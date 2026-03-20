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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
12h

Onward Christian soldiers was the Salvation Army, hymn now enfeebled and forgotten and, no doubt, infiltrated by Soros funded 'charity money' to join the Church of England as an arm of the government's 'social services'. Thanks to the Blair creature and his successors, Gordon Brown, Cameron/Clegg, and Teresa May, Britain has an entire establishment that is dedicated to destroy the nation state of Britain and to make its indigenous population subjugated and inferior to the planned 'great replacement' and part of the globalist conspiracy to enslave the worlds population. However, it appears that Islam, now armed with western technology and the oil weapon, just might beat them to it as the first global slave empire.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
11h

Maybe it's time for a Salvation Army band and singers marching through Whitechapel every Sunday playing 'Onward Cristian Soldiers' and watch for the reaction from 'peaceful and tolerant' Muslims and the outraged squeals from Mayor Kahn !

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