Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
15h

Jupp brilliantly posits - "Everything long lasting, objectively real, proven and meaningful and inherited-what might be called the solid foundations of the world, is meaningless, arbitrary, easily dismissed. The more concrete and real it has been over centuries, the more solidly it has stood the test of time, the less real it is for them." If that sounds vaguely Jacobin or Soviet, you've won today's award for mental clarity. Today's woke left is every bit as crazed, bloodthirsty and lunatic as their revolutionary predecessors. But why the zeal to remake a world that actually worked, functioned and provided comfort and joy to the multitudes? Why, indeed. Isn't that the true province of the insane; those unfit to live in the real world? A world where morals matter, where reality matters. Where borders matter. Where kin and nation matter. Where the massive achievements of Western civilization matter. And, no surprise, did those repressive murderers of the past give two shits about the will of the people as to whomever would rule over them? No, they did not. And so they got a Napoleon or a Stalin. Neither elected. Just installed by the lunatics. Just like Burnham is being installed to misgovern Britain. Wash, rinse, repeat. A call for an uprising of the sane.

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
13h

An excellent piece - comparing Starmer to a Dyson upright vacuum cleaner , and Burnham to Tim Walz are winners !

The toxic ( and fatal ) political environment you are conjuring up well is also shown well in the film “The Death of Stalin” - school playground level bickering and subterfuge , with no reference whatsoever to the successful administration of a complicated economy or to the interests of the people .

Britain is screwed until we completely rid ourselves of the Fabian Society and The Muslim Brotherhood .

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