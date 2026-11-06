The last time I offered a popular culture article it was about a hit film, Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. Today I’m going to talk a little about a film that did OK, but not the same kind of business as Odyssey managed.

Outside my political ‘life’, I’m a geek. At 52 years old I still meet with friends once a month to throw dice and pretend to be someone else in an imaginary world. When I was 10 we moved to a new house in a small village. The day of our arrival a group of kids turned up on the doorstep and asked if I was allowed to go out and play. We played football at the end of the street and then we went to another kid’s house. It was by a field full of long stalks of wheat. In a hollow between the field and the garden these kids had built a play den with plywood walls and old blankets and carpet.

At some point we sat down, maybe six of us, and the oldest boy there got out a red box with a dragon on the cover. It was the Basic early 80’s Dungeons and Dragons boxed set, and I’ve been a geek ever since. The same kids introduced me to Hawk the Slayer, and The Hitchhiker Guide to the Galaxy. I found The Eagle and 2000AD on my own, which were the big British comics of my childhood, at that stage much bigger in the UK than anything by Marvel or DC. Before that, though, maybe around 7-9 years old, I had Superman wallpaper in my bedroom.

Recently I decided to make myself go through all Marvel universe movies in release date order. There’s 38 so far, and I’d only watched a few before setting myself this task. It’s a sort of Geek duty task, because I haven’t purchased a comic or graphic novel for years and I’ve never been much of a Marvel fan. Even as a kid I tended to prefer the grittier and darker tones of British comics, especially when they were peppered with wry British humour and had the kind of talented illustrators that 2000AD showcased. Bright tights put me off superhero stories a little, and I got more out of Slaine stealing cows and having a warp spasm in battle than I got out of Captain America or Spider Man.

But at the same time I thought of my lack of attention to Marvel as a gap in my Geek credentials. Methodically going through the films addresses that a little, although I understand that purists and real enthusiasts would far prefer someone plough through 70 years of the textual record, the more obscure the better.

I’m currently up to Ant-Man and the Wadp: Quantumania, which I watched yesterday while also processing the US midterms. The confluence of hearing those results and watching thar movie was a quite fortunate one, because it’s a movie that says a lot about the striking idiocy of the times in which we live. I couldn’t help turning it over in my mind and linking the two things. I could by help wondering…..

Did Ant Man crush Trump?

Now I’m not asserting of course any direct link between a Marvel movie that came out in 2023 and the midterms in 2026. For a start, Trump’s big Resurrection win came in 2024, the third Ant Man movie was a middling success at the box office, and people don’t cast their vote immediately outside the movie cinema based on what the film was saying. They certainly don’t vote Trump in 2024 then think about an (already old, by modern thinking) Marvel offering and cast the opposite vote when doing that.

But there are few things truer than the realisation that politics is downstream from culture. Perhaps the only truer realisation is that both culture and politics are downstream of demographics. As a popular culture geek as well as a politics geek my view is that one of the things which has determined the failure of the Right to stop us getting where we currently are has been the way the Right completely ignored the impact of entertainment and the programming that can be contained in, well, TV programming. One of the reasons we have kids who are Communists, just as evidently as with the impact of letting Communists be their teachers and professors, comes with the total leftist dominance of popular culture over the last 80 years.

When McCarthy wanted Communists banned from being film directors or leading actors or scriptwriters or powers in Hollywood….he was right. We are where we are because we didn’t listen to him. McCarthy on Communism was absolutely right and events have proven him so, just as in Britain Powell on Immigration was absolutely right and events have proven him so. The current Communist and Islamic ascendancy in the West, which remains an ascendancy despite populist movements and is now as ascendant in the USA as anywhere else following the midterms, was built on the destruction of these two men, who might more accurately be referred to as these two prophets.

Popular culture both reflects and shapes the thinking of entire generations. Recently, the Right had come to the conclusion that the high tide of Woke was over, that a healing was taking place, that DEI was in retreat, that populist parties leading in the polls in France and Germany, or governing in Argentina and Italy, that Trump’s triumphant return in 2024 marked some kind of final rejection of Communism, Globalism and Wokeness. In film and television, a number of notable leftist train wrecks that lost huge amounts of money, including Star Wars spin offs like Acolyte or Marvel universe shows like She-Hulk or Star Trek spin offs like Starfleet Academy signalled that the days of popular culture being used to push Luxury Communism and narratives of anti-White and anti-Western insanity might be coming to an end.

Go Woke Go Broke, our online commentators cried, and even more prematurely, Woke is Dead was heard widely when Trump won in 2024. Right now, though, hundreds of thousands if not millions of the Purple Haired People are excitedly celebrating their return. In the middle of our supposed rightist ‘counter-counterculture’ Revolution both Barbie (2023) and Odyssey (2026) showed that film studios were still investing and banking on scripts, directors and movies that were Brain Wash Woke Crap, prelates to drop as much as 300-600 million dollars on these abominations, and weren’t worrying about Go Woke Go Broke at all. And these films returned the investment big time.

They were used as really obvious vehicles of really stupid Woke ideas, the scriptwriters were not subtle or talented, the fraud of presenting indoctrination as entertainment was glaringly obvious….and both were gigantic hits. Those movies proved that Woke indoctrination, which is Luxury Communism, can be a huge hit if you get the packaging, the messaging and the presentation ABOUT the fraud right.

You can sell people a box full of turds if you get the right tinsel and the right bow to put on it first. And if the tinsel and the bow are good enough at their jobs, even many right-wing turd eaters will insist its wholesome fare and ‘not woke at all’.

A political campaign and a promotional campaign for a movie are doing essentially the same thing. Both are usually selling a box of turds and trying to make everyone think they are getting something good. The content will not matter if the presentation wins. By the time most people really think about the content, quite often, they have already swallowed it whole.

So when Hollywood can STILL sell woke indoctrination as family entertainment and it goes huge, that is your cultural indicator that something is still very wrong in public perception and in the average person’s capacity to recognise when they are being fed nothing but shit. That incapacity goes into an election, just as the lessons on how to make people swallow anything go straight from the promotional campaign for a movie to the political campaign for office. The same lessons on how you disguise what you are selling and get people to yum it up no matter how badly it stinks still apply.

Selling anything is a psychological conditioning exercise, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s a political candidate, a movie, a TV show, an ideology, or even a religion…..the same tricks and techniques apply, which is why the people who invented PR as a discipline used in politics were the same people who invented the modern advertising industry. Edward Bernays, Ivy Lee, David Ogilvy, it’s all the same psychology based dark arts, and it doesn’t care if it’s selling you a brand of fizzy drink or a Communist Jihadi running for office. It is the same coin running a positive spin as the coin used by KGB demoralisation techniques when running a negative spin. Spin in one direction and your candidate, ideology or product looks great when they are shit, spin in the other direction and the opposing candidate, ideology or product looks shit when they are great.

But be the one spinning the coin. Make sure it’s your coin that everyone is watching. That is control of the narrative.

And that is why popular culture matters. It’s one of the biggest, shiniest coins that the con artist can put on the table.

So how does all this relate to Ant Msn and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In many ways this 2023 movie might be described as bog standard Marvel fare. As an entertainment it’s formulaic in the extreme. There is nothing remotely clever or unexpected about the plot, the construction, or the finale. It builds towards a final set piece in a three act structure. It hits all the film studies standard journey points. It’s nicely bookmarked at either end by jolly, wholesome short segments showing the lead character (played by the genial Paul Rudd) thinking and talking about himself in a kind of obvious meta-narrative about the movie as a whole (he’s written an autobiography and his reading from it forms both an in-joke and a handy way of providing a summary of previous films and events that are relevant to this film).

All of the actors deliver what’s expected of them. Many people have said that these formulaic, CGI intense superhero movies aren’t ’real films’ and that being in them doesn’t constitute ‘real acting’. That’s not in the least bit true. In fact, when you are going through a very formulaic plot, knowing your script won’t have anything clever or original for you to say and might have something incredibly stupid for you to say, the actor probably has to work harder at it (if he wants a decent performance) than he does when doing Shakespeare on a stage. Beautiful language and deep thought is doing your work for you when you present it, and anyone who can look like they aren’t terrified or a block of wood can make great art sing.

It’s making a box of turds sing that’s difficult.

Actors in these CGI superhero movies are competing with special effects, not leaning on them. And Marvel movies are often all over the place in tone, partly because many of them are written and directed by morons. The actors will be expected to go from heavy handed (often deeply unfunny) comedy attempts to ‘and trillions of people will die’ in ten minutes of film time. The comic books are much more consistent in tone than the movies are, which are bastardising and mashing together bits of plots and story arcs that actually cycled through twenty issues, or sometimes 20 years, of the source material. Think of the way Sylvester Stallone’s version of Judge Dredd introduced the Angel Gang and several other Dredd villains in a rapid sequence of five minute cameos and how it didn’t work, then think of how much larger the collective Marvel canon that the MCU is drawing from is. In Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania even the clumsy title signals part of the problem of having too much source material, and the use of Darren Cross/MODOK directly replicates the failures of the Angel Gang treatment in the old Dredd movie (a bit part that makes fans of the characters groan because it’s been rendered trivial, comic relief, or just butchered).

In other words the actors who can get you to care even minimally about what is largely dross are working overtime to do so, and ones who have either vast acting experience (like Michael Douglas in this movie), or innate geniality combined with expressive features (Paul Rudd) or competent skills combined with a killer smile and an inexplicable air of decency thar may or may not carry through to real life (Evangeline Lilly) do better at it than actors who don’t have these advantages and might just be thinking about the big cheque. Even very good actors can struggle in these movies because they are working with very poor materials, materials that are actually noticeably inferior to the source texts (Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder springs to mind). If you think a performance is good in a superhero movie, that usually means the performance was excellent.

In terms of plot it’s the utterly predictable one-the defeat of a fascist opponent (Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors). Ant Man (Scott Lang), his daughter Cassie, his romantic interest Hope van Dyne (Lilly’s character, the Wasp), Hope’s father (Hank Pym, played by Douglas) and Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (played by Michelle Pfieffer) all get accidentally sucked into the sub-atomic Quantum Realm where they discover that Kang has estsblished a Fascist Right Wing Empire. Said Fascist Right Wing Empire is duly defeated by a physically diverse but ideologically identical band of Brave Revolutionaries, and Paul Rudd gets to genially offer some folksy truisms about sticking up for the Little Guy (get it, he can shrink AND he cares about the workers!) after having (like all dads, who are all deadbeats) been morally reprimanded into having a conscience by his teenage-ish daughter who hates the police, seems to believe in the uprising of the proletariat without ever approaching such a long word, and the Lang/Pym family then return to San Francisco (Woke Heaven on Earth) after freeing the sub-atomic world from Fascist Hell.

The movie was filmed in 2022 and was supposed to be a set up for a Phase of the MCU devoted to an arc of defeating Kang/s across the Marvel Multiverse. Unfortunately between the February 2023 release of the film and the next Marvel offering in the planned sequence (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) Jonathan Majors was in December 2023 found guilty on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment stemming from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was summarily dropped from all future Marvel plans, and the Kang movie replaced with Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and hit UK cinemas on Wednesday 16 December 2026 — just over a month away — and in the US two days later on 18 December.

Majors had actually put in strong performances both in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and in Loki (both Season 1 in 2021 and Season 2 in 2023) standing out with an ability to physically portray a combination of melancholy despair and manic villain resolve that saw his Kang speak softly and carry a big dick (toxic masculinity and all that). Unfortunately when real life showed similar villainy (if not at Trillions Will Die levels) his services were no longer required.

What’s interesting for me though, especially in the context of the midterms, is how stunningly Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reflects and illustrates Luxury Communist thinking. It tells you exactly how Luxury Communists see themselves and exactly how they, and the generations who are far more likely to be Marvel fans than Shakespeare fans, think, or rather, engage in an active and continual process of not thinking.

Ant Man and The Wasp give two versions of how Luxury Marxists view themselves. Scott Lang is an author. He’s written a book about his superhero life. You see him imparting wisdom from this book to a group of children. He gives them platitudes and benign sounding waffle as if these things are profound insight. It’s Be Kind in a book reading. But this is how they see themselves-the educated ones, the thinkers, and all the rest of us are the children who should gather round and listen to their instructions. They will tell us what to think and how to act, they are adults, they are teachers. That scene is every liberal when they think they know more, every smug University lecturer before they get nasty.

The other way Luxury Communists see themselves is the Gates way. They are Doing Kind Things. There is an unintentionally hilarious brief summary of what an amazing person Hope is, and she’s basically an amazing person because she’s inherited a company and attends benefits. She dresses up and funds a checklist of the Good Causes. I can’t remember the precise list but you can probably guess-everything from Endangered Fruit Bats to Gazan Children would have a good chance of being there. What’s Hope doing about Climate Change? Oh, a Gala Reception. Wow, Hope is a Good Person. This is literally the kind of people the writers are and the director is and the actors are telling us that the $10,000 dollar a table Free Palestine Terrorist Luncheon they attended makes them a Good Person.

In the movie there is some kind of reality distorting MacGuffin Engine that allows multidimensional travel. It’s a little glowing gold sphere that gets expanded to be a giant glowing gold sphere and then shrunk down again to be a little gold sphere. When it’s a giant sphere it’s a sun, and people who go near it are confronted with endless versions of themselves.

It’s like Luxury Communist movies, which also present them with endless versions of themselves that are all pretty much identical, and which also have this great big sun of burning cognitive dissonance and unreality at their core.

The core is this incredible disparity between what they are and what they think they are.

When they encouraged the Noble Savage natives of the Quantum Realm, what you are presented with is Star Wars Cantina type diversity. Everyone looks wonderfully weird. All strange colours and exotic foods. All different species jumbled up together. A certain unifying Aboriginal aesthetic in skin paint and clothing, but Look At the Rich Diversity! Pretty much the first sub atomic rich diversity encountered consists of……drum roll please…..innocent, lovely, strong and noble Refugees.

Can you catch the subtle messaging? Fascist dictator. Noble refugees. Fight the system, man….from the people who ARE the system.

As the whole sorry mess goes on it gets more and more obvious, with the script writers clearly bored at the necessity of maintaining any kind of story that isn’t The Message. When the Noble Savage Refugees finally revolt (inspired by strong white females much more than by Scott Lang or Hank Pam, who both remain stubbornly and regrettably male) we get shouts of “Revolution” and Burn it all Down”. It looks like fascist dictator Kang has built a pretty spectacular golden city on a hill, but it’s fascist, as proven by marching drill squadrons, so a diverse horde blowing shit up and toppling towers must be a very good thing.

This is the popular culture, remember, of the societies welcoming in diverse hordes who burn everything down, and producing the enlightened communist kids who think revolution is a fun game. By the simple expedient of always having the Fascist Villain there, the essentially Communist message that burning everything down is moral and good can be endlessly repeated across the canvas of thousands of cinema screens and dozens, if not hundreds, of movies. It’s always the same-the rebels aren’t really rebels. They are Communists. The starting point is Boomer Hippy reminiscences of old public disorder, looked back on fondly by super rich grandparents. There are family scenes in this that are basically Grandpa (Douglas) agrees with my terrorism, Dad! Grandma (Pfieffer) was, it is revealed, a 30 year long revolutionary leader (“freedom fighter, or terrorist, depending on who you ask” is the breezy explanation Janet gives for this).

As part of the Revolution, ants come in. Hank Pym trains ants to obey his every mental instruction. Giant ones pour over fascist defences. “They’ve established a technocracy…” Pym proudly offers, astonished at the wonders of ant collectivism. “Socialism is a loaded word, but we could learn a lot from them” he adds, in one of the most clunkingly obvious moments. Michael Douglas beams his way through all this, still handsome, blessed with the silver hair of old Hollywood legends, and everyone should firmly understand that rightwing authoritarian collectivism is the most evil thing imaginable while leftwing authoritarian collectivism is Fucking Great Fun.

And the thing is Luxury Communists can’t even see it, nor can those trained on a diet of Luxury Communist lessons. Be a rebel is actually be an ant. Diversity is conformity. Revolution is not the escape from tyranny, but the beginning of it. 100 years of history or a flicker of self awareness would tell them all this….but they beam their way through it, just like Hank Pym.

Don’t get me started on the kid in the piece and her Moral Centre. It’s too depressing, and too like the real world vote. The best I can say is, Fuck You Cassie.