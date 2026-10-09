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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Oct 9

Excellent article Daniel. The islamification of this country is real and Labour councils and the government are subservient to Islam. 5 pillars and the Muslim brotherhood need kicking out now !

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Right Times with Kathy Gyngell's avatar
Right Times with Kathy Gyngell
Oct 9Edited

A brilliantly researched, devastatingly illuminating and important article Daniel - it needs reading by anyone concerned - not least Robert Jenrick himself - about these matters about which they need to raise questions in Parliament. Why is Five Pillars allowed - as you ask - to protect Labour/the government, or us?

It deserves sharing as widely as possible. I will restack with this comment and highlight in my WIR on Sunday, and, if you give me permission, repost on Right Times in 4 or 5 days time.

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