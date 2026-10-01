Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Bigbullhead's avatar
Bigbullhead
Oct 1

And I still speak to friends and relatives who say Putin is worse than Hitler!! Fucking fruit loops!! He is a nationalist, a patriot and as much as the media says he is the bogie man,we would do well

To have leaders like this in the west!! We have no patriotic duty ,no policing,no policies, law and order is now in the past. Our aspirations have all but gone,your hard earned cash is given way as bribes to the illegals and wastrels, and if you live to retirement euthanasia will be pushed on you because your a burden on society, even though you have contributed more that a lot of others I could mention.Wars hide every debt, government mismanagement.and to that, Russia is not our enemy because it’s a smokescreen while western governments behind closed doors collapse the west!!

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Oct 1

Our worst enemies are internal, the uniparty full of corrupt, inept, narcissists who care for themselves and have no interest in this country or its people.

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