Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
3h

All of these death-loving policies, practices, identities, philosophies, and religions are engendered by the Enemy who came to kill, steal, and destroy.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
2h

The pattern is always the same. When you see it, you can’t unsee it. I wish I could force people to read your articles.

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