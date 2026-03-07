Here are two very different people. Allegedly.

This is Mark Carney, the Globalist banker selected to rule Canada and continue its descent into a smiling nightmare of smug, unaware, quietly efficient mass murder in the name of kindness (MAID is now one of Canada’s leading causes of death):

Carney had zero political experience. He had never stood for office. He had never run for even a lowly post. He has never won any kind of election. He had never run any kind of political campaign. He had never served as a representative. He was a banker. He didn’t live in Canada. He had never shown any particular loyalty towards or interest in his nominal home country. He was selected to replace Justin Trudeau because of his utter conformity to the Agenda. He was picked because he doesn’t really exist as an independent human being. He’s the ultimate suit, the ultimate unimaginative drone, the guy who would have been Eichmann, the banality of evil, in Nazi Germany.

There’s nothing individual there.

Now here is someone radically different, apparently.

This is Nick Fuentes. He’s the 27 year old Catholic virgin who leads the Groyper movement. He’s built his rep on laughing about the Holocaust and being an ‘edgelord’ online, transforming Beavis and Butthead style snark and sneer into a commercialised product hoovered up by guys in basements. He sets himself up as more MAGA than MAGA, has rolling Catholic imagery on his podcasts, and is a Mexican white supremacist.

Nick Fuentes would tell you that Mark Carney is vile. Mark Carney would tell you that Nick Feuntes is vile. And both would be telling the truth. And that would be the only truth you get from them.

What they wouldn’t tell you is that they would both put you in the same place, in the same society. Or that both are symptoms of a diseased and dying society in the first place.

Fuentes is a Nazi who pretended to be MAGA. He tried to get close to Trump. He never succeeded. Now he says vote Democrat or stay home.

I’m so shocked. This is a really big surprise. Nobody could possibly have seen that the Woke Reich are Democrats just like the Woke Left.

Apart from me and everyone else with a brain, obviously.

Little tip. Somebody comes out of nowhere and develops a huge following and is presented as edgy and rebellious and talks utter shit on everything?

They are more owned than anyone else.

In one of the cringiest and creepiest moments ever delivered by alternative media Fuentes and Tucker even joked about this. “I thought you were a Fed!” “And I thought YOU were a Fed…hahahaha!”

They tell you, every time.

They are just as created as a Globalist politician is.

They are puppets.

Fuentes says he admires Hitler and Stalin.

They literally tell you what they are. He’s happy to talk Hitler, and serve Stalin, because he’s a nihilistic little shit feeding on the fame and clicks and the youth oriented version, really, of Mark Carney.

Carney is the reassuring package, bland and apparently unthreatening. Fuentes is the exciting package, taboo and breaking boundaries. One for the olds, one for the kids.

The boring package or the edgy package, made by the same company.

Scrape off the Heil Hitler’s and the Deus Vults and what do you get underneath, wearing that cosplay bullshit as the ‘ultimate rebel’? What’s the real content?

The ultimate conformist.

You’re from out of nowhere you say? Everyone else is owned except you, you say? And you’ve got a million followers for every show?

I knew what this prick was from the start.

And so did Trump.

The ‘Far Right rebel’ who says Vote Democrat.

They don’t care how they get you there. They don’t care if you get there in Dad’s sedan or on the back of a Harley.

Just don’t notice that Daddy is creepy and owned.

And don’t notice that the kid on the Harley is a dweeb.

It’s the destination that matters. And that’s where they tell you how to vote.