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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
43m

The ideology is rotten because it requires permanent enemies. Men, whites, Christians, patriots, nationalists, conservatives, Westerners—someone must always be cast as the villain so the movement can keep posing as a moral redeemer. That is not justice. That is resentment with academic footnotes. The Left calls its own supremacy “empathy,” its censorship “safety,” its tribalism “equity,” and its hatred “liberation.” Meanwhile, the Right gets trapped between endless compromise and impossible purity tests. The answer is discernment: reject cowardly surrender, avoid self-destructive absolutism, and defend the civilization that produced liberty in the first place. No apology. No self-erasure. No surrender.

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
19m

Excellent article! My, how the pendulum swings….

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