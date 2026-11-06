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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
7h

The Hitchhiker’s guide to the Galaxy should be made obligatory reading for 15 year-olds. Douglas Adams’ satire on all that’s wrong in society is priceless and the BBC radio 4 serialised dramatisation was splendid in a time when the BBC was not dominated by sour overpaid communists who have not one scintilla of irony or humour and harbour only hatred for the human spirit.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
7h

Luxury Communists! Perfect

Isn't wry British humor now punishable with jail time depending on the humorist politics

Imagine today if there were a real Depression. How would the indoctrinated cope? Would the luxury commies share their wealth

Yesterday the stock market happening destroyed a lot of wealth and hit lots of 401k accounts. Does this make things more affordable? If people stop spending what comes next? Don't need to be named yellen to figure that one out

China smiles while the West dies

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