So this is where we are in the UK.

Muslims take over Trafalgar Square for open air prayers. It’s a display designed to intimidate all non Muslims. It’s a ritual of conquest. It’s saying ‘we control this country’. It’s a warning to anyone who isn’t Muslim.

The Muslim Mayor of London gives this official support and protection. Of course he does. Taxpayers money is spent protecting these people as they take over one of the most iconic public spaces in London.

Can you imagine what Nelson would think of seeing the heart of London devoted to a gigantic prayer of Muslim domination?

One solitary Conservative MP is brave enough to point out what this intimidatory moment represents. Nick Timothy states the truth. Like me, he recognises this ritual of dominance for what it is. A threat to every non Muslim in the country.

Nearly 40 MPs immediately sign a letter condemning him. The Prime Minister demands that he is sacked. The whole of the Labour, Lib Dem, and Green political Eatablishment attack Nick Timothy. A Labour MP calls him a “racist prick”. That MP receives no rebuke or challenge. The leftist controlled UK media condemn him.

An English MP lectured by Muslim immigrants and Dhimmi traitors for telling the truth about Islamic symbolic acts of conquest. The pile on immediately proves a point further than anything Timothy said. Our political apparatus is entirely captured. There’s at least a 40-1 ratio between those who are of foreign extraction and/or serve Islamic conquest and those who are English and serving the majority populace.

In Australia, at the very same time this unfolds in the UK, the dhimmi Albanese, their Prime Minister, visits a notorious mosque to bow and scrape to Islam. It isn’t enough. Muslim protestors shouting Allahu Akbar pose so serious a security threat that the PM is hurriedly removed. Afterwards, though, he poses for smiling pictures and praises Islam, pretending the incident didn’t happen.

Even when their own safety is threatened, Dhimmi westerners still refuse to accept the threat exists. They think bowing down some more will solve it.

But it only makes it worse.

The truth of the matter is that Islam has no place in the western world. It should never have been allowed in. We should never have allowed a single mosque. Letting Islam into the West was the worst part of mass immigration and the worst betrayal of the West by its political class ever enacted. It’s THE existential threat.

When I was born there were less than 100, perhaps less than 50, mosques in the UK. Today there are over 2,000. When I was a young man, the idea of public Muslim ceremonies of conquest taking place, even in London, was unimaginable.

I don’t care what laws they bring in to silence the truth.

Islam is a cancer on humanity. It is 14 centuries of rape, enslavement, brutality, murder and madness. It has no more place in civilisation than Aztec death cults and Voodoo incantations have. It is barbarism, and always has been.

A school teacher has been in hiding for YEARS because he offended Islam. People have already been imprisoned for offending Islam. An MP has already been slaughtered by an Islamic maniac. A soldier was beheaded on the street. Children were bombed at a concert. Synagogues have been attacked and Jews murdered. Sikh girls have been raped. Thousands of white girls have been raped. The police attend mosques like begging supplicants. Armed Muslim gangs are told no action will be taken against them. Public funds are set aside to protect mosques and not churches or synagogues. Sharia courts operate in the UK. MPs campaign for votes for British elections…..in PAKISTAN. Pakistani Muslim clan networks decide by-election results. 75% of MI5’s terrorist caseload are Islamic terrorists. Over 40,000 people are on terror watchlists. Muslims can drive cars through Jewish neighbourhoods shouting that they will rape their wives and daughters and nothing happens as punishment. Legislation is drafted to make any criticism of Islam a crime.

None of this should be in the western world. Even Muslim nations, the saner ones, look at us with bewilderment because they deal with the Muslim Brotherhood and jihadis far more sternly than we do. Rich Muslims abroad who used to send their children to private schools in the UK don’t do so anymore because they think the UK has too much Islamic extremism! They are worried their kids will be radicalised by coming here!

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has significantly restricted state funding for its citizens wishing to study at British universities, citing concerns over Islamist radicalisation and the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood on UK campuses.

The UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education removed all UK universities from its list of institutions eligible for state scholarships, a move confirmed in early 2026.

This decision follows the UK government’s refusal to ban the Muslim Brotherhood, which the UAE designates as a terrorist organisation.

While the UAE has not imposed a blanket ban, students now face limited or no public funding, making self-funded study the only option for many.

The change has led to a sharp decline in Emirati student visas to the UK—down 55% since 2022 —and raises concerns about the recognition of UK degrees within the UAE.

The move reflects broader diplomatic tensions, including the UAE’s designation of eight UK-based organisations as terrorist groups in January 2025 due to alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The UAE insists its actions are driven by national security and the prevention of extremism, not isolation.”

They put the Muslim Brotherhood in prison. We put them in Parliament.

Abu Hamza, one of the biggest terrorist mouthpieces in the UK, was on welfare. We had him on a watch list while he encouraged terrorism….but never ended his benefits. The taxpayer paid for him to have the leisure time to encourage terrorism. The taxpayer paid for his house while be told people to kill us.

Our current Prime Minister aided and abetted the mass rape of white children by Muslim men. In a sane country, that Prime Minister would have been shamed out of politics years ago.

None of this should be in our country , and so long as it is, it isn’t our country at all.

It belongs to the child rapists, if they come from the right religion.

Nick Timothy said none of the things I have added. He only said that mass open air Muslim prayer in a public space takes over that public space and intimidates others. That’s all.

And they are trying to destroy him for that truth.

You can have a Muslim nation of sharia, and mosques, and blasphemy laws, and child rape. Or you can have a Western nation of freedom, and democracy, and safety for non Muslims and children.

You can’t have both in the same place.

Dhimmi westerners cite Christian celebrations as if a Christmas tree in a town square is the same as a Muslim chant of Allahu Akbar. They seem to forget that it is centuries since anyone shouted Deus Vult while killing people. Soft headed western white libers,a who call themselves Christians compare the Muslim domination ritual to an ordinary Christian church service, while ignoring that there has been no Christian terrorism in the UK save that of the IRA (which many leftists also supported). Ed Davey of the Lib Dumbs gives the big standard Dhimmi response to Timothy’s accuracy:

“Imagine seeing British people at prayer and thinking “this is a great chance to stoke fear, hatred and division”. People who do that should have no place in British politics.

Freedom to worship is a fundamental British value – one the Conservative Party used to believe in.”

British people. As dishonest as those crime reports that say ‘a British man…’ when they mean a first generation Somalian Muslim jihadist.

As if intimidating crowds of Muslims controlling public spaces is just ‘freedom to worship’ rather than an aggressive infringement of the right of the rest of us to not have Islamic supremacism shoved down our throats.