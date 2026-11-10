Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
5h

Wow ! Daniel, what a magnificent piece ! I’m in total admiration and appreciative of your crystal-clear distillation from your wide academic reading and research on decline of civilisation in the west to barbarism and tyranny. What can I add ? Sod-all really except that I see clearly the results of communist evil every day in plain sight. I’m depressed as all but one of my friends have imbibed on anti-Trump propaganda poison and have blamed him for the raised price of fuel and not the evil Islamic psychopaths in Iran and their operatives in the west such as those who flew jet-liners into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon with the fourth intended for Washington foiled by heroic white Americans who paid with their lives. As you imply, and I repeat the saying, that ‘you can vote in Communists (and Islam) but you have to shoot your way out’. The recent attempted coup by Tusk - the E.U. Trojan horse - to seize Poland’s constitutional law would have castrated Poland’s sovereignty in short order with indictment and imprisonment for Poland’s lawfully appointed judges for refusing to bow to E.U. law which would destroy their country and culture.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
6h

Daniel is on fire!

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