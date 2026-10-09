Above: Mozzam (also spelt Moazzam) Begg, the Al-Qaeda trained terrorist and former Guantanamo detainee. Tony Blair begged for his release. Today, an Islamic media organisation Begg is affiliated with called Five Pillars brings police complaints against critics of Islam…..who also happen to be critics of the Labour Party.

Islamic activists are now trying to silence sitting MPs who criticise Islam. That would be bad enough.

But the real question may be is how much the Labour Party, the British State and the UK intelligence services have gone soft on Islamic extremism not out of ideological insanity or a cynical need for Muslim votes…..but because they can use these extremists against their own political opponents.

On October 6th Reform Party Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick MP appeared on the Dan Wootton Outspoken programme. On that show he said this:

“Radical Islam is a threat to everything that we hold dear in this country. That it has to be fought and destroyed. It has to be eradicated from our country. And that we can’t allow the creeping Islamification of the United Kingdom…..

The Islamification of this country is one perhaps the greatest threat to our way of life right now……

Wearing the burka, Shari’ah courts, hate preachers. End every one of these as quickly as possible, then maybe we’ve got a fighting chance of saving our country from going down the same path as France has clearly gone down.”

Every word of the above is true.

We are seeing the truth of it in France. We have seen the truth of it in now countless Islamic terrorist atrocities. We saw the truth of it in the mass rape of white children by Muslim men in Britain.

And of course we see the truth of it in the Labour Party and the Green Party aligning with Islamic supremacism and extremism, covering up and excusing and ignoring Muslim crimes, terrorism and rape culture, and being dependent on Muslim block voting in key constituencies wherever large Muslim populations have settled in the UK.

We see it in public displays of Islamic dominance or extremism as Al-Quds marches allowed by Sadiq Khan, the Muslim Mayor of London, and by large Muslim festivals and celebrations taking over public spaces in parks and squares in London, Birmingham and many other places.

We see it in the King repeatedly acting as a propagandist and promoter of Islam, in Parliament hosting exclusive Islamic events, and in Prime Minsters issuing public State broadcasts praising and defending Islam or celebrating Islamic holidays.

And of course we see it increasingly in laws and Islamophobia definitions that work to make it illegal to tell the truth about Islam and Islamification and to question, criticise or mock Islam.

In response to Jenrick’s comments a complainant submitted an online report asking the Met to assess if Jenrick’s remarks breached Part 3A of the Public Order Act 1986 regarding the stirring up of religious hatred.

This order has been used repeatedly to chill free speech, harass British citizens for their opinions, and arrest and imprison people who have NOT called for violence or advocated violence. Over 60,000 people in the UK have been harassed by police investigations, intimidated and shamed by the police, and arrested in put in prison over the last five years with Part 3A of the Public Order Act working in partnership with subsequent legislation on ‘protected characteristics’ and ‘vulnerable groups’ being used to enact de facto blasphemy laws focused on protecting Islam from criticism.

A separate submission asked the Prevent programme to evaluate if the cumulative framing of his comments constituted extreme right-wing ideology. The Prevent Strategy, it has been previously revealed, identified a whole host of entirely innocent things as indicators of far right wing ideology, including everything from watching popular train journey TV shows to enjoying the countryside or stating that immigration levels are too high.

The Islamic pressure and propaganda group Five Pillars, which is heavily active online, are behind the complaint. Five Pillars was founded in 2013 and describes itself as “the largest English language Muslim news site in Europe, Australia and the Americas" offering “news, opinion and analysis-based website which concentrates on British Muslim news." The current editor of Five Pillars is Roshan Muhammed Salih.

Salih is a former schoolteacher who became a career journalist. Over 28 years he has worked for Al Jazeera, ITV, Channel 4, and the Discovery Channel. He also worked as London head of news from 2007–2012 for Press TV, an Iranian State funded news outlet tasked with spreading pro-Iranian propaganda to the West. This working history shows the way supposedly mainstream British news organisations dovetail their hiring of Islamic journalists with State funded Arab outlets like Al Jazeera and Press TV, even when the Muslim States involved are key sponsors of Islamic terrorism.

Protecting Our Democracy from Coercion, a 2024 UK government report on extremism, identified Five Pilars as an organisation which has “expressed support for an Islamic caliphate, Sharia penal codes and physical jihad" and "repeatedly abused and intimidated Muslim liberals, counter-extremists, and human rights activists."

Despite being identified in that government report as an extremist group that publicly supports jihad and Islamic conquest, British authorities have taken no action against Salih and Five Pillars and are today allowing them to bring ‘hate speech’ and ‘Islamophobia’ complaints to the police regarding an MP stating truthful things about Islamic extremism.

Salih himself has publicly stated that he supports the Taliban government of Afghanistan, which of course is a government formed from an extremist terrorist insurgency and a government which believes in fundamentalist Islamic rule including the brutal suppression of women and non-Muslims. The Taliban that Salih admires recently legalised sexual slavery, in accordance with the actions and life of Mohammed and with justifications for sexual slavery in the Koran. It is not a great leap from these positions to assume that the editor of Five Pillars believes that the Muslim men who gang raped white British children were simply exercising the same rights Muslim males possess according to the Koran and that they enact in Afghanistan too. Five Pillars content has included Salih co-hosting a webinar with convicted Islamic terrorist Mozzam Begg.

Begg is a British Muslim who grew up in Birmingham, ran an Islamic bookshop in the UK, but developed a habit of going of a road to fight for Islamic fundamentalist groups. He fought in the Bosnian war follwing the disintegration of Yugoslavia, and attended Al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He was arrested in 2002 in Pakistan and handed to US authorities, who held him at first Bagram and then Guantanamo for three years as a known Al-Qaeda terrorist. Begg was released after UK Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair personally intervened and begged the US to release the ‘British’ terrorist. In 2012-13 he again attended terrorist training camps, and was arrested in the UK in 2014 and held at Belmarsh Prison for seven months on terrorism charges, but released when it was revealed that MI5 had known about and even approved his visit to terrorist training camps.

This suggests of course either an attempt to turn Begg into an intelligence asset or UK security and intelligence service complicity in Islamic terrorist activities. It is highly suspicious given the current Labour government’s supine acceptance of Five Pillars activities, Tony Blair’s personal intervention in Begg’s release, and the Five Pillars targeting through British State Islamophobia definitions and State assaults on free speech of people who are BOTH critics of Islam AND opponents of the current government.

If one were cynical, we might ask if extremist Islamic groups like Five Pillars are tolerated with the express purpose of allowing the Labour government and the British State it controls to go after their political opponents in an out-sourced manner? Is there a quid pro quo of allowing Islamic extremists to spout dangerous rhetoric and terrorist adjacent propaganda in return for those groups then bringing police complaints against Labour’s political opponents? At the very least, the failure to curtail the extremist activities of Five Pillars is glaring, and contrasts strongly with other draconian actions in a system that ludicrously allows Muslim supporters of terrorism to bring police complaints against MPs who criticise Islam.

It’s still likely that the extremist Islamic activists and terrorist apologists of Five Pillars will lose their case against Jenrick or that it won’t proceed any further. It’s just as likely that no action will be taken against Five Pillars for its advocacy of Islamic extremism. Whether the case against Jenrick proceeds will tell us how bad the complicity of the State with Islamic conquest has become, and also how urgently they need to remove Reform. But the pattern of complicity is too deep and has been active for too long to think that the Labour Party or the Uzk intelligence services actually want to prevent Islamification. The evidence is quite clearly that they are themselves working toward it in some ways even more assiduously than groups like Five Pillars are.

You don’t go from a Labour PM begging the US to release a Muslim terrorist to a Labour government and UK policing eagerly arresting those who criticise Islam or allowing near-terror groups to make complaints about rival MPs without some degree of conscious decision there, without some actual and real and horrifying realisation that the terror groups and the mainstream party share a key aim.

It’s not just the Muslim radicals who want the Islamification of Britain and the police to arrest anyone who criticises Islam. For some hideous reason, even deeper than cynical block voting, Labour want it just as much as Roshan Muhammed Salih does.

One shouldn’t forget, either, that Reform MPs and leaders face far more direct terrorist threats than free speech targeting complaints to the police about them. On July 8th 2026 Anne Widdecombe was bludgeoned to death by a fanatical leftist, while this month it has been revealed that the same man targeted Nigel Farage.

Can we expect a leftist indoctrinated police force, an Islamic aligned government that see Reform as a bigger threat than Islamic terror affiliate organisations such as Five Pillars, and an intelligence service that approves visits to Al-Qaeda training camps….to protect them? Or us?