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Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
3h

Funnily enough, that silly statue reminds me of the good old days of communists marching through cities with their flags and banners. Marching to nowhere.

Banksy is such a twat - along with those other so-called artists. That whole class of smug gits who think they are better than the rest of us because they are "clever" or "artistic" or "working-class" without ever having worked in their lives and having ponced around in art school or sucked up nonsense getting a pointless degree.

Those "artists" have less talent than Leonardo's toenail clippings!

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
3h

Let's see Banksy try this with a Muslim in full garb being blinded by his billowing robes. Or a suited, obvious politician, walking off the plinth straight into a knife coming at them. Now that would make a statement.

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