour were involved, Ed should be treated as a guest rather than a host.

Some sense of impartiality or neutrality should exist for the hosts, and that is impossible when one of them is a former Labour Shadow Chancellor who retains close personal ties to current Labour ministers and cabinet members. At the least the program itself should acknowledge this issue. It’s not even a minor connection. Ed was in line to be Chancellor, the second most important job in government.

The same lack of understanding that reporting is supposed to be objective applies to the guests who appear. On this morning’s episode we had a former Labour Shadow Chancellor who voted Remain as host, a leftwing female journalist who voted Remain as co-host, a Labour peer who voted Remain as one guest, and a Conservative representative who voted Remain as another guest.

Everyone present was from a metropolitan elite background, from the Establishment middle class, from the two traditional main parties, and from the side of the Brexit vote 10 years ago that voted to Remain in the EU.

The party leading in the polls is Reform, who are still some way ahead of the other parties. Reform of course is led by Nigel Farage, probably the most influential anti-EU figure of the last 50 years.

Neither the old Leave campaign nor Reform had a single representative present.

This exclusively Remain panel and hosting duo would go on to conclude that Keir Starmer’s troubles and Britain’s political chaos of the last ten years (7 Prime Ministers in that decade) derives from implementing Brexit.

The concept that much of the trouble might derive from the democratic betrayal of denying Brexit, refusing to fully implement Brexit, and treating 17 million voters with total contempt, of course does not occur to these Remain supporters.

Beyond Brexit, the discussion showed an equally astonishing level of obtuseness regarding why Keir Starmer eventually had to resign, and why Labour did so poorly in local elections this year.

There are a host of reasons for that which are not caused by Brexit at all, but caused by the same attitude on the part of the leaders who opposed Brexit.

Vast betrayals have eroded trust in the entire political and media class, and the entire political and media class seem wilfully unaware that this sense of betrayal exists or that the causes of it matter.

Not one of them acknowledged why Starmer was hated (two tier and treasonously unfair governance).

Imagine an entire discussion on Keir Starmer’s fall without once mentioning his habit of calling everyone Far Right and establishing kangaroo courts to fast track protestors and dissidents into prison. Imagine talking about why the public are increasingly ungovernable without mentioning that their peaceful protests are demonised and ignored or that the police and courts no longer supply equal and fair justice.

The British political and media class have delivered anarcho-tyranny. People see Muslims breaking a policewoman’s nose and getting freed from court while a white protestor who throws sonething that doesn’t hit anyone gets years in prison. They see judges give lighter sentences to men who possess images of babies being raped than are giving to people who offend someone online. They see the UK leading the world in the suppression of opinion, with more imprisonments for social media posts than Russia, China and Belarus combined, while child rape gangs were ignored for 30 years and actively covered up.

The deep sense in the UK among ordinary people is that the institutions of this country have betrayed them on everything from policing to borders to public spending. And it’s an accurate sense.

It’s a sense that through Keir Starmer’s role as Director of Public Prosecutions during the height of the mass child rapes, as an official who instructed prosecutors not to pursue these cases, and as a Prime Minister who tried to block and delay a national public enquiry on grooming gangs, was particularly considered guilty and tainted, but that guilt and that taint encompasses the entire political Establishment.

They don’t mention it while ‘explaining’ why Britain is ungovernable. Having whipped and abused the general public, particularly the white working class, they wonder why the general public is increasingly surly and rebellious.

The Civil War expert David Betz has been talking about Britain sliding into civil war. In the Belfast riots we perhaps see the beginnings of that. The causes aren’t that complicated.

You can’t put Third World men who rape children or men who stab pedestrians or men who try to behead people in a community, refuse to stop doing that, call everyone who objects names….and then wonder why the people you are doing this to eventually turn violent in protest as well.

Horrified mainstream responses to white violent protest only confirm the two tier approach even more, since the people expressing it knelt for BLM and respond to every Muslim atrocity and terrorist attack by reminding everyone that Islam is wonderful and has enriched all our lives. It simply draws further attention to the betrayal and the double standards.

The Good Morning panel, like the Elite as a whole, won’t even acknowledge that the breakdown of trust comes from the things done TO the white working class, before they respond with peaceful OR violent protest.

This focus on the response and condemning it rather than the long crimes and betrayals that preceded it extends to everything-it includes the economy as well as the justice system, the refusal to implement Brexit or understand why people don’t want to be ruled from Brussels as well as the toxic impact of the grooming gang scandal.

Not one of them acknowledge why the economy is wrecked (Net Zero, high taxes, COVID lockdowns).

The worst economic damage for 350 years came from COVID lockdowns these people all supported, in that TV studio and in their class and professions. It doesn’t get mentioned at all when they talk about why the economy is in a bad way. Other than those lockdowns, the most idiotic thing you can do as a government is cripple growth with excessive taxes and drive wealth abroad through punitive attitudes towards success. That is what the Labour government have done. None of them mention these things while discussing the economy. Instead they repeat factually inaccurate criticisms of the economic impact of Brexit. In other words, the only economic choice they blame is the one that ordinary people got to make.

Not one of them understand why people are protesting (immigration, asylum hotels, crime, open borders).

Again, on borders they blame Brexit, saying it didn’t deliver, when they are the class that refuse to contemplate the actions (like leaving asylum accords and international law frameworks that force us to accept dangerous migrants) that would deliver. Nothing in Brexit told Boris Johnson he had to welcome millions of Eastern Europeans. Nothing in Brexit told us we had to keep offering asylum to anyone from anywhere. Nothing in Brexit said we had to help ferry illegal dinghies into the UK rather than sinking them or immediately seizing and deporting the occupants. Nothing in Brexit said we have to offer welfare that acts as a huge draw for third world migrants. Human rights legislation, international accords, and political cowardice control our lack of control of our own borders.

These are choices this class made, and nothing to do with Brexit.

All they say is there’s no money (but want to keep giving it away to others) and Britain is ungovernable (but refuse to recognise that they aren’t governing in ways anyone likes).

Not a word on censorship and mass imprisonment and whether people object to that.

Not a word on Muslim influence and power.

The first two causes Betz identifies for Civil War are 1. a breakdown in trust in the institutions and authorities, and 2. a growth of factionalism. Both of these are present in the UK because of the refusal of the authorities, police and politicians, to deal with Muslim crime. Muslims act in an incredibly coordinated, self interested fashion. They have issued death threats to teachers who offend them. They have pushed for Islamophobia laws. They have created sharia courts in Britain. They have mass raped white children. They have committed acts of terrorism. They have patrolled in armed gangs. They have attacked and targeted Jews. They have marched in support of terrorist organisations. They have voted as a block and used clan networks within the UK. They have taken over councils and mayoralties. They have delivered politicians who campaign abroad for British elections and who campaign on Gaza rather than on British issues.

This is a faction. A faction behaving in anti British ways.

And other people see that the Elite won’t question it or stop it, so sectarianism grows as other groups (the white working class, Sikhs, Indians) start to realise that they must organise to defend themselves as the authorities won’t defend them.

Nobody on Good Morning wants to discuss how Keir Starmer represented official capture by, submission to, and unjust excuses about, the Muslim influence on modern Britain. That, of course, would be Islamophobic, even though it’s a searing injustice that Muslims have such an outsize influence and that Muslim sexual crimes have been so horrendous.

Not a word on the treatment of the white working class or whites generally. Imagine talking about why Keir was hated without mentioning the treatment of Henry Nowak.

And their solution to Britain being ungovernable?

Ditch Brexit. It’s all Brexit’s fault. Brexit wrecked the economy. Strange how this exclusively Remain panel got there while ignoring the massive issues I’ve mentioned.

In other words, you respond to 10 years of Establishment lies and errors generating hatred by AGAIN refusing to listen, refusing to recognise real causes, and instead offering a solution that nobody normal wants.

The solution of once again ignoring us MORE.

Because none of these people talk to anyone outside their metropolitan sphere.

Trump meanwhile?

When Trump was asked he immediately said “energy, immigration and crime”.

You know, what the actual problems are. The Americans are far more honest about our problems than our leaders. Trump has repeatedly proposed the obvious solutions. Sort the economy by ditching Net Zero and drilling, fracking and opening up North Sea resources again. That brings the energy prices down, meaning you can manufacture cheaper as well. Combined with low taxes the economy would then boom. That sorts cost of living crisis and the general sufferings caused by a failing economy.

Immigration-close the borders, stop the illegals, do that first basic duty of government and protect your people. That in turn reduces the crime. Actually dealing with mass immigration and reducing it rapidly sorts too that sense of the elite not listening. Financially, transfer the money spent on asylum seekers and welfare for migrants back to your own people and their protection. This alone would indicate that you are finally listening.

Not blaming ordinary people for hating those self-generated problems. Telling them the glaringly obvious things that can only be fixed with rightwing and populist policies.

People sometimes wonder why I still see Trump as a champion for people like me around the entire western world. This is why. Unlike them, I don’t give a shit about politeness or rudeness or saying the same bland things. I accept that Trump will make errors and not give me everything I want and sometimes step back when I want full throttle. But what a reminder there is in his response to Keir Starmer’s fall compared to the response of the British elite.

He immediately identifies the real issues and the real solutions. They double down on ignoring the real issues and deciding that the solution is more of what we already hate.