The thing I loved most about studying literature, back when I was in academia and wanted to be part of that world professionally, was finding connections and making comparisons. I was good at reading a text and remembering another text at the same time. I could always come up with a similarity, a sympathy, a thread binding one writer to another, or one idea to smother. Occultists and the shamans and wonder workers of primitive cultures believe in sympathetic magic, in one thing affecting another because of qualities they share, of symbolic resonances between two things which may, on the surface, be very different. Sympathetic magic finds and explains hidden similarities, and so does a lot of good literary criticism.

I’m not saying either are ever efficacious, or are always accurate, but both are about finding links between seperate things. Both require an understanding of influence.

In politics the ability to spot connections is just as important. If you are blind to those connections you are incapable of spotting corruption and you are easily directed by others, particularly through whatever propaganda is most pervasive in your environment. You probably still don’t think it’s relevant for instance that COVID measures transferred four trillion US dollars from the working class and the middle class to the billionaire class and to pharmaceutical companies and their stockholders.

But at the same time if you are foolish or unwise or obscenely selective in the connections you spot, if your gaze is directed only towards some and not towards others by your own prejudice or by a manipulator you erroneously trust, then your judgement is as false as that of the utterly blind. This is where you fall for some conspiracy theory or reductive simple explanation or solution that is completely false, and such a selective false vision is the one offered, as a glimpse of total understanding and future utopia, by the most totalitarian ideologies in history.

All totalitarianism claims to have found the source of all evil, which is always of course outside itself. Those prone to the spotting of connections, especially politically and especially when possessed of a sense of their own insightfulness, are the easiest prey for answers that are lies and solutions that are murderous. I say this as much as anything else as a warning to myself, because I’m about to make some very sweeping connections here. I think my connections are accurate rather than conspiracy theory, but I note that Marxists assert the same accuracy, Islam asserts the same accuracy, and Nazis asserted the same accuracy.

All said that they had pulled aside a veil, and presented the world as it really is, with its secret malignancies and hidden influences and guilty parties revealed. All offered Gnostic insight on where evil comes from, and final solutions on how ‘good’ shall triumph. Their answers were always, and still are, delivered in spilt blood….whether they call themselves fascists or anti-fascists.

All that warning description about people who make false connections is offered to you as I make my own, which I do not think are false at all.

Let’s start from where they start, from the core premise of ideologies and movements which I’m asserting are malign.

If you are a classical Marxist, then you want to sweep away modern western civilisation since it’s a system built by capitalism. And clearly you aren’t concerned if people die in the process. Communism has killed over 100 million people, it’s never got into power anywhere in the world without mass murder on the route to power, mass murder after achieving power, or both. Because taking over control of all property and its distribution and putting the Party and the State above all things requires excessive force. There are always going to be people opposed to that. There are always going to be people you are depriving, in the name of sharing. There will always be force backing what you are doing, and you are always going to have to kill to get there. And once the Party has that level of power, there is no force limiting it. The early Marxists were violent psychopaths. Marx was a lifelong useless parasite only sustained by the wealth of others, and made it clear that he expected lots of deaths on the road to the society he wanted, and was fine with that. Lenin was even more coldly precise in articulating that there were no limits on what should be done to achieve a Communist future and that mass murder should be expected and endorsed. Stalin of course undertook both mass murder via a series of purges and used deliberate famines as a tool of control. Mao did the same, only more extensively, making him the greatest mass murderer in history. He’d murdered millions of people through famine and execution even before he’d defeated the Chinese Nationalists and assumed full power. Pol Pot and others operated industrial scale murder factories that, proportionately speaking, wiped out more of their own population than Nazism did when purging Jews, gays, gypsies and political opponents such as leftists, Communists and unionists. Fascism and Nazism both copied all their tactics and methodologies from Communism.

Communism has only ever delivered death.

And yet people today think they can ignore all that. They think they can say ‘that wasn’t proper Communism’ and take Communist measures themselves free of the taint of death and the crimes performed in the name of the ideology they have resurrected. They think a smug perpetual teenager version of sneers and giggles and moral relativism is distinct from the historic murders. It doesn’t work that way. An Ash Sarkar proudly saying “I’m literally a Communist”, despite her adolescent manner, is endorsing 100 million murders. A postwar Marxist historian like Eric Hobsbawm presenting Marxism as a valid historical lens and refusing to condemn its mass murders was, just like Sarkar, endorsing 100 million murders.

If you are a Progressive Leftist you tend to be pretty clear on what you don’t like. We may say there is no logic or clarity of thought behind what they like and dislike, but we can’t say they are ambiguous about it. If you’re a progressive leftist you’ve inherited Marxist disdain for capitalism. You see capitalism as unfair, unjust, exploitative and wicked, a rapacious system designed by the selfish and uncaring. You want it gone. Scrap capitalism. Bring in socialism or ideally full Communism. That’s the only way to get a better society.

At the same time you’ve added some extra areas of concern to the Marxist identification of economic injustice and class consciousness. You don’t think the problem of the source of all evil is just capitalism. You’ve added what you call racial injustice fighting that into the mix. So the problem is that capitalism is a system designed by white racists and supremacists for their advantage at the expense (literal and figurative) of everyone else. You can’t fully understand the evil of capitalism without recognising it’s a white supremacist issue. White people are responsible for modern capitalism and the nation states that thrived on it. The whole culture of white majority nations exists as a capitalist trap designed to preserve the unjust wealth and status of white people. So all of it has to be swept away.

In other words, far from being innocently disconnected from historic Communist crimes, the modern Progressive Leftist laughs about or excuses them and would repeat them entirely, given the opportunity to do so. Far from being more modern and more moderate, he or she has added a whole set of race hate theories into the mix, making it even more murderous and poisonous.

Both Marxism and modern Progressive Leftism, including all the attitudes on sex, gender, family, identity, and race (the whole woke package from trans activism to black supremacism) is saying that EVERYTHING traditional and western needs to be smashed, destroyed, obliterated, to form a better and kinder and more inclusive society. Everything that exists must be pulled down (from statues to constitutions) because everything that exists has been built by oppressors for oppression.

That’s where these people sit, dedicated to the death of the West.

Now if you put one of these modern Marxists or radical progressive leftists in a business suit or political office, and if you let them accumulate wealth and power for themselves as well as the Party, what you get is a Globalist. Globalism is as descended from Communism as Fascism and Nazism and Critical Race Theory are. It is the modern respectable face of extreme leftism, agreeing with sovial radicals entirely on the need to concentrate all power, imprison or kill or enslave all dissenters, and radically and totally transform western civilisation.

It simply replaces a Five Year Plan on Soviet grounds with a Net Zero Plan or a UN Sustainable Development Goal, and it means and tells you that it means “you’ll have nothing and be happy”, just like Communism says as well. All the social attitudes of Globalism and Marxism and modern Progressivism are the same. The street activist and the vast corporation both tell you Black Lives Matter….and white ones don’t. The Globalist attitude to white people, white majority nations, to the westwrn world’s history and success and to the majorities rights and inherited comfort, are the same attitudes of shame, loathing and contempt that radical progressive leftists display. The leftist activist and the corporate executive have now listened to the same Cultural Marxist lessons in the same universities from the same lecturers. Extreme leftist protest groups are overwhelmingly middle class rather than working class, and especially and consistently directly opposed to the interests of the white working class.

If you look at something like Green apocalypse hysteria and who supports that, it’s a luxury belief of the most pampered people divorced from real threats and obsessed with imaginary ones. A climate change protestor is far more likely to be called Julian and to work in academia or teaching than he is to be called Dave and work as a car mechanic or a kitchen fitter. And what they are saying isn’t in opposition to what the business class and the political Establishment and the mainstream media are saying. It’s not rebellious. It’s spoilt….corporate interests have stoked and funded this fanaticism and governments teach it in State schools, weather presenters opine on climate change and the UN tells us we have to radically change our lives because of it. The climate protestor isn’t saying to the powerful do something different. They are saying do what you are doing even faster. It’s not telling truth to power, it’s believing lies from the powerful so fully that you are impatient with the speed of their machinations. Corrupt politicians can’t conduct the wealth transfer of Net Zero fast enough to satisfy the people they have led to believe that these measures are needed to prevent an apocalypse.

The Green theology, like that of Marxism and Globalism, is that white western man built a kind of society that must be swept aside, that everything which came before is worthless, and must be radically transformed. It was horrible, rapacious and polluting, not successful, beneficial and productive. Green apocalypse thinkers will actually be more honest on how fundamentally anti-human this anti-western position really is. They will describe human beings as a cancer on the surface of the Earth, and talk about Nature and the Planet healing when humanity is gone or severely reduced in number. The western capitalist model delivered the highest infant survival rates in history, the highest literacy rates in history, the most extensive protections of individual liberty in history, the greatest degrees of average comfort in history, and the longest average lifespans in history. And this is what Marxists, Globalists and green apocalypse advocates all tell us must be swept away or radically transformed. This is what they say has failed.

Islam says the same, in a theological as well as political context. This is what apparently radically different ideologies have in common. Islam says that everything outside Islam is a failure, a vice, a sin, an abomination. Only in Islam is there peace. Everything else is the House of War, where Muslims are required to vanquish and defeat and enslave non Muslims. Islam has never spread, in its whole history, by persuasion. It’s not an evangelical faith. It didn’t have missionaries and preachers. It had warlords. It didn’t offer enlightenment. It demanded submission. It has always been spread by the sword or by associated tactics of ultimately genocidal intent, such as deliberately outbreeding opposing forces. Palestinians today have the most aggressively barbaric attitudes. They are a terrorist CULTURE, entirely devoted to the eradication of Israel and the Jews. And they have one of the most fecund populations on the planet. Because they are told that they must have many babies to win their perpetual war. Because their mothers are proud to deliver their children as terrorists and ‘soldiers’ dedicated to Death. These are not my words or accusations. They say it themselves. Read the transcripts of Palestinian sons gleefully telling their mothers that they have killed many Jews with their own hands. Watch the mothers say they hope their children die as martyrs for Islam. Or listen to jihadis when they say that they will win because they are in love with Death, rather than Life.

In other words, at the core of Islam is the idea that the most life affirming thing of all, having babies, what should be the most affirming message of life and it’s preciousness and what love looks like in the world….is tied to the service of Death, simply a tactic to produce another killer and more killers than anyone else. Imams tell Muslims to procreate abundantly not to being life into the world, but to being death more readily to non Muslims.

People will of course say that I am taking the words of the extremists as speaking for the whole of Islam, when they do not, but this is the whole of the history of Islam. Every Islamic nation that exists today was once non Muslim, and it was bloody and brutal conquest with the murder or forced conversion of entire populations, not soft persuasion, that changed it from non Muslim to Muslim.

The greatest barrier to the Muslim conquest of the entire world, to bringing the whole of the human race within the Ummah and submission to Allah, has been the existence of the Christian West, which on multiple occasions had to fight to prevent Islamic conquest. Islam is instructed to conquer the world, according to Mohammed and the Koran. It therefore requires total submission of the West. And multiple Islamic leaders said that this should be best achieved by first migrating to the West, settling large populations there, and then outbreeding western populations….a task of total demographic replacement which western politicians have happily facilitated.

How does all this relate to assisted dying and full term abortion?

It relates by both Islam, Progressive Leftism and Globalism all being cults of Death dedicated to the death of Western civilisation.

You can achieve that death by persuasion, to an extent, by Soviet style demoralisation and by Marxist propaganda. If you want to radically transform a society, you can catch youth and brainwash them. This has been done. You can change minds. This is ongoing.

But the quickest way to radically transform a civilisation is to replace the people who form it. It’s more efficient, as a numbers game, to replace rather than persuade. If you have a white majority who would be and are unhappy with the radical changes you want, if you need to force them to submit to your techno-feudal future of effective slavery for them and extinction for the most obstinate refusers, you import a population which shares your desire to destroy that population and make that population submit, as a sometimes quite literal mercenary army of convenience. It’s that imported conqueror who will vote for you, when your native populace starts to resist your plans. It’s that imported conqueror who shares your contempt for your native white populace and their rights and lives and inherited possessions. It’s that imported conqueror who agrees with you that the whole world must come under a single authority.

It might seem that there is no relationship between open borders inviting in Muslim conquerors and Assisted Dying. But there’s a demographic and statistical correlation. It is the white majority who are largely the ones who will be assisted to die. In Canada’s MAID program this is exactly what is happening-white Canadians of European descent are on average over 90% of those being assisted to die. In virtually every region of Canada, from the most to the least white areas, the percentage of those being killed by MAID are disproportionately white, above their level in the population. It’s primarily white Canadians being told by the State that if they are poor, or depressed, or have some ailment or condition or disability, they should kill themselves. United with open borders, this speeds the total demographic shift. Transform the society rapidly, by replacing the people who compose it.

Full term abortion is a little more complex, because it’s equally clear that if whites are the main victims of Assisted Dying in Canada, it’s actually black Americans who have been the main victims of mass abortion in the US. Black rates of abortion are the highest:

In 2022, the abortion rate for Black women was 24.4 per 1,000 women aged 15–44 , compared to 5.7 per 1,000 for White women , meaning Black women had abortions at a rate 4.3 times higher than White women .

Black women accounted for 39.5% of all reported abortions in 2022 , despite making up a smaller share of the overall female population.

This disparity has persisted for decades, with studies showing a Black/White abortion rate ratio averaging 3 to 4 times higher since at least the 1990s.

(From an AI query).

But full term abortion IS targeting your existing populace much more than your recently imported populace and definitely much more than your Muslim populace. The most westernised and secularised ‘Muslims in name only’ are the ones most likely to have abortions, compared to those raised in the most Muslim extremist households, because of that idea that outbreeding the West is a route to conquest. While Muslim Indonesia has an unusually high abortion rate, Muslim fertility speeds demographic replacement and suggests their abortions are less frequent:

“On average, Muslim women in Western Europe have a higher total fertility rate (TFR) than non-Muslim women. For example, in France, Muslim women have an average of 2.9 children, compared to 1.9 for non-Muslim women, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center study.”

In other words the policies of Assisted Dying and Full Term Abortion we are seeing Globalist and Progressive Leftist led nations adopt aren’t disconnected from their equal support for Open Borders and Islamic Conquest, but part of the same package.

The Progressive Leftist or Globalist who backs full term abortion, which is very much the deliberate murder of a fully formed and fully aware baby that would survive otherwise, is as in love with Death as a jihadi is, and is focusing their efforts in encouraging these deaths most on existing western populations rather than recently imported ones.

These seperate policies are therefore united by being focused on Death, on literally extinguishing the demographic majority and statistically replacing them with an imported alternative. Because it’s this that kills western civilisation and the societal norms that would block either total submission to Globalism or total submission to Islam. So long as changing the demographics is a quick and easy means of radical transformation for the whole society, Globalists and Leftist Progressives will support anything that kills off the white majority and claim that this aim is motivated by compassion. That’s why they back open borders AND euthanasia at the same time.

Nothing brings radical change quicker than Death, which of course is the most radical change of all.