I am not a Catholic. I am not a priest. I am not a theologian. I do not even believe in the existence of a God.

I have visited Rome, and wandered around St Peter’s, so I suppose I at least meet one logical fallacy target in the determination of whether I have a right to opine on a Catholic Pope. I have also taken three online lessons in Latin and read the excellent John Julius Norwich history of the Papacy (The Popes: A History).

As you can see, I’m quite the expert here.

Fortunately for my ability to write Substack articles on every major moment and topic that comes along, I have a foolishly old fashioned notion that everyone is allowed an opinion and has the right to express it. If it’s factually inaccurate, morally obscene, or riddled with contradictions, everyone else has the right to point that out.

I am so far from being a Catholic that I do not believe in any priestly caste reserving to itself the right of commentary on important matters. And I find myself thinking that even more of political matters, historical matters, and matters of those great bureaucracies that tell us what to think and do, including all the ones that pretend to be secular.

I’m British, and in Britain we have for a long time been known as a secular nation. Christian Church attendance in the UK, whether majority Protestant or minority Catholic, has been declining for a very long time. Our political establishment, as with any western nation led by progressive Globalists, is virulently anti-Christian. Our King, whose post included the title Defender of the Faith, ironically bestowed on Henry VIII before the break with Rome, is a lover of Islam. Charles lavishes praise on the Islamic faith, and is even rumoured to have secretly converted (a move which would technically, according to rules still in place regarding the Monarchy, require his abdication).

Likewise in Globalist Britain Christian preachers are subject to harassment and arrest from the authorities in ways that Islamic preachers are not. Employers can ban Christian symbols, but do not ban Islamic or other faith ones. The people arrested and imprisoned for silent prayer near abortion clinics are Christians. When schools change religious instruction or references to avoid offence, it is invariably Christian messages and festivals which are removed from consideration.

But the thing is Britain is not a secular nation.

It’s a nation with a dominant ALIEN religion, Islam, and a dominant NEW religion, Globalist Marxist Progressivism. These two movements are very much faith systems, even if they are both evil faith systems and intellectually absurd faith systems which make the complexities of the Trinity or medieval discussions of how many angels can dance on the head of a needle look eminently sensible.

And here we come back to Pope Francis, or to Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church, who in many ways acted as if he were the 666th Pope of the Catholic Church. Because like King Charles III in Britain, or like Britain generally under Globalist rule, the Pope was an anti Christian.

Which made him, of course, an Anti Pope.

Like Charles, still in some ways considered the symbolic national head of the Church of England above the ArchBishop of Canterbury despite having no daily or formal powers over that Church, Bergoglio was very much a man of faith.

It’s just that the faith that motivated him was not, in any real sense, Christianity. It was an extremely recent, modern alternative to Christianity, in many ways antithetical to Christianity, and certainly opposed to the interests of Christians worldwide. There is an argument that this New Religion derives from a distorted version of Christian lessons, particularly regarding compassion and egalitarian focus on the poor, the marginal, and the “socially disadvantaged”.

Pope Francis was the first Globalist Marxist Progressive Pope. That was his religion.

And it is a parasite religion which infects the mind of the believer with what Elon Musk has called “the woke mind virus”. It is a parasite religion which feeds on the existing institutions and traditions of the West, subverting their purposes, seizing their power, and converting it all to the application of Globalist Marxist Progressive aims.

It has been particularly adroit in doing that with Christian churches and with the Christian language and ethics it actually despises.

In order to understand this we can look at the things that Pope Francis was obsessed with, the things he constantly spoke about, and the things he changed or subverted within the Catholic Church itself. What was he advocating, what was he supporting?

Well, for a start, he wasn’t advocating or supporting Christianity and Christians. In the period of his Papacy Christian communities were under constant attack. As previously referenced, Church attendances in the West were in severe decline, even in very Catholic nations of previously strong faith. Pope Francis did nothing to address that. Islam had entered the West and was rapidly growing. Mosques were replacing Christian churches, and Islam is on course to overtake Christianity.

Throughout Africa, Christian communities are being murdered and persecuted by Islamic fundamentalists. In Kenya, Islamic terrorists regularly massacre Christians. In the Middle East, Christian communities of truly ancient origin have been wiped out.

Pope Francis was an unrelenting ally of Islam and a firm advocate of “inter-faith” initiatives which saw Islamic imams invited to preach from Christian pulpits, even while the Islamic mass murder of Christians across the globe was being politely ignored. Where for much of the last fourteen centuries Christiandom was honest about the nature of Islam, Pope Francis in line with all other believers in the new Globalist Marxist Progressive faith has as a key catechism the idea that Islam is a beautiful and majestic world religion that can easily be accommodated and welcomed in the West or into Christian countries elsewhere.

It’s a fantasy, of course, this accommodating view of Islam. It’s a fantasy most tellingly disputed by the awful fate of Lebanon, a fate which Globalist Marxist Progressives seem determined to repeat everywhere else including in nations like Italy, or France, or Germany or Britain.

Pope Francis spent far more time and effort on defending Islam to Christians than in defending Christians from Islam.

I believe that someone such as myself, an atheist with traditional Christian values, a respect for Christian heritage and faith, and an honest appraisal of the nature of Islam, is far more a friend to Christians than Pope Francis was. I want Christian church leaders to be strong in their own faith. I would like to see a revival of Christian churches. And I want once Christian nations to remember their faith. I’d even love to personally experience the rebirth of that belief.

All this makes me, in many ways, more of a Christian than Pope Francis was. Because Pope Francis was an enemy within, as are many other current Christian leaders. His entire Papacy was devoted to a false creed supplanting Christian values and faith, using a bastardised distortion of Christian language and ethics.

Take the key distortion of Christian compassion, reworked as Globalist Marxist Progressive empathy. Christian compassion is based on the example of the life of Christ. Christ ministered to everyone, regardless of their social status, their wealth, their respect within society. He had compassion for lepers and whores. He humbled himself in tasks devoted to others. He warned against the sin of pride. Christ’s willingness to interact with anyone and show compassion towards them, his ultimate sacrifice on behalf of All Humanity, together with parables such as the example of the Good Samaritan, all place compassion at the heart of the Christian message.

But one should never be fooled into thinking of Globalist Marxist Progressivism is simply a modern version of traditional teaching and the example of Christ regarding compassion. It’s anything but. It uses those examples and those good Christian values for other purposes, pretending it repeats what it actually denies. Why do I say that?

Because the original Christian compassion was very clearly framed. Christ offered compassion and salvation to all Humanity, but this wasn’t an offer without conditions. In order to benefit from the Way, you must actually follow it. The traditional Christian message is that we must recognise the divine in Man, but that the individual Man must also do this himself. We offer kindness to our neighbour or compassion to a stranger, but NOT in total disregard of their actions. The individual neighbour or stranger is still a part of the moral cosmos just like us. A murderer or a thief must REPENT of their actions and forego their repetition, must decide to live as a moral Christian, BEFORE he is considered saved from eternal punishment.

He must become a Christian and live a good, moral life.

What Globalist Marxist Progressivism does is take this universal but conditional compassion and transform it into selective and malign empathy. In the New Faith which has parasitised Christian language and institutions, instead of saying that even the worst of us can be saved by reforming ourselves and becoming moral, we say that the very worst of us are the very best of us.

Instead of warning about pride generally, as a method of self control, this New Faith celebrates Pride excessively, for certain favoured groups, which encompasses the celebration of a lack of self control. Instead of reminding everyone to show a certain degree of humility, we socially reward excessive Pride in public displays of sexual fetish. Where Christ might have indeed protected a homosexual from brutal beatings and bullying, the New Faith pretends today that he would have been firmly on the side of sexual gyrations aimed at children, which I’d suggest is pretty unlikely.

Pope Francis, of course, was a supporter of Pride festivals and LGBTQ+ activism. Under the claim of Christian compassion, extreme perversions far beyond mere homosexuality, sexual links and fetishes that rightly revolt many homosexuals as well as heterosexuals, are in the New Faith things to celebrate and support. Queer Theory, for instance, tells us bestiality and adult sex with children (ie. child rape) are simply unjustly persecuted sexual choices which a ‘free’, ‘open’ and ‘enlightened’ society would treat with less revulsion and more acceptance.

It is this attitude, of excusing what are quite clearly revolting evils on the grounds of alleged compassion, which indicate just how much an extreme of empathy can become a tool of horrific social and psychological damage or an agent of moral and spiritual collapse, in both the individual and in society as a whole.

The Catholic record on child abuse, of course, is not a great one, with multiple scandals of clergy abusing children and the Catholic Church being more interested in concealing these offences for the sake of its reputation than in protecting or supporting the victims of abuse. Pope Francis himself was a close ally of several individuals either involved directly in some of these cases or in superior positions who did nothing about them, although one of the frequent claims of Bergoglio’s supporters was that he was an anti-corruption and anti-abuse Pope trying to oppose this kind of evil. The record, to say the least, is extremely mixed, as it was bound to be in any Pope subscribing to the newer and more malign forms of “empathy”.

Globalist Marxist Progressive Empathy always favours abusers more than victims, and always tends towards supporting evil rather than condemning it.

What were Bergoglio’s other obsessions?

Well there is of course the destruction of tradition. Bergoglio was ruthlessly determined to tear down the oldest liturgies and practices of worship within the Catholic Church. His Papacy was marked by a determined effort to ban various ceremonial and ritual practices, replacing them with new versions. This is of course directly contrary to the idea that the Catholic faith represents the oldest Christian tradition of all, and that the Pope is supposed to be the protector and advocate of this ancient, holy heritage. But it is completely consistent with Marxist attitudes to tradition, ceremony and Christianity.

Multiple commentators on his death have approvingly noted his insistence on humility, on driving an ordinary car, wearing ordinary clothes, continually talking about the poor, and rejecting much of the pomp and ceremony of the Papal role. This again was disguised as a repetition of Christ’s example. But really it was far more modern than that. It was a performative kind of virtue signalling, with the same luxuries reserved in private that were denied in public. There’s an old story of a former British Labour Party senior politician who would be driven in a Rolls Royce by a chauffeur until he reached his Welsh constituency, at which point he would switch to a cheap car he drove himself. Pope Francis had some of that air about his very public displays of humility:

“Known for his strong stance on social justice, Pope Francis was praised for his humility and common touch. He often wore simple clothes and drove an old car, eschewing the opulence associated with the papacy.”

This was not Christian modesty or even a general spiritual disdain for material concerns. It was a specifically political statement in line with the Marxist rhetoric on greed, corporations, and the pursuit of economic progress. Pope Francis was an anti capitalist in the same way teenage Antifa students with designer clothes and expensive laptops are. He had the anti capitalism of a barely informed fifteen year old, the kind that would condemn the idea of increasing GDP as a national advantage or be quick to wax lyrical about oil companies, but was curiously silent about pharmaceutical companies at the height of the COVID scam or about corporate sponsorship of progressive causes and greed oriented reasons for agreeing with Pope Francis himself on open borders.

Bergoglio, of course, felt that one should always show supreme compassion towards migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and illegal immigrants, especially if they were coming from nations and cultures unlikely to show any compassion towards American, British, Canadian, French or German women and children:

“How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized, and migrants! On this day, I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves, or who come from distant lands, bringing unfamiliar customs, ways of life and ideas! For all of us are children of God!"

Again, it dressed itself in Christianity, but was actually Globalist Marxist Progressivism, the fetishisation of the Other, the prioritisation of the asylum seeker above the citizen, or the stranger above the neighbour. The emotive, heedless, evidence free and almost hysterical embrace of the interests of “those who are different from ourselves” at the expense of existing Christians, Catholics and Citizens.

The relentless roll call could go on forever. Pope Francis was a very strong supporter of Ukraine, who had nothing negative to say about the Ukrainian suppression of Russian Orthodox Christianity and despite all his anti capitalism failed to note the role of very corrupt western financial interests in Ukraine or anything negative about Ukrainian oligarchs backing Zelenskyy.

Pope Francis was, with tiresome and soul numbing predictability, also a very firm advocate of Net Zero and Green policies. He issued the first Papal encyclical on “climate change and social justice”, Laudato Si, in 2015. He described climate change as a “structural sin”, a particularly perverse example of Marxist and Christian language meeting each other. He expressed the Cultural Marxist, completely false notion that western developed nations had contributed more to climate change and therefore should pay more to ‘solve’ it. His encyclical was used as a moral buttress to the Paris Climate Change Accords. He didn’t note, at any point, the virulently misanthropic, anti-human underpinnings of most allegedly Green policies, their basis in a view of humanity as a polluting cancer upon the Earth or the Satanic moral consequences of such an attitude.

Nor did his anti capitalism extend to questioning how much Net Zero advocates are profiting from technologies that don’t work.

So if you look at the sum total of things Bergoglio believed in, it’s hard to find any of these things that are specifically Christian at all. All of them are things which represent a post-Christian consensus and a New Faith of what Gad Saad has called “suicidal altruism”. It was a tendency noticed by many more firmly Catholic members of the faith:

While it is somewhat tasteless to celebrate any death, it is equally true that the death of this Anti Pope may provide an opportunity for the Catholic Church to become Catholic again, rather than yet another institution seized by very modern idiocies and hypocrisies.