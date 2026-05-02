I just wanted to say a quick word about the latest ‘Banksy’ stunt in the UK.

I’m not doing so because Banksy is interesting, clever, importsnt or even really an artist in any meaningful way.

Like many people in supposedly creative ‘arts’, and like modern leaders of counties and companies too in the modern world, Banksy is pretty much an inversion of everything he claims to be.

But it’s worth mentioning because of that, and because what people describe as The Culture Wars goes back a lot further than most people think.

The Culture Wars have been raging in ‘the arts’ longer than anywhere else. It was the art would that became loathsome, ridiculous, antithetical to Beauty and sanity, long before Western politics became quite as obviously depraved and self-hating.

Modern Art showed elite degeneration before the education system did, and before popular culture did.

To be specific to Banksy, and for those who aren’t familiar with him, Banksy is the imaginary name of a supposed street artist who has become something of a celebrity. His ‘works’ have had gallery shows and a lot of support from the art world Establishment, and therefore can sell for large sums.

This despite or perhaps because of the fact that all of them are ‘rebel’ graffiti, daubed on walls and streets without permission in acts of ‘artistic’ vandalism. Technically speaking, if Banksy’s graffiti-paintings really are what they claim to be and things which are daubed wherever he pleases, they are criminal acts.

Yet the nation which will hurriedly dispatch the police to bang up 12,000 people a year for social media posts that offend someone or anyone has never seen fit to pursue the nation’s most famous graffiti vandal. Again, in a strictly legal sense and regardless of what the art world values his work at, Banksy must have spent 20 years or so now causing thousands upon thousands of pounds worth, possibly hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of pounds worth, of damage and cost. Pieces that are removed incur a cost to do so. Presumably here and there along the way trespass and similar offences take place as Banksy decorates the world.

There’s never been the slightest suggestion that Banksy might ever be arrested for his graffiti career.

His latest stunt sees a perhaps inevitable expansion of these activities, which remember if he is the ‘subversive street artist’ he claims is to be, must be illegal. In the heart of London Banksy erected a large statue which appeared overnight. It’s composed of some kind of resin, and must weight a fair amount. It’s more than full sized, and stands on a large stone looking plinth which also had to be put in place. The whole thing required cranes and a team of people to erect.

Here is a summary of what happened:

“Banksy has confirmed he is the artist behind a new large-scale sculpture installed overnight in Waterloo Place, central London, between April 29 and 30, 2026. The 25-foot resin statue depicts a suited man striding off a plinth while carrying a flag that covers his face, blinding him as he walks.

The artwork is widely interpreted as a satire on blind patriotism and nationalism, with critics noting the figure’s forward motion without vision. It is positioned in a historic area dedicated to imperial and military monuments, standing near statues of King Edward VII, Florence Nightingale, and the Crimean War Memorial.

Key details include:

Installation : The statue was erected covertly in the early hours of Wednesday morning using a low-loader trailer and crane, with Banksy sharing installation footage on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Official Response : Westminster City Council has protected the sculpture with safety barriers and confirmed it will remain in place for public viewing, calling it a “striking addition” to the city’s art scene.

Context: This is Banksy’s first major public unveiling since March 2026, following a Reuters investigation that identified him as Robin Gunningham, an identity he neither confirmed nor denied.”

There are two parts to this then.

Let’s deal first with the content, the message of the piece.

The statue shows a suited, slightly portly man striding forwards, holding a pole with a flag. The flag billows out, covering his face and blinding him.

Leftists and progressives have been rendered ecstatic by this crass, obvious symbolism. The statue of course suggests that people are blinded by loyalty for flags, by group identity and by nationalism. It’s a very, very crude anti-nationalist point really, a smug moral absolute that represents a level of political awareness arrested at the point that a 13 year old reads Marx, or at least encounters a borderline pederastic leftwing teacher who has a great influence on him.

It’s not a complicated act of symbolism. It’s not a clever one. Indeed, Banksy’s artistic force, such as it is, his immediacy and his ability to delight many people, derives from the soporific shallowness of his observations. What we are being given is a bog-standard slice of contemporary leftism, a truism they all consider unquestionable, presented to them in ‘art’.

It’s the artistic version of a Stuart Lee joke or a Jimmy Kimmel monologue. What it presents is essentially a reflexive sneer that tells anyone leftwing that they are indeed better and cleverer than anyone rightwing. What makes Banksy powerful is that he presents very shallow, very obvious, very reductively false things which his audience already believe very strongly, and they get a jolt of total validating confirmation when they see it.

He presents the shallow smug mind with an image drawn directly from itself, an image that has the exact same smugness and the exact same shallowness. Artistic genius does the very opposite of this-it presents us with something we couldn’t come up with, something utterly unique, something which expresses a truly original vision or talent or insight.

Genius is never familiar. Even if it says something we agree with, it says it in a way we could not think of ourselves. If it’s elements are familiar (and when artists were in touch with the last two thousand years of western culture, very familiar) the thing is still suffused with the life, the soul and the individuality of a real artist. The arrangements are unique, the perspective (in every sense) is startling and something we know, instantly, we could not have created.

Banksy is the opposite of this. His ‘genius’ is a huckster’s genius, a salesman’s, a cynical and fraudulent awareness that he knows how to reflect back the vast emptiness of the people he delights. He’s very similar in this to other British anti-art luminaries such as Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. These people are artists as product, machine and regime sponsored frauds of what daring creativity is, who both use the mass production techniques of an Andy Warhol and similarly evade actual creativity or imagination. But even more than Warhol was, they are themselves synthetic, packaged, presented, commodified and cheap. Their thought and their art is utterly denuded of content.

In this they mirror their consumers. It’s a two way dance of fakery. The mock artist and the mock connoisseurs.

They know virtually nothing. What they do know, is all false. Their politics are mass produced and synthetic. Only the most glaringly obvious lies are attractive to them. They are smug, while utterly devoid of cause. They consider themselves unusually smart, when they never think at all. They have a whole grab bag of sloganised attitudes that substitute for thought, most of which repeat three lines of Imagine by John Lennon and never go any further than that.

And Banksy puts that in front of them. Not as comment on their vacuity, but validation of it. Because he utterly shares it. His pathetic, fatuous art-messaging is intensely predictable fate.

Palestinian and Jewish kids playing together. Policemen kissing protestors. Guns sprouting flowers. Girls with balloons.

The wet dreams of a Left that thinks itself rebellious while being the Establishment. The wet dreams of a Left that supports terrorists while chanting Peace.

Banksy’s style and ouevre is literally a rehash of a rehash. His images look very much like Jack Vettriano paintings simplified and in monochrome, filtered through the mind of an Antifa student. They are instantly familiar not because they tell us something true, but because they refuse to. Vettriano used an art instruction manual as the basis of his works, and was still ten times more authentically creative than a Vettriano reminiscent Banksy.

But one could say that his statue stunt represents an expansion and perfection of his art.

It’s more artificial, more smug, and more fake than anything else he’s done.

Rather pitifully, leftists are delighted to ask themselves how the daring Banksy pulled off such a stunt. In a spectacular example of their gullible stupidity, they think Banksy managed some kind of highly coordinated ‘stealth art’ placement of the thing. In reality of course it’s certain that the operation had the support and connivance of local authorities. It’s simply absurd to think that this was an act of subversion. It was a regime gesture via a regime ‘artist’. Useless as our authorities and police are, you cannot spend hours with heavy equipment and cranes putting a 25 foot ststus up in the most gesvily CCTV’d city on Earth without them noticing it.

They approved it. They no doubt commissioned it.

For here is the second main point. The context.

Bansky’s installation mocking loyalty to a flag comes in response to a working class act of actual rebellion, appealing to real and established symbolism. For several months, people have been raising the flag, placing flags of Saint George and Union Jacks on street furniture, lampposts and the like. This has been a poignant cry of self awareness from a white working class treated with callous contempt and seeing their nation ruined. It has infuriated every leftist in the nation, including the ruling party.

Banksy’s statue expresses the same contempt for this movement as the Prime Minister has voiced. His statue is erected in a London where anti-English gestures are commonplace. His ‘subversive’ act occurs alongside war memorials and famous statues from when Britain was proud of itself. Labour councils, the Labour Mayor, and the Labour controlled Met Police have all condemned the raise the flags movement.

None of this is coimcidental.