There’s a problem on the Right that almost never occurs on the Left.

On the Right the inevitable ratchet is always away from the things we want and towards compromise.

On the Left the inevitable ratchet is always towards the things that they want and towards the most extreme versions of those things.

We start from a position of quarrelling, disorganised but sane.

They start from a position of conformist, organised but insane.

It’s not just the ideology that pushes in different directions, it’s the methodology and operating principles too.

So we are always forced to deal with an issue they generally don’t deal with. Only the very sanest on their side, the kind of Democrats and classical liberals for example who have left the Democrat Party in disgust as it has become absolutely batshit crazy, even know that this issue exists.

That issue is when do you start to regard your own side as extremists? Is there a point too far for you? Are there things you wouldn’t do and wouldn’t condone? Are there moral limits on what you do to get into power and keep power? Are you capable of acknowledging when your side act unjustly? What would it take for you to change allegiance?

Supremacism

In the US Democrat example, or in the British Left of the Labour Party, it turns out that very few people ever make the right call on these Self Limitation Questions. The vast bulk of Democrats have accepted their party becoming functionally insane and wildly extremist. They have normalised rigging votes and elections, engaging in domestic terrorism, using the FBI and activist judiciary in criminal fashions, and laughing about, encouraging and promoting assassinations, arsons, rioting, looting and murder. Millions have stayed with that and accepted it. Similarly in the UK I was considered perverse and extreme when I objected to the Labour Party being led by an IRA, Hamas and Hezbollah supporter, and told that it was disgusting and vile to condemn Labour voters for accepting that.

Voters on the Left (and globalists in power) have all singularly failed to acknowledge their own extremist positions and to moderate or limit themselves. While there was much talk of the Democrats entering a purity death spiral that loses them lots of votes, the actual numbers of leftists leaving are limited.

Why? Well because they all feel innately superior to nationalists, patriots, white people, men, conservatives, populists, MAGA, etc. They are the educated, perfected and anointed, and we are the uneducated, imperfect and deplorable. And if they accept this is not the case, they lose that automatic and continuous validation of themselves. The curious reality is that in submission to the political collective, they find the greatest validation of the Ego, and that toxic combination is a brain-drug addiction their leaders encourage and their media stimulates.

It’s hard to make any call correctly when your entire ideology is telling you constantly that you are automatically superior to people who oppose you, and modern Leftism (Progressivism and Globalism) tells itself that every five seconds. It’s a supremacist ideology. Only our attitudes are ‘social justice’. We are much smarter than Republicans or Brexiteers. Black people can’t be racist. Leftism owns kindness and empathy. We represent ‘caring politics’. We are ‘saving the planet’. We have a conscience. You don’t. We are building a ‘better world’. When real socialism/Marxism/Globalism/social justice comes, there will be no poverty, no racism, no starvation, no Bad Things.

Hardly anyone on the Right actually believes in innate superiority by identity. They believe based on evidence that some cultures are superior to others and some policies work and some don’t. That’s a very different thing to Leftist innate self-worship or Islamic supremacism or black supremacism, all of which entail the view that anyone opposing them is innately wicked.

It’s therefore ok to eliminate them. They are Bad People, and we are better.

In reality, very few rightwing white people or Western civilisations have had this as a blanket attitude, but every leftist gets there in the end.

Especially when they think they are doing the opposite.

The belief in their innate goodness is the primary driver of their greatest crimes. The destination justifies the death camps. Nazis were socialists. Himmler wept when talking about how innately good you have to be to do the necessary work of the SS and ‘stay human’.

Purity and Acceptance

Now there is a flip side of the Self Limitation Question. And that is how much compromise are you really prepared to accept? At what point are you justified in taking harsher measures? At what point do you recognise that leaders who deliver nothing you want no longer deserve your vote? How much betrayal are you prepared to accept before you become rebellious, first in a peaceful manner, and then in other ways too? What are the ‘intolerable burdens’ that represent your breaking point, and what are the principles that, once compromised, are never coming back?

Self Limitation is one side of the coin. Purity is the other.

Because we need leaders to deliver. We need parties to do what they claim to do. We need to set boundaries (and borders) that we don’t want crossed. We need to build walls, moral and real, to protect us. Our own defence, physical and cultural and national and yes, ethnic and racial too, kicks in at some point and at some point must justify extraordinary responses, must justify force, and must justify (for example) the American Revolution.

I have always believed that the Right is distinguished by having Self Limits the Left doesn’t possess, and by actually not having a utopian end vision or an innate and unjustified sense of moral supremacism which justifies and excuses vile behaviour. Evidence bears me out in this. Terrorism and tyranny are the most obvious markers of this.

Tyranny

The vast majority of tyranny in history was non-western and non-white. That’s partly a numbers game (the population of the West has never exceeded the population of the rest of the world). It’s also reflective of different cultural values, going right back to the recognition of the difference between Eastern despotism and Western early democracy. In the Ancient World this division was crude and sometimes inaccurate (the Persians were by the standards of the day rather light-handed and generous rulers, whereas the Greek Spartans had one of the most militaristic, controlling, repressive, and totalitarian cultures ever constructed). But the great irony of Early Modern and Modern history and the post-modern, progressive take on it is that the European Colonialism period saw the largest expansion of human rights, the largest growth of liberty around the globe, and more freedom under colonial administration than existed, in most cases, before it. The British Empire was the most beneficent major polity in history to that point, certainly the most self-restraining that has ever operated on a global scale (people who think otherwise really do need to directly compare it with the Mongol Empire, the Aztec Empire, the Mali Empire, the Chinese imperial dynasties, various Islamic Caliphates and empires, the Japanese Empire, as well as with Nazism, Communism and Fascism).

Liberty

Liberty is really a Western invention, and most particularly an English invention. Anglo-Saxon pragmatism actually inverted the negative ethics of slavery. It never acknowledged that such a thing as a slave existed or was legally recognised (much later legal judgements would confirm this ancient understanding and rule that any slave setting foot in England was considered a free man). Instead, the Anglo-Saxons decided that EVERY person had quite literal value, with a fine for their murder intended to sustain their surviving family. Weregild, that fine, like slavery puts a financial figure on a life. But the effect is exactly opposite. Slavery says that a man is worth no more than the figure paid to own and control him, and that compensation is due to his owner. He, in his own right, is therefore worth nothing. Weregild says that everyone is worth at least something, with the fine for his harm going to those he cherished most, acknowledging thar this payment is the minimum expression of his innate worth, rather than the maximum expression of his value to someone exploiting him. It’s this recognition of innate value, rather than imposition of exploited value, combined with the limits on Anglo-Saxon kingship, that really defines the first full expressions of property rights, inalienable rights, and human rights that can’t be dismissed by whim or decree and aren’t immediate erased by the autocratic and absolute powers of a Monarch (or, indeed, any other designated leader or leading institution).

The Difference Between Liberty and Moderation

Before that, good rule, self limiting rule, rule that recognised some rights to others, was really only a pragmatic choice, rather than a moral absolute. Confucianism in Ancient China for instance (such as in The Analects) has very good moral codes of governance and gentlemanly behaviour and urges restraint, moderation and civilised conduct. Similarly Buddhism contains instructions towards moderation, and historically moderated the behaviour of Ashoka the Great. But ultimately Confucianism urges restraint as a means of preventing anarchy and rebellion, not through a belief that every peasant has an inalienable worth or inalienable rights. Buddhism urges restraint as a kind of tool of self improvement, of enlightenment, not necessarily because others deserve it, but because you should strive for it yourself. The monarch or ruler in Confucian understanding is still absolute, and if a rebellion succeeds its by a shift in the Mandate of Heaven, rather than by it being the case that there are rights a ruler should never trespass upon. This is ultimately why the Communist Party suppression of Confucianism ended and why CCP leaders subsequent to Mao “invited Confucius back”.

Terrorism

Modern terrorism illustrates the same reality that historic slavery or tyranny does: that Anglo culture was a unique moderating force and that the people most accused of these moral crimes are the people least likely to have enacted them, or to have most actively rejected them. This is essentially why the American Revolution was far less murderous than the French Revolution or the Russian Revolution, because it was a rightwing one led by Anglo-cultured rebels and focused on the restoration of liberty rather than the utopian supremacy that always excuses mass murder. Rightwing terrorism is far rarer than Islamic or Leftist terrorism just as white racial supremacism is far rarer, today, than black racial supremacism. The white Western moral and cultural memes on property rights, individual rights, liberty, democracy, limits on authority, are all aspects of Self Limitation that have been far more effective over time than even the most civilised discussions of restraint and moderation in other cultures.

How does this manifest in terms of terrorism? It manifests in everyone knowing the name of Timothy McVeigh precisely because he is rare, and nobody being able to name most Islamic terrorists precisely because they are common. And for those who say Osama bin Laden in response to this point, ask them to name ten other Islamic terrorists. It’s impossible to name ten more McVeigh’s because they don’t exist. But far more than ten terrorists were involved in 9/11, while between just 2013 and April 2024 (less than ten and a half years) there were 56,413 Islamic terrorist attacks worldwide. Of the 20 largest terrorist orgsnisations on the planet, 15 are Islamic. The remaining 5 are either Communist or non-white separatist movements. None of the largest terrorist organisations on Earth are white supremacists, white western nationalists, or Christian nationalists. During the Troubles the IRA might have made the list, but would still have been dwarfed in terms of membership by most of the Islamic groups.

And Back to Tyranny

Once one recognises that Italian Fascists and German Nazis were both socialists heavily influenced by Communism (universal free healthcare, pro euthanasia, State control of media, centrally planned economies, large scale State infrastructure projects, contempt for democracy, anti-capitalist rhetoric) it can be seen that nearly all modern tyranny is like modern terrorism-mainly derived from those opposed to rightwing values and policies and to Western and white populations. This is true of course also with Globalist tyrannical measures, which in the very name are devoted to utopian global aims contrary to things like nationalism and white working class interests.

The Purity Trap

So…being the self moderating side and the least prone to extremism and violence has the advantage of stability and the disadvantage of passivity. The Western Right is innately more passive than the Left or Islam, more reactive than proactive, and this has been fatal. Passivity become acceptance, and acceptance becomes complicity, with compromise after compromise in the name of continued at least apparent peace becoming successful subversion until organisations that should be naturally rightwing or which are professedly conservative become actively captured agents of the Enemy.

That is the point where we must demand greater purity, and often where an organic movement arises telling the Official Right that their complacency, capture or betrayals have been noted. This is where populism forms and intervenes.

Yet even this can be used against us. And how that happens is via the Purity Trap. People claiming to be on our side, who point to past betrayals as a reason for denying ourselves any limited victories. People who say that all must be achieved instantly, or nothing has been done at all. People who insert poisonous explanations of delay, rather than acknowledging vast obstacles that still need to be tackled. People who blame a leader for climbing half a mountain without aid, while themselves still sitting in the base camp doing nothing.

Thus those opposing tyrannical measures or backwards attitudes or terrorism or tyranny are called ‘Far Right’ by those who are perfectly fine with those things, and thus the modern progressive ends up firmly allied with the most controlling, repressive, totalitarian religion which still exists.

The rightwing demand for purity is usually a genuine grievance, a reactive one, while the leftwing demand for purity is an imaginary grievance, a controlling instinct, or a belief in their possession of a right to do whatever they please to their opponents (it is restraint or rejection of this demand that they call ‘tyranny’).

A Matter of Discernment

All of these issues are ones you don’t have to deal with if you actually are fanatics, actually have no moral boundaries you place on yourself, or are really possessed of a supremacist ideology and a utopian vision telling you that you are good no matter how evil your behaviour is and that any act towards the aim of the Perfect Society is justified.

Distinguishing between 1. no longer accepting betrayals or fatal compromises and demanding real action (which we should do) and 2. Falsely demanding instant results, total perfection and flawless purity in ways that are unrealistic and self-defeating (which we should avoid) really should not be that difficult. It should be based on what likeliest outcomes are logically present, which are usually not all that hard to discern. And yet the Right is very, very bad at making these calls. It will nearly always accept the full betrayals far too long, and then deny the partial success and much more bitterly condemn that when someone begins the fight back. This is very much what has happened with Trump.

Absolute and unconditional purists assert that Trump has betrayed his promises, while ignoring his successes and ignoring too that they are now in agreement, accord and alliance with the real Enemy. One step forward is called a betrayal, and ten steps backwards a matter of principle. Some of these voices are of course purchased, or extremist, or vile in both ways. And some are merely extraordinarily incapable of correct discernment, controlled by absolutes and confused by pragmatism.

This is also what is threatening to happen with any populist pushback in the UK, even before a single success with lasting features has been achieved.