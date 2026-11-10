Above: Arthurian legend of course, was ultimately born in a time of despair.

Doom laden predictions of the end of the Western World, somewhat ironically, have a very long history. Oswald Spengler wrote the most famous pessimistic assessment of Western fortunes in two parts, Form and Actuality, which was published in 1918, and Perspectives in World History, which was published in 1922. Only in 1923 were the two gathered together and published as The Decline of the West, or more literally from the original German ‘The Downfall of the Occident’.

One could also easily put Spengler’s work in a genre of Germanic thought, art and literature obsessed with the violent end of things, which ultimately begins in the Norse mythology of Ragnarok, continues through folk traditions and a literary and artistic tendency towards the morbidly depressive, and occasionally flowered into astonishing expressions of artistic genius such as the Gotterdamerung or Ring Cycle of Wagner’s operatic masterpiece. Nor does one need to impugn Wagner himself to realise the powerful allure these Germanic tropes of apocalyptic battle had on many of the leading Nazis. Even descriptions of the end of the 1,000 Year Reich that Wasn’t, such as the 2004 movie Downfall which depicts the end of the Nazi regime and which of course has also spawned a million different political memes, echo Spengler’s title and thesis to some extent.

This, of course, is where the confluence of influence and pessimism, particularly the pessimistic assessment of the fortunes of not just Germany but the entire Western World, becomes complicated, and where nationalism too has been so effectively smeared by its Communist and Globalist detractors. Wagner was creating a powerful, symbolic, mythic artistic work, with no responsibility for what kind of person would subsequently admire and potentially exploit it. The very human themes of the death of a civilisation or the twilight of the gods, the story of a struggle against insurmountable odds or vast malignancy or an entirely uncaring Fate, the entire topic of both individual and cultural Doom, is going to be a powerfully emotive and rich resource for all sorts of people. It can inspire great art. It can give force and resonance and a sort of underlying symbolic and psychological impetus to the thinking of extremists……and it can just as easily be a way to smear accurate assessments, rational concerns, and truth when that truth is looking at the causes of a cultural decline.

Spengler’s thesis was explicitly not just about Germany, one of multiple things distinguishing it from Nazism. His argument applied to the entire Occidental world, namely, the West, and was not a Germanic psychodrama but a cyclical view of hisrory that might just as easily be compared to Mesoamerican myth or organic biology as to German extremism. Indeed, in some ways Spengler’s description of why the West was doomed, while reached through the very Western modes of scholarly historic assessment and dry academic presentation, could be seen as similar to Vedic and Hindu cosmology.

Spengler’s two volume work argued that great civilisations, entire cultures, had a natural lifespan and that history showed a repeated pattern of advance and decline that acted as an inexorable wheel of fate (another powerful potential comparator there, in The Consolations of Philosophy) that would cycle through the same predictable stages before that given culture was crushed and disappeared. The view of hisrory as cyclical was not in any way unique, as I’ve alluded to above, but spans both Western and non-Western mythologies. The interest in the death of societies was not unique either, but a common tragic theme appealing to readers of the Odyssey and film goers of impeccably woke credentials traipsing very recently into cinemas too.

Even historical determinism is not unique to Ragnarok myths, cyclical doom theories, or rightwing pessimism about where society is going. Historical determinism, the idea that Western capitalist society is inevitably doomed, lies at the heart of Communist and Progressive thinking too, the only difference being that in their understanding of this determined and unavoidable fate is a track with only one destination rather than a wheel that will apply to their own Communist society as well. The excuse that you are building the route to Utopia, the excuse that justifies any number of murders and deaths along the way, begins with the idea that the West (capitalism, freedom, whiteness) is going to die anyway (because it’s evil and false) which makes violently killing it off (via political or social Revolution and political violence) ‘justified by history’, or ‘progress’ or ‘social justice’.

I’m sure you’ve had these people tell you that they are on ‘the right side of history’ even as they embrace barbarism, terrorism and authoritarian tyranny.

Spengler’s work stood out because he took what had always been a mythological or religious conception of cyclical hisrory and argued that it was a non-religious, axiomatic, inescapable reality applicable to all cultures at all times. He did this, in terms of the fundamental research, in the highly analytical, purportedly rational and objective manner of academic historical enquiry, and he applied it to the fate of highly advanced, highly developed civilisations in the present. Critics have often focused on the oracular and often poetic tone of his writing, while ignoring that the whole thing was buttressed with very standard academic research and citation. This unique combination of the tone of a prophet and the precision of a historian is what gave the work tremendous force.

Doom was not a story in the past about struggling gods and demigods and monsters. Doom was approaching the most highly advanced civilisation man had created, the most scientifically and technically advanced civilisation the world had ever seen, with a scientifically precise inevitability that simply could not be avoided, mitigated, or refused. The ultimate Black Pill was presented not by solely emotive techniques or popular literature but within the overall compass of serious academic thought, just as something like Schopenhauer’s pessimistic worldview was.

In some ways the long hisrory of works describing the death of the Western world is somewhat reassuring, and we should remember too that many such works have been written not be deep thinkers but by purchased hacks. In 2018 the ludicrous Jonah Goldberg graced (some) bookshelves with his work Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics Is Destroying American Democracy. Goldberg is one of those pretend figures of the Right who transitioned (it seems the best word, there is something very Trans about the process) seamlessly from warning about Liberal Fascism to full blown TDS hatred of populism, nationalism and Trump which was indistinguishable from the ‘liberal fascism’ he once described.

The problem in terms of assessing where we are seriously is that most modern commentators are already purchased, or available for purchase, meaning that the kind of bizarre transformations we have seen in figures like Goldberg are the standard, rather the the exception. This applies just as much to people that Goldberg would sneer at as it does to Goldberg himself, given that it is the truth behind the entire phenomenon of the ‘Woke Right’ as well.

Goldberg represents the RINO route of purchase, whereas Tucker Carlson represents the Qatari and Muslim Brotherhood route of purchase, but the destination delivered is identical. Both Goldberg and James Lindsay have somewhat accurately identified the similarities between the ‘Woke Right’ and the ‘Woke Left’ and recognised the shared use of identity politics and grievance arguments, without of course recognising that some identities are real and some are fictive, and some identities are being oppressed and some are not. Lindsay cannot parse these things accurately because he is a classical liberal Centrist whose instinct is always to find an equivalence or a parity between what the Left and the Right do (conveniently leaving his position as the only non-extremist one). Goldberg once parsed these things accurately, acknowledging that the worst crimes of the ‘Right’ actually came from Leftists (with Fascism and Nazism as off-shoots of Communism) but is, ultimately, a total hack who has completely trashed his own earlier insights.

From Spengler onwards, anyone prepared to look at Western decline and the approaching end of western civilisation seriously has been accused, themselves, of extremism. Or rather, anyone looking at westeen decline and wishing to propose ways to reverse it has been considered an extremist, whereas everyone actively speeding that decline has been considered respectable and moderate. If you read Spengler and picked a leftwing extremist solution, you were considered (first in academic and intellectual circles and then thanks to the expansion of university indoctrination much more broadly) noble and enlightened. But if you accurately cited some of the reversible socialist, Communist, progressive etc policies very definitely making decline happen, you were a bigot and, after 1945, a Nazi (including if, like Enoch Powell, you had served throughout World War II against the Nazis).

Leftist recognition of Western decline was perfectly fine, even while they made it plain they would use violence to speed that collapse and even while they made it plain that their hatred of the West is pathological. Thoroughly poisonous Globalist mixtures of pessimism (the Western World and the nation state are finished) with Utopianism (if we import enough people from the Third World and hate ourselves enough the perfect multicultural society will inevitably arise) are absolutely fine too. When John Major opined that Britain would never be a serious power again and on that basis justified destroying individual liberty and national sovereignty by extreme Europhile actions submitting to the unaccountable EU, he shared the authentic voice of British postwar managed decline and, in agreeing with Spenglarian views regarding the fate of the West, busily enacted the moves which speed such prophesies into existence. That, despite being antidemocratic and ideological, was considered moderate. When Trump dared to suggest that the USA could be great, and actively took measures to ensure it, that was cast as extremist.

Way back in 1940, in a private letter, we have an astonishing quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald, who I rate as the greatest US writer of his period (above all of the usually cited alternatives) who wrote this:

“I don’t think I ever quite recovered from him. He and Marx are the only modern philosophers that still manage to make sense in this horrible mess”

Fitzgerald was talking about Spengler and the influence of The Decline of the West on his short masterpiece novel, The Great Gatsby. More clearly than anywhere else in US literature this quote illustrates the relationship between Doom thinking and Communist success. The Great Gatsby is a really beautifully constructed book. Every line is precise, glittering, tight. It has no sprawl, no verbiage, no unnecessary word and it achieves this precision better than Hemingway, the great advocate of conciseness, ever did. It does this without losing any poetry. There is not a scrap of waste in that book. Every line builds to the end in a meaningful way. It is suffused with emotion and feeling, without an inch of bloat or waffle. It sums up an age and makes the hackneyed cheesiest kind of story there is, a failed romance, something powerfully reflecting a whole culture and an entire decade of history. It’s more lyrical and serious than Faulkner and more economical and controlled than Hemingway.

And, politically, it’s idiotic. Just like Fitzgerald himself. It’s an intensely moving story that delivers, underneath the love story and threaded through the philosophical melancholy of impossible dreams and aspirations compared with finite and possible achievement, an anti-capitalist Marxist textbook. The rich are all monsters and the poor are all dreamers. Success is unearned, and entirely inherited. Gangsters prosper, but heroes die unmourned. Life is a meaningless party, and love a cruel self-deception, and friendship a rare and compromised gift that doesn’t save anyone. Life is struggle without hope, and the shining city on the hill is just a delusion. America is rotten at its core, and money is the reason.

Gatsby, of course, is doomed, as America heading to the Wall Street Crash was. What is there in the wreckage that the compassionate narrator finds, other than loathing for the wealthy?

And it was written by a man who could write, in 1940, without the realisation of George Orwell in 1945’s Animal Farm, as if Marx was the solution to Spengler. First the despair, then the ‘Hope’. How often are the worst messages of the Left promises of hope? How often do their vilest representatives invoke Hope as a suitably nebulous offering one must purchase through the death of Liberty? Obama did this, Blair did this, Kamala did this, Burnham did this, Mamdani did this, El-Sayid did this. Always the offer of hope, always the declaration of care and compassion, with poison in the cup. Fitzgerald was thinking like Walter Duranty, the New York Times correspondent who covered up and downplayed Stalinist atrocities. At the time Duranty was lionised on his expertise on Russia. Doomerism followed by false hope has a very long history not of supporting the Right when it goes mad….but of supporting the Left when it does so.

Today, it would take Duranty level or Fitzgerald level foolishness to not be worried about the fate of the West. In fact, not worrying is perhaps the thing which is most mandated, most enforced, and most common. You must not worry about mass immigration and open borders-if you do so, you are a Nazi. You must not worry about white Replacement even if it is patently real-that’s much more obviously you being a Nazi even if your only wish is for the safety and survival of your children. You must not worry about unjust race based preferment and advantage through DEI and ESG policies-that is once again you being a Nazi. You must not worry about the denigration of your entire culture and your ancestors and your skin colour-that is you being a Nazi. You must not object to children or women being raped by third world migrants-again, that makes you a Nazi. And you must not worry about alien cultures, values and people that are deeply hostile to you being welcomed and preferred in ways that ruin your life-again, such concern makes you a Nazi.

Nor must you ever notice that hating Jews and demanding total State power is happening whenever the ‘moderate’ and ‘respectable’ and ‘caring’ people of the Left have power.

You ARE allowed to worry about the cost of living, the price of gas, the way life is steadily getting worse-but only if you blame these things solely on the policies and people least responsible for them, and not on the long term architects of them or the foreign and domestic enemies who create and exploit them. There is no inherent logic to these allowed and disallowed worries save the inexorable logic of which damage the West (allowed) and which protect it (not allowed). You must for example worry about the cost of an Iran war that prevents the US being hit by nuclear missiles, but not worry about the cost of a Ukraine war that could prompt the US being hit by nuclear missiles. You must worry about an ally going too far in defending itself (the insanely and falsely accused Israel) but you really must not worry about an ally doing far too little to defend itself (NATO nations, and all of Europe and the UK in terms of both military defence and protection of borders).

Is your concern largely fictional? (white racism, white supremacism, the Far Right, microagressions, maths being racist, ‘trans genocide’, the ‘Gazan Genocide’, the Evil Jews Controlling Everything, Trump being a dictator, you being oppressed because you have purple hair or can’t get a job that pays you very well to not actually work?)….then your concern is legitimate.

is your concern urgent, immediate, and confirmed by objective reality? (Declining birth rates, leftist political extremism, actual Communists and Jihadists being elected, media dishonesty, Globalist removals of democratic choice, accountability and freedom of speech, progressive fanaticism, black crime rates, people burning down France)? Then your concern is illegitimate.

Pessimism and despair isn’t a problem for the new regimes that rule us. It is helpful to them. But as with all things, the pessimism must be directed where they wish. The despair must prompt you to hate those who oppose them, and allow you to vote against those likely to solve the underlying issues by addressing their real causes. Hysterical despair is a tool of control, while rational despair might actually prompt rebellion. The first is encouraged and the second is mocked. The first is ‘moderate’ and the second is ‘extremist’.

Rationally, we cannot avoid recognising that the West is almost dead. It hasn’t been, as Gad Saad sometimes asserts, solely a matter of suicidal empathy. It hasn’t been, as Jonah Goldberg absurdly supposed, the fault of whites remembering they have an identity, or the fault of Donald Trump trying to restore success. It has not been a suicide except on the part of the most brainwashed elements of the citizenry, who will indeed vote for their own extinction (a British former diplomat came up with a wonderful historic reference phrase for the instinct of the British Establishment to give gifts to the enemies of Britain when he called it Danegeldism).

It has been a murder more than a suicide, because until very recently most of the majority would not have voted for it.

But are we dead yet?

It must be very close. The patient must be near terminal. The last major sign of actual life was the Trump administration, which while it still exists, sounds pretty defeated at the moment. Trump’s own messages are mixed. Appointing Stephen Miller is a strong and defiant move. Cutting aid to Israel and talking about deportations having gone too far are both weak and worrying moves. Elsewhere, populist polling surges mean nothing unless they translate into rightwing governments that will force through rightwing policies. The suspicion is that there is no voting our way out of this. The ‘wrong’ vote won’t be allowed.

And how many more ‘new voters’ will Democrats be able to miraculously discover and register in the next two years?

The central quandary is that two somewhat contradictory thinga are true at the same time, which are:

The measures needed to save the West are obvious, would work, and could be enacted by anyone with sufficient will to do so. It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone wanting to enact those measures getting into power, and being allowed to enact them when in power.

And we have a third point that strengthens the 2nd and weakens the first:

The public may be too soft, stupid, brainwashed and controlled to endure any short term pain needed to deliver any long term salvation.

Communism can always offer instant solutions. Welfarism is a socialist poison, a drug, that hooked populations on dependent thinking, destructive behaviour, and crippling entitlement. It also hooked governments on debt, patronage of client groups, and fiscal irresponsibility. The population of the welfare society may now be incapable of choosing the path that appears hard in the short term but which leads to a golden future. They will prefer, inherently, the path that appears easiest while it leads them into a stinking bog from which nobody escapes alive. Governments similarly may now be incapable of risking the voter reaction to a policy that is absolutely correct but which brings a negative response (like fighting Iran).

The voting public may be like a crying child that refuses necessary medicine, as much as they are indoctrinated, conditioned drones incapable of seeing anything outside of media and alternative media presentations.

The sheer numbers may be against any recovery too. What percentage of the Western populations are irrecoverably delusional leftists? What percentage are always useless Conservatives who can perceive things that are wrong but can never conceive of accepting the measures that would change these things? What percentage are directly corrupt agents who profit individually from destructive policies and measures? What percentage are never integrated and never going to integrate illegals, migrants and foreigners who have no loyalty to the nation they are living in? What percentage of the vote is fraudulent?

In the US midterms according to subsequent analysis the only demographic that voted against Communism, Jihadism and national self destruction was white males. Trump previously did better than any modern Republican with the Latino and Black vote, but the second of those was still very, very Democrat even at Trump’s best performance.

The US still has a lot of acquired wealth. It takes time to run through and destroy that. But look at California. Look at tent cities. Look at Chicago. A thing can keep running when it’s more and more worthless. It can be effectively dead as a place of freedom, actual hope, Americanness, enterprise and honesty. It can be a third world enclave with third world corruption, like a cancerous tumour on the body of the nation (like the Somali fraud centres of Minnesota or the Muslim dominated Michigan). It can be Macron’s Paris or Sadiq Khan’s London and still physically there.

But in any real sense it’s no longer ‘the West’. The people, the values, the look….have all become non-Western. Knowing that demographics shape this is another one of those allowed and disallowed things. You are allowed to know demographics shape politics if you are deliberately importing people to destroy the West and then promising those imported that you will steal from everyone else to .hand them unearned advantage. But you can’t recognise that this is happening and you can’t oppose it happening because, if you do, you are a Nazi.

So for example you can say that white people vote Right in a horrified and disparaging, racially contemptuous way from the perspective of the Left. But if you even acknowledge that not whites are voting Left on racial lines because the Left corruptly favours them, you are a racist. The two things are the same fact approached from opposite directions, but only one direction of travel is allowed.

The West is already dead in every area where whites are the racial minority, and every area too where leftist whites outnumber non leftist whites. Immigrant groups cannot be relied upon to ever vote for the policies the West needs to recover. Leftist whites can’t either. Except perhaps with one proviso from outside the US.

I mentioned Bukele in my last article. Bukele, obviously, is not white. Of all things, he is of Palestinian descent. That is, the most anti Western background it is possible to find. The very background that defines some of the very worst migrants to the West, and perhsps the most sociopathic terrorist culture on Earth. Yet Bukele has saved El Salvador from both Communist ‘solutions’ and street gangs and drug cartels. In Haiti, he is currently with 2,000 troops doing more good than 13 years of UN presence and ‘help’ has. He is loved in El Salvador. Even thousands of Haitians welcomed him. He is at present the most successful and popular advocate of very right wing actions in the world.

There is a way that works. It’s been done. It’s still active. Thus far, it’s not been reversed and it’s not been timid. And it’s not been white either.

That Gotdian knot? We can’t get in. We can’t stay in. The system is riddled with enemies. Everything we want to do gets blocked. Our virtues and freedoms are exploited to let our enemies win. If we get in, nothing changes, or great achievements aren’t even noticed because the other side controls the media. The public can’t take a little pain for a huge gain.

Alexander proved it. Bukele does too.

The sword is mightier than the knot.

If the West is dead, it’s because it won’t pick up the sword. Is it caught in stone, like Arthur’s Excalibur, or do we just refuse to use it? This is neither a rhetorical nor a metaphorical question, nor am I asking those who are rightwing to go out onto the streets and randomly assault someone (I’ll leave that approach, still, to the Left). It is both the physical sword and the spiritual sword that I’m referring to, the sword of the spirit as well as the sword with a blade. It seems to me that one must have the will to survive and the willingness to do what is needed to survive, first of all. It seems to me that we need a leader with that will which passes the boundaries set by his enemies….and Trump was not there. But Bukele is.