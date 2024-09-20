It’s four years now, nearing five, since the whole world went mad.

It’s nearly five years since people in the western world were told that they couldn’t hold weddings and funerals. It’s nearly five years since people were told they could not visit relatives in nursing homes or hospital. It’s nearly five years since directional arrows were plastered on the floor of every shop and supermarket. It’s nearly five years since people were arrested for walking in the park or on the beach. It’s nearly five years since three quarters or more of the entire human race were injected with an experimental, not fully tested, not very effective, and definitely dangerous medicine. Many of them, reluctantly and on the basis of coercion and intimidation.

It’s nearly five years since everyone except a few fiercely independent hold outs started wearing plastic masks on their faces. It’s nearly five years since people did truly insane things like sealing off park benches, shop shelves and basketball hoops with tape and barriers to prevent their use. It’s nearly five years since Canada invoked emergency wartime measures and trampled old ladies with mounted police because truck drivers refused an injection. It’s nearly five years since mainstream newspaper headlines raged that ordinary, perfectly healthy people should be treated as selfish carriers of plague deliberately killing off their neighbors.

It’s nearly five years since Bill Gates ruled the world.

In the course of researching my book on him (Gates of Hell: Why Bill Gates is the Most Dangerous Man in the World) which I hope those of you who haven’t purchased already will seek out, I came to appreciate just how powerful Bill Gates is. I came to see him as more influential and harmful than any other single individual on the planet, and I tried to describe why I had reached that conclusion without necessarily going down the route of simply labelling him as evil or as a psychopath and without depending solely for my view on those ‘conspiracy theorists’ who do use those descriptions of him.

Whilst the full explanation can only be found by reading my book, I can give a summary here of why I still subscribe to that conclusion. I think it’s timely to return to discussing Bill, given that he is now fronting a new TV show in his boldest foray back into public attention since the COVID period ended.

Bill’s show is called What’s Next: The Future with Bill Gates and discusses where Gates and like-minded individuals think the world is headed. It’s perfectly consistent with what’s always been a defining Gates characteristic, which is a focus on the future. Gates is a practical futurist, one of those people who as a thinker, an entrepreneur, a sometimes ruthless capitalist and an allegedly benign philanthropist is always looking ahead.

Gates has no rear view mirror, no deep knowledge of the past and little interest in it. In this he is eminently a man of our times, since there have been few cultures in human history so deliberately and consistently ignorant of even their own immediate origins. Indeed, to be ignorant of the past is today a marker of sophistication and success, and washing away or demeaning anything inherited, traditional and old the surest way to meet contemporary moral approval. The past is a benighted land of prejudices we should overcome, injustices we should apologize for, and attitudes to be ashamed of. The past is the realm of superstition and ignorance, it’s achievements almost accidental, it’s lessons ones of how not to be rather than what matters most.

Of course, Bill has never been directly political about this contempt for the past. He’s not expressed it in the way a Robin DiAngelo would, and he’s generally not engaged too obviously in the kind of progressive politics that makes hatred of the past a central focus of contemporary rhetoric. He has merely softly endorsed the institutions and side of politics most prone to this idea that everything which once was deserves scorn, whilst everything to come must be welcomed in haste. While his former wife Melinda made some explicitly woke statements and he nodded along, Bill aligned with it all without himself expressing it.

His focus was always and relentlessly ahead. He didn’t look back enough to hate what was behind us. But in some ways his complete forward focus was even more a total rejection of the past than the ideological vandalisms and barbarities of wokeness, because at least the barbarian acknowledges the existence of the temples he pulls down and the stones and statues he breaks and scatters. The academic fanatic ‘decolonising’ the curriculum might loathe Shakespeare and Milton and all those Dead White Males, the radical Alinsky style theorist might hold up Lucifer as the model of brave rebellion, and the race grievance hucksters of diversity might pretend that the rattle of slave chains is never too old to be forgotten, but it is only the pure futurist like Gates who acts as if there is no past at all.

Which is worse, we might ask-to unjustly hate our forebears, or to ignore them altogether?

This focus on the future is not an unusual thing for a developer of technologies, and might be perfectly innocent in a mere fabulist speculating in fiction or in a geek devouring fictional content. Gates is of course a computer nerd, a programmer who charted his path to success through rapid technological innovation. His love of the future is not surprising, any more than the same characteristic is surprising in people who read science fiction novels, watch or write science fiction films, or work with technology and care about its applications. Every Star Trek fan has the same instinct to look ahead, an instinct that was never entirely non-political and which was for Gene Roddenberry at least very definitely socially liberal and politically progressive in nature.

Both Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner fronted TV documentary series that could be described as futurist speculation shows. Nimoy hosted In Search Of…between 1977 and 1982 which combined occult, supernatural, alien and conspiracy theory content with some episodes discussing the future shape of society. While the Gates series and the interest of Gates is focused very much on real science, and Nimoy’s series focused more on pseudoscience and lurid ‘weird’ content, the two do merge in the game of what if speculations regarding future discoveries and future possibilities. Shatner, meanwhile, hosted 30 episodes of Weird or What? a speculative show covering similar territory to In Search Of…, together with The UnXplained, a series in it sixth season which discusses historic mysteries and ‘unexplained phenomena’ while again including within that some degree of future speculation. The 1995 PBS documentary The Science of Star Trek brought Star Trek scientific idealism and then contemporary real world science together in discussions of wormholes, teleportation, holo-suites and replicators related to actual technology and physics.

More broadly, the long-running British show Tomorrows World covered exactly the sort of ground that the Gates series will be covering. All such shows tend towards a breathlessly optimistic view of technological development.

At the most idealistic interpretation of some of his investments (the interpretation Gates himself no doubt holds) the funding Gates has put into energy research, 15 minute cities, AI, connectivity, artificial meats (replicator style food printing) and green and Net Zero initiatives could all be interpreted by an impressed geek as measures designed to bring about a Star Trek future (a utopian furure powered by technology which has moved beyond old superstitions on race, gender, and identity while also moving beyond capitalism, waste, and want thanks to the instant near-magical ability to create food and energy in near-limitless quantities).

In the Star Trek future, as in the food printing and energy research areas Gates funds, the promise is that everyone will be fed, clothed, housed, and have a decent standard of living with clean air, water and land (the Earth of Star Trek is pollution free and almost a giant theme park where lovely countryside gives way to cities devoid of crime and squalor with inhabitants engaged in tourist brochure versions of ‘work’).

The political problem is that this future utopia, this whole impetus of rejecting the past entirely and focusing on an idealized future of both equality and plenty which needs radical steps to get there, is of course also the vision offered by Communism, by extreme forms of socialism and by left-wing tyrannies which have consistently delivered the opposite (a hell instead of a paradise).

This also gets us back to the issue of why Bill Gates is for me the most dangerous of the modern politically engaged billionaires. The truth is that power is not just about wealth. Private wealth is certainly the shorthand indicator of relative success in a capitalist system, and wealth can directly or indirectly purchase political and social influence, but it becomes meaningless when confronted by superior force or State power acting directly against it (as Russian oligarchs found when tangling with Putin). To be truly effective wealth must manifest and act, and it must busily buy up influence and power, together with armed protection, and with a deliberate design to entangle itself with the power of the State.

Only then will it shape the world.

Arguably, no billionaire, even those now richer than him, has been as good at doing this as Bill Gates is.

He is the only billionaire to whom the lion’s share of the direction of the policy of every single nation on Earth has ever fallen. That is what he achieved during COVID and that is why I say that Bill Gates, four and half years ago, ruled the world.

George Soros (and now his inheritors) have had less global impact. Despite capturing large parts of the US justice system and despite being one of the main drivers of western open border policies.

Trump has had less global impact, despite being the chief opponent on many Globalist issues, despite having served as the President of the United States of America, and despite being the most famous and influential populist on the planet.

Klaus Schwab has had less global impact, despite the WEF gathering world leaders every year for decades, despite Schwab and the WEF having a very early hand in the Nixon era (and ultimately disastrous) drawing of China into the world economy (Schwab led a delegation which advised the Chinese on unleashing private enterprise whilst retaining authoritarian rule), and despite the WEF Young Leaders program supplying some of the most damaging Globalist politicians the world has seen.

And Elon Musk, thus far, has had less global impact despite long surpassing Gates as the world’s richest man, becoming one of the worlds strongest defenders of free speech, controlling a significant share of all the satellites circling the Earth, transforming Twitter and allowing previously banned and suppressed content to be shared.

Only Gates has developed an unsurpassed influence on thousands of scientific researchers, advisors and experts dependent on the funding his Foundation provides. Only Gates effectively took over, with private funds, a major branch of the UN (via his funding of the World Health Organisation). Only Gates has become the biggest ‘philanthropist’ in the world, and only Gates seized control of global health and pandemic policy in 2020.

Governments have spent trillions of dollars on his say so, and ordinary people have been criminalized and harmed throughout the world thanks to his preferred policies, the policies he privately and publicly lobbied for and the policies that were adopted by almost every nation there is.

Masks, lockdowns and vaccines (experimental gene therapies). Unprecedented assaults on civil liberties. Both COVID deaths that occurred due to effective treatments being withheld and non-COVID lockdown deaths and subsequent excess deaths are the price that was paid so that the unelected Bill Gates could, for a time, rule the world. The world danced to his tune.

And this is why looking back matters.

It is nearly five years since COVID. Let us be honest about what 2020 saw, and what we have seen since. COVID policies witnessed the greatest single-period transfer of wealth from the working and middle class to the ruling class (the billionaires) we have ever seen. More than 3 trillion US dollars was moved from the poor and averagely off to the super rich. It saw extreme measures adopted worldwide, measures which broke the Nuremberg Code. It saw the greatest global assault on basic civil liberties outside of exiting dictatorships to ever occur.

And it saw a silent, pervasive, professionally ignored, media denied, utterly devastating genocide of COVID deaths where people could have been saved, lockdown deaths where people could have been saved and the measures demanded did nothing good, and finally vaccine excess deaths that now run into millions of innocent victims who would otherwise still be alive.

It turns out that looking only to the future with a utopian vision and a complete faith in technology to solve everything, combined with a reckless conviction that these risks must be taken now, is just about the most dangerous combination of attitudes there is.

In some ways it is more dangerous than being intentionally determined for ideological reasons to kill people. Because it is not confined to a specific nation you wish to take over. It is not confined to specific heretics you wish to burn. It is not even aimed at a specific race or rival ideology you despise.

What makes Gates so dangerous is a combination of elements. He has enough vast wealth to buy most of what he wants. He lacks just enough to drive the desire for ever more. He is idealistic enough to sometimes be sincere in his actions and to act with the recklessness of sincerity. He is cynical enough to profit from it all and encourage others to do the same. He is clever and even brilliant enough to understand large parts of the science and pick the right people to do the rest. He is unwise and foolish enough not to ever consider the risks. And he is indeed callous enough to keep going after already doing enormous damage.

He will not look at the past. He still wants to talk about what comes next.

As if we have not already seen the things his influence shapes, and the lives his influence ruins. As if there have been no unusual heart attacks in young athletes. As if there have been no bizarre threads of clot and crystal in the veins of the suddenly dead. As if there have been no families mourning an absence that need not be.

As if 2020 was normal, or as if mistakes were made but more lives were saved, which isn’t true at all. And most dangerous of all, as if we should do the same again the next time someone shouts ‘pandemic’.

Gates was the single greatest architect of this harm, and whilst it is true that every COVID fanatic shares that guilt, including most of the political and media establishment, he bears primary responsibility. If anyone should be held to account legally, Bill Gates is even above the CEOs of pharmaceutical companies and the heads of governments who imposed vaccine mandates as the man you would pick to face that punishment.

What his new TV show will tell us then, regardless of the science it covers, is that Bill does not learn from the past and that Bill has now escaped his past. That Bill is busy forgetting and moving on, and confident that everyone else is too.

But so long as his brand of political utopianism is united to his brand of reckless faith in technology to solve everything, we are at continuing risk. So long as all of those engaged in the vast crime of 2020 COVID policies think we will forget and they can move on without ever being punished, we are all at risk.

Science fiction is much more about dystopian futures created by reckless experiment than it is about utopian futures that are happily realized. There is a wisdom in that which Globalists generally and technophile research funding Globalists like Gates especially do not possess. When you look at what he funds, you are indeed either looking at the aims of a Bond villain or the risks taken by a previously fortunate fool. There’s no risk analysis there at all, which is an especially curious thing for a person always telling us we are at risk.

The cure is already established as more dangerous than the thing it responds to.

And its an existential risk, too. These are people who play with gene therapies, fund research into transferring deadly viruses to human beings, deliberately create viruses with an 80% kill rate on the alleged logic that this will help prevent future pandemics, and casually fund research into blocking out the sun.

Both Gates and those who consider this all normal, and all those already happy to forget just how insane 2020 really was, are not the kind of people you want even discussing what the future will be, let alone shaping it.