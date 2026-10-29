On Wednesday, October 28th 2026, a week long trial concluded at Southwark Crown Court with a guilty verdict against Tommy Robinson. The case under consideration was a claim of harassment by Robinson of two Daily Mail journalists (Andrew Young, technically a freelancer but whose critical anti-Robinson article published in the Mail lies at the heart of this case, and Jacob Dirnhuber, the Daily Mail editor).

The foundation of the case and a proper understanding of it though goes back further than the actions Robinson took which, according to the verdict given, harassed and endangered these two journalists. The verdict means that Robinson can face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, which continues a long pattern of alternating periods of freedom and imprisonment since Robinson first became a public figure criticising first Muslim grooming gang rapists and, subsequently, the effects of mass immigration, open borders and asylum policies.

In his comments to the jury, Mr Justice Cavanagh (the judge) explicitly told them:

"This is not a trial about or an assessment of the defendant's political views."

For those still functioning under the misapprehension that we live in a modern democracy where the justice system applies the same laws in the same way to everyone, this statement could be used to support their trust in the integrity of our legal system and judicial verdicts.

But for those who have been paying any attention to the treatment of Robinson over more than a decade of repeated legal judgements against him, the representatives of the State’s judicial authority telling us (or the jury) that the case is non-political evokes more of a bitter smirk than a sigh of relief. The fact is that there has been an extreme official alacrity to prosecute and punish Robinson which commenced as soon as he showed the ability to mobilise large numbers of supporters against the sins of officialdom itself and against the injustices flowing from the State’s actions (and lack of action) regarding Muslim, immigrant and asylum seeker crimes.