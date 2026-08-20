People who wrote about Arday’s cheating are now in hiding or issuing grovelling public apologies.

They are clearly afraid that a race grift indoctrinated nutjob is going to kill them.

It’s like a fucking Soviet show trial. Everything that they claim was done to Arday, but wasn’t.

None of the coverage of Arday’s cheating threatened his life, and none of it was untrue.

He chose to take his life because he couldn’t deal with losing the status and fame he had acquired dishonestly. Even in that act he placed himself before others, condemning his family to loss because his vanity and status mattered more to him.

I had a small portion of sympathy at the start.

That’s been completely destroyed by the psychotic actions and behaviour of Arday supporters and the doubling down on the bullshit black supremacism and black victimhood narratives that made his ‘career’ in the first place.

I greatly admire everyone, black or white, who resists this evil bullshit and has the strength of character not to fear the Race Grift Mob.