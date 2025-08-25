Jupplandia

Bruce Miller
3h

Theodore Roosevelt expressed this principle perfectly in his comment on what it means to be an American I commend it to you and all of your readers.

I would also point out the Arrant idiocy of welcoming people into your country home who profess to hate you, your children, your grandchildren, and everything for what you stand. Anyone who takes that position is your enemy; your implacable foe. They should be dealt with in the harshest manner conceivable, And when they profess search sentiments when they pretend to be your rulers, to be your rulers that becomes not only unacceptable but grounds for their termination. In every sense of the word.

Barry Lederman, "normie"
2h

“flags do matter”! President Trump just signed an Executive Order that calls for prosecution of individuals who desecrate the American flag. It will be interesting to see if our Supreme Court overturns the prior ruling that burning of the American flag is protected under free speech.

