“After we came out of the church, we stood talking for some time together of Bishop Berkeley’s ingenious sophistry to prove the non-existence of matter, and that every thing in the universe is merely ideal. I observed, that though we are satisfied his doctrine is not true, it is impossible to refute it. I never shall forget the alacrity with which Johnson answered, striking his foot with mighty force against a large stone, till he rebounded from it, ‘I refute it thus.'”

The above passage, which occurs in Boswell’s Life of Dr Johnson, is one of the most well known anecdotes in philosophy, a discipline not necessarily over-loaded with pithy or even mildly amusing examples to draw on. It’s been cited both positively and negatively. For a certain kind of reader, Johnson’s point is well made and one that could apply to all manner of ivory tower theorising. In this view of the moment described here, Johnson represents the pragmatic man, the practical, clear eyed, eminently sane individual confronted with over-intellectualised nonsense.

But in philosophy itself, Johnson’s practical refutation of philosophical idealism is taken to have been in error, an example of both bad faith argumentation and a form of response which itself creates a new category of logical fallacy. Philosophers assert that Johnson’s response is merely a gesture, and not an argument. It doesn’t deal with any of the points raised by Berkeley and merely suggests they are absurd without proving how they are absurd. Thus the moment becomes the logical fallacy of the appeal to the stone, argumentum ad lapidem, which “dismisses an argument as untrue or absurd without providing further argumentation”.

To me this represents the moment where rationalism and logic defeats itself, because Johnson was right. There are things which are self evident, and reality is the first of them, for whether or not perception of reality is accurate, the existence of reality is accurate.

Bishop Berkeley has worked his way towards a philosophy that disputes the existence of an objective, material reality. He has said that since everything we claim to perceive can be reduced to sensations, qualities and feelings which exist in our minds, then there is no proof that any external reality, beyond our perception of it, exists at all. Everything we see, hear, touch, taste etc is received through senses that may be inaccurate and understood by a mind that might not be referencing anything external to itself. Everything we know is known by the mind, therefore might not everything be merely in the mind, might the whole universe be nothing but ideal, rather than material, internal rather than external?

In some ways this Berkelian idealism is an early precursor of modern philosophical speculations that ponder whether we live in an actual reality or some form of artificial simulation. The Simulation Hypothesis has been expressed in various forms by a wide range of people and posits that we exist in what is actually a highly advanced computer simulation. The concept that objective reality and the material world is a false one is not in the least bit novel and can be found to different degrees in various religious traditions as diverse as Hinduism, Buddhism and Gnostic Christian mysticism, but modern technological advance has added the reality of a specific type of technology underpinning this sense that the material world is not as fully ‘real’ as it might first appear to be, as well as the revelations from advances in physics pointing to some bizarre contradictions at the sub-atomic level and the understanding that matter and energy are in many ways the same thing.

Discussing the nature of reality and whether the material, generally objective perceivable world is a fake or artificial construct is territory that can lead us into some pretty obvious intellectual dead-ends, whether we begin that discussion from a religious or a supposedly scientific perspective. It is territory that encompasses for example some of the soppiest, laziest and least intellectually stimulating areas of spiritualist and self-help charlatanism, the hippy consciousness of trite Deepak Chopra level homilies. At the same time in the hard sciences you can end up with equally fruitless speculation and entire careers devoted to mathematically buttressed concepts that eventually turn out to be completely false.

Nevertheless its an area of discussion that simply cannot be avoided if you want to understand the modern world. And it is a deeply rewarding intellectual field if you navigate it with some sense of internal logic and consistency and some genuine desire to seek truth. Neither popular culture nor political contest escapes the issues and controversies that arise from not just the Simulation Hypothesis but from related and similar forms of scepticism regarding reality itself or contest regarding the authenticity of understanding held by competing visions of the world.

In popular culture in the 20th century the person who spent the greatest amount of time and effort and showed true genius in working through the ramifications of False Reality scenarios was not a physicist or a philosopher, and certainly not a theologian or a politician. Nobody devoted more thought to the questions of ‘what is reality’ and ‘is our reality, real’ than the science fiction author Philip K. Dick, whose influence on our culture is out of all proportion to the number of people who have actually read his works or watched the film and series adaptations of those works. I’d personally suggest that Dick and Lovecraft are the two most influential writers of the 20th century in any sphere, a reality only acknowledged within pop culture and the geek subculture of genre horror and science fiction enthusiasts but which I will state here encompasses all literature of the 20th century.

I am seriously telling you that these two writers are more influential and have had a bigger societal impact than any literary Nobel winners or critically acclaimed literary fiction writers, but more importantly, than any non-fiction political writers either. That’s not a proposition I’m going to extensively articulate and defend here, but its one I raise as it links to the importance of questioning reality and the history of questioning reality as a defining determinant of modern political discourse and modern social struggle.

Both Philip K. Dick and H.P. Lovecraft stories begin with the assumption that perceived reality is fake, historical truth is hidden, false or compromised, and what we experience as normative reality is either imposed on us by external deceivers, clung to by us as a comforting illusion, or in many cases the only way we can preserve our sanity and build and live within social systems without succumbing to insanity and despair. In Dick characters find their reality is a simulation, a fake, a non Platonic shadow on a wall or a mediated reality akin to living in a TV show. In Lovecraft there is a scale of reality that can best be described as a horrific, cosmic indifference to the fate of mankind where every moral and physical truth we have is inherently trivial. But for both of these writers the entire imaginative process begins in case after case with the understanding that this world is a false one.

And the difference between this and earlier thinking is that this sense of material falsehood is not something we should strive towards because it represents ascension above selfish concerns and striving towards God (the religious mystic tradition), nor that it represents deep examination, enquiry and understanding of the world that begins to perceive the substrata of reality (the scientific rationalist tradition) but almost something we should probably avoid (Dick) or absolutely be terrified of (Lovecraft) because the illusion is actually more livable for most of us than an excess of understanding is.

That final part is presented in two Matrix movie moments-the ‘I’d rather eat imaginary steak that tastes good’ scene and the ‘we tried a perfect world and your minds rejected it’ scene.

The Simulation Hypothesis was not academically discussed (the name didn’t exist and computing didn't exist) when Lovecraft was writing or even when Philip K.Dick was writing. The Harvard Mark I was created in 1944, and The Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC) was completed in 1945. Dick saw enough technology in the early home computing era to obviously give his speculations a firm real tech basis and for computer generated artificial reality to be garnering real world research interest. But even there he died in 1982, fully 21 years before Nick Bostrum wrote a paper in 2003 that is often cited as the foundation text of the Simulation Hypothesis. With the technology-philosopher Bostrum we come full circle back to Bishop Berkeley:

“He also explores the concept of the extended mind, which suggests that our minds are not confined to what goes on inside our skulls but include our surroundings, objects, actions, and even digital devices.

Bostrum's views on AI have influenced many leading figures in the tech industry, including Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

In addition to his work on AI, Bostrum has also considered the ethical implications of AI in various contexts, such as the potential use of AI in jury systems and the implications of AI on personal identity and memory.”

The extended mind concept, blurring as it does the boundary between the inner and outer worlds, is exactly the technological realization of the issue with Bishop Berkeley’s idealist philosophy that Dr Johnson was demonstrating. Berkeley used rationalist Enlightenment philosophy to assert that the whole external world is ideal, a matter of mind, whereas thanks to modern technology the same confusion of boundaries occurs with philosophers positing that ‘me’ might also be ‘my internet presence’, ‘my social media’, ‘my Cloud’ or ‘my mobile device’.

Lovecraft’s cosmic horror is not ordinarily linked with any of this, I should hasten to add, but if you look at something like The Matrix films you can discern the connection I’m making. The Matrix idea that we live in a simulated computer reality while alien or robotic entities feast on us has, quite obviously, horror elements as well as science fiction ones. And it shares directly with Lovecraft the idea that the cosmic ‘real reality’ is composed of unknowable aliens inimical to human interests not necessarily out of moralistic difference (not as Satanic enemies) but out of order of consciousness difference (operating as either blind or predatory forces who view humanity the way we view ants or the way we view sheep).

It’s The Matrix films, heavily influenced by the Rakowski’s readings of philosophy and Philip K.Dick, that show too how political these seemingly abstract issues about our relationship with reality are. Lovecraft is now politically controversial due to his views on New York and miscegenation and some of his race descriptions (a woke campaign in 2015 removed his bust as the prize awarded to winners of the World Fantasy Awards). Some of Dick’s books are directly political, even though Dick insisted his topic was the nature of reality and not politics. Dick’s own politics were extremely mercurial and difficult to pin down, ranging from being upset at the death of Mao to admiring Ronald Reagan, through detesting Richard Nixon to asking so many questions at a Communist meeting that he was thrown out.

Dick’s politics were constantly complicated by his psychedelic drug use and its effects together with his curious minded polymathic tendency to throw together influences as diverse as Civil War scholarship and pre-Socratic philosophy or his own largely self-taught (with some guidance from partly bewildered friendly theologians) studies on the history of the early Christian church. The politics of an auto-didact polymath with an LSD history were always going to be somewhat confused, especially when for periods of his life that person thought that he was living in an artificial simulated reality hiding the fact that we are actually still experiencing the 1st century AD not long after the crucifixion of Christ.

But it was in relation to Nixon that Dick’s work was most consistently political and most directly mixed the concept ‘we are living in a fake reality’ with the instruction towards a particular political vision:

“Philip K. Dick had a strong and often paranoid view of Richard Nixon. Dick saw Nixon as a central figure in many of his conspiracy theories and believed Nixon was part of an oppressive empire. He thought Nixon was the current incarnation of the Emperor of Rome, and that Nixon's actions were part of a divine conspiracy to bring about his impeachment.

Dick's view of Nixon was influenced by his mystical experiences in 1974, which he documented in his journal called the Exegesis. He believed that Nixon was a villainous figure who represented the materialism and despotism of the Roman Empire. In his novel "Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said," Dick depicted a dystopian future where Nixon was revered as a heroic leader, referred to as the "Second Only Begotten Son of God."

Dick's paranoid style of thinking about Nixon was reflected in his belief that Nixon was involved in various conspiracies, including the Watergate scandal. His friend and fellow author, Norman Spinrad, recalled how Dick's views were vindicated by Nixon's downfall, stating that everything Dick thought about the government turned out to be true.

Dick's views of Nixon were so influential that they have been used in other works of fiction, such as Michael Bishop's novel "Philip K. Dick is Dead, Alas," where Nixon is portrayed as an authoritarian leader in an alternate universe where Dick's works are banned.

Dick's belief in Nixon's villainy and his role in a divine conspiracy to bring about his downfall was a significant theme in his later works and his personal writings.

Dick passed away in 1982, but his views of Nixon and his dystopian visions of authoritarianism continue to be influential in science fiction and popular culture.”

Contemporary science fiction is dominated by leftist politics and leftist progressive narratives, even more so in 2025 than it was in the 1960’s and 1970’s when the bulk of Dick’s greatest works were being written. I’ve spoken before about how Marxist historians framed our cultural understanding of the lessons of World War Two and the lessons we should tell ourselves about the evils of Nazism, but Dick’s engagement with the nature of reality also covered this same topic (in The Man in the High Castle, which is now also a TV series, Dick presents a false alternative reality in which the Axis powers won where our reality serves as the hidden, true, ‘higher order’ reality a malign political system is trying to conceal).

Dick’s paranoid understanding of Richard Nixon, and his selective leftist lack of awareness of the underhanded methods by which a popular President with a mandate was turned into a hate figure removed from office in disgrace (Bob Woodward’s CIA status and connections, for instance) has clear parallels with modern examples of Trump Derangement Syndrome. What we witness is directed paranoia, interpretations of reality that bypass direct engagement with reality and leap straight to direct engagement with propaganda. In doing so the hyper paranoid responder, whose response has itself been framed by others, will like the Berkelian idealist live in a fake reality which is an entirely mental construct even while they might at the same time be sneering at others for alleged cult like brainwashing, conspiratorial thinking, or irrational and magical thinking.

They can be trained to think that they are particularly acute in recognizing Nixon or Trump as Literally Another Hitler, when that perception is particularly programmed and stupid.

Directed paranoiacs can be obsessed with the inability of others as they see it to perceive reality, while living themselves purely by a mental construction that evades or contradicts reality.

And sometimes the proper answer to this IS the appeal to the stone, the kick that asserts an actual reality and an objective material truth outside of ideological frameworks. In political terms populism is Dr Johnson’s foot, reminding the ivory tower idealists that there is a stone, a solid ground, that they keep ignoring. This is why every person who detests Trump or populism from any political wing has been a type of idealist, a believer in abstractions, a follower of some ideology or principle that is more important to them than objective reality is. This has been the case with those on the Right who believe in the free market as an ideal, those on the Right who believe in politeness as an ideal, and those on the Right who believe in the 1945 global political settlement of the ‘rules based order’ as an ideal, just as it applies to more obviously pure ideological opposition from Marxists and progressives.